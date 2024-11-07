Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Frankfurt
07.11.24
08:20 Uhr
1,970 Euro
+0,090
+4,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9302,02013:47
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Named One of Canada's Clean Technology Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it has received a Clean Technology award as part of Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 program for the second consecutive year. Launched in 2021, this leadership category recognizes Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts.

"We are pleased to make this list for the second year running. Electrovaya's Infinity Battery technology is a game changing battery technology that provides industry leading longevity and safety. Over the last few years, Electrovaya has successfully commercialized this technology and it continues to be implemented at a growing number of mission critical applications." said, Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO at Electrovaya.

"These visionary companies are driving a wave of disruption in the clean tech sector, reshaping industries and challenging traditional norms," emphasized Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models, these winners are unlocking new possibilities and propelling us towards a more sustainable future. Their groundbreaking solutions not only address pressing environmental challenges but also create immense economic opportunities. As we navigate an era of unprecedented change, these exceptional companies are leading the charge in unlocking disruption and transforming the clean tech landscape."?

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $5 million in 2023. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue growth percentage over that period.?

The majority of revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.?

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program ?

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca. ?

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.