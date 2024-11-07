Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 13:06 Uhr
Altair Engineering PollEx for ECAD Now Available

Solution empowers engineers with advanced PCB verification tools at no cost

TROY, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced it is providing engineers access to advanced printed circuit board (PCB) verification tools at no cost with Altair® PollEx for ECAD. PollEx for ECAD empowers organizations to streamline design processes, enhance product quality from the earliest stages, and make smarter PCB design decisions. Available as a one-year free trial, PollEx for ECAD integrates seamlessly with all leading electronic computer-aided design (ECAD) tools.

Altair has announced its providing engineers access to advanced PCB verification tools at no cost with Altair PollEx for ECAD, empowering organizations to streamline design processes, enhance product quality from the earliest stages, and make smarter PCB design decisions.

"PollEx for ECAD offers users incredible PCB verification capabilities at no cost, allowing them to integrate with leading ECAD tools and transform their PCB design workflows," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "This is a can't-miss opportunity for teams and organizations responsible for designing and manufacturing PCBs. We encourage all users to try this software and discover its potential firsthand."

PollEx for ECAD - part of the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform - includes the core capabilities of Altair® PollEx, offering essential PCB verification tools that simplify design review, analysis, and early verification. Designed to deliver impactful functionality, PollEx for ECAD empowers users to:

  • Review designs, analyze, verify, and assess physical, logical, and electrical attributes early in the design life cycle.
  • Detect potential manufacturing and electrical issues early in design to reduce design iterations and avoid costly rework.
  • Identify issues and boost production yield with ECAD integration.
  • Ensure seamless collaboration throughout the PCB development process.

Altair will present PollEx for ECAD at the following events:

  • Electronica 2024 (Hall A3, Booth 562), Munich, Germany, November 12-15
  • PCB Carolina (Exhibitor Table #95), Raleigh, North Carolina, November 13

To learn more about PollEx for ECAD and to register for a one-year trial, visit https://web.altair.com/pollex-for-ecad. To learn more about PollEx, visit https://altair.com/pollex. To learn more about Altair's semiconductor and EDA capabilities, visit https://altair.com/semiconductors.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548526/Altair_Newsroom_NR_PollEx_for_ECAD_Social.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-pollex-for-ecad-now-available-302296144.html

