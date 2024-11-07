Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
07.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill, LLC Sponsors KB Titan Racing at the SEMA Show November 5 Through 8 in Las Vegas, NV

CAVE CREEK, AZ and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / www.Bear-Grill.com, the leading innovator in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the KB Titan Race Team at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV. The SEMA Show is the largest gathering of all things automotive in the USA.

After competing in the NHRA Ford Performance Nationals in Las Vegas KB TITAN race cars will feature Bear Grill Logos on Eric Latino's and Camrie Caruso's at their displays booths for the entire show.

KB Titan Racing is the result of the merger of KB Racing and Titan Racing Engines in 2022 when Jim Whitley and Eric Latino came together to form the new team. Working with the 5-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson they have put togethers a solid team of Pro Stock drivers. Which include team owner Eric Latino 2017 inductee to the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame, Greg Anderson, Dallas Glenn, Corie Reed, Camrie Caruso 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year and associates Matt Hartford and Deric Kramer.

Throughout the 2024 racing season Bear Grills has been demonstrating their world class grills at the KB Titan Racing pit area. Cooking for all the team members and guests. Bear Grills will be in the pit area this weekend at NHRA Ford Performance Nationals at the Strip in Las Vegas.

"Our sponsorship of KB Titan Racing aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio National Sales Manager of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to be part of this event, where we can connect with our core audience and introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling

Bear-Grill.com's sponsorship of the KB Titan NHRA Race Team is part of a broader strategy to position the brand as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company is also exploring additional partnerships and events to further its reach and impact in the industry. For more information about Bear-Grill.com and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com.

About Bear-Grill.com: Bear-Grill.com is a premier provider of outdoor grilling equipment, outdoor kitchen solutions, and accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Bear-Grill.com has become a trusted name among BBQ enthusiasts and outdoor living professionals.

Contact Information:

Fran Vivenzio
National Sales Manager Bear-Grill.com
Phone: 303-886-3845 Email: fran@bear-grill.com Website: www.bear-grill.com

Contact Information

Jay McFadden
National Sales Director
jmcfadden@bear-grill.com
7757212606

