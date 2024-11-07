Resourcing Tomorrow, London, UK December 3-5, 2024

Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI), a junior gold exploration company with a portfolio of high-potential gold targets in Côte d'Ivoire, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Resourcing Tomorrow conference, Europe's premier mining event. The conference will take place at the Business Design Centre in London, from December 3-5, 2024

The event provides Kobo with a valuable platform to connect with over 2,000 global mining leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators. As the Company advances its 10,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project, this conference offers an excellent opportunity to highlight recent successes and strengthen partnerships with industry peers and investors alike.

Should investors or attendees wish to book a meeting with management at the conference to discuss Kobo's strategic position, recent exploration successes, and growth potential, they can do so at the Company's booth, A11, where they'll learn more about:

Prime Location in Ivory Coast's Gold Belt : Kobo's 100%-owned projects are located in Côte d'Ivoire's prolific gold belt, with Kossou located close to excellent infrastructure and an operating gold major

For those interested in attending the Resourcing Tomorrow conference, delegate passes are available with a 15% discount using code SPEX15. To register or learn more about the conference, please visit the Resourcing Tomorrow website.

Prior to the Resourcing Tomorrow conference, Kobo will also be attending the "first ever" energy and extraction mineral conference hosted by the Côte d'Ivoire government in Abidjan from November 27 to December 2, 2024. Recognizing the importance energy production and mineral extraction are having in the development and modernization of its economy, the Ivorian government has organized this conference and called upon industry players to participate and engage in exchanges under the theme "Sustainable Development of the Energy and Extractive Industries: Policies and Strategies?". To register or learn more about the conference, please visit sirexe.ci.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The Company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling, as well as drill results. Significant gold mineralisation has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large orogenic gold system. In 2023, the Company completed approximately 5,900 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,400 meters of trenching, alongside 4,368 meters of diamond drilling in 2024. Moving forward, the Company plans to conduct an additional 10,000 meters of core diamond drilling during the remainder of 2024 at key targets at the Kossou Gold Project. The Company also plans on additional exploration on its Kotobi Permit and pending approval for over 600 km2 of prospective ground as part of its strategic efforts to expand its footprint in Côte d'Ivoire.

Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its land position and growth in the region. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com