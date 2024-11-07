Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 11:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fly Play hf.: Record October Load Factor and Rising Unit Revenue Year-on-Year

PLAY airlines transported 138,155 passengers in October 2024, down from 154,479 in October the previous year. This aligns with PLAY's strategy of gradually reducing its transatlantic capacity, which is reflected in the October traffic figures. In line with this shift, the airline achieved an 85.3% load factor in October 2024-the highest for the month of October in PLAY's history-up from 83% last year.

PLAY's on-time performance also improved, reaching 91.4% in October 2024 compared to 85.8% last year. Among the passengers, 33.4% were traveling from Iceland, 39.1% to Iceland, and 27.5% were connecting passengers (VIA). This reflects PLAY's increased focus on its local market, with a 5% growth in passengers flying from Iceland, rising from 43,872 in October 2023 to 46,143 in October 2024. Passengers flying to Iceland increased by 3%, from 52,368 in October 2023 to 54,018 in October 2024.

PLAY has expanded its capacity to leisure destinations in Southern Europe. Despite a 17% increase in seats to these destinations, they continue to perform very well. In September, PLAY's unit revenue growth inflected positive year-on-year for the first time since spring this year. We continue to see further positive unit revenue momentum in October, and the outlook for the rest of this year and into 2025 remains positive.

Ancillary revenue per passenger also grew year-on-year, increasing by 7% compared to October last year.

PLAY connects Antalya to Iceland

PLAY introduced flights to Antalya, Turkey, in October, with services starting on April 15, 2025, operating weekly flights until early June, and resuming in September through November. October also saw PLAY's inaugural flight to Marrakech, marking Iceland's first scheduled route to Africa, along with the airline's inaugural flights to Madeira and Cardiff.

PLAY expanded its partnership network with Dohop and new airline partner easyJet, adding more than 350 city pair connections, making it easier for travelers to book connected flights across Europe and beyond.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY's CEO:

"We are already seeing the positive impact of our strategic focus on European leisure destinations. For the second month in a row, unit revenue has increased year-on-year, and despite a capacity increase to sunny destinations, performance remains strong. October set a record high load factor for the month, and the outlook through the end of the year and onwards into 2025 is positive.

Our on-time performance was exceptional in October, underscoring PLAY as the most punctual major airline at Keflavík International Airport. This achievement is thanks to the dedication of my PLAY colleagues, who ensure a safe, reliable flight experience for our passengers."


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.