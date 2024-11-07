Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of OXE Marine AB

With effect from November 08, 2024, the subscription rights in OXE Marine AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 19, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OXE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113717 Order book ID: 369537 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 03, 2024, the paid subscription shares in OXE Marine AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 11, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OXE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113725 Order book ID: 369538 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB