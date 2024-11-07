Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) ("Mobileye" or the "Company") will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on December 9th and 10th, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

The CMD is intended to showcase Mobileye's technology, strategic objectives, and commercial progress. It will feature: 1) real-world demonstrations ('demos') of both its EyeQ5-based SuperVisionTM system in production vehicles and its DriveTM system in robotaxi vehicles; 2) in-depth presentations on Mobileye's technical approach to self-driving and new technologies integrated into the EyeQ6 High-based Advanced Product generation; 3) updates on progress achieved in the Company's series development production programs for SuperVision, ChauffeurTM and Drive; and, 4) a comprehensive overview of the market landscape based on Mobileye's extensive number of OEM engagements.

The event will be held twice over successive days to accommodate vehicle demo ride constraints, with both sessions expected to follow the same agenda. Space is limited, and we cannot guarantee everyone's attendance. Please reach out to investor relations by emailing investors@mobileye.com no later than November 12th to express interest in attending either session.

For those unable to attend the CMD in person, Mobileye intends to host a live video webcast in listen-only mode for suitable portions of the December 9th session. An archived replay will be made available following the end of the event as well. Webcast registration is expected to be posted on Mobileye's investor relations site at https://ir.mobileye.com/ in the coming weeks.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, approximately 190 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

