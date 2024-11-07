Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monsha'at: Monsha'at: Day 2 of Biban 2024 raises the bar for Saudi entrepreneurship with over 1.35bn Saudi Riyals worth of agreements launched

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20 agreements worth more than 1.35bn Saudi Riyals were signed on the second day of Biban24 forum. In line with Vision 2030, these partnerships and agreements were launched to empower Saudi Arabia's thriving community of entrepreneurs and advance entrepreneurship in the Kingdom and beyond.

Day 2 of the immersive Biban gathering called attention to Saudi Arabia's growth as a global investment hub, with the Social Development Bank's (SDB) announcement of several key agreements with leading local and regional entities among some of the highlights of another eventful day at the forum.

SDB signed partnership and strategic agreements with leading bodies and organizations such as the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Health, and Albilad Bank. SDB will work closely with these entities to empower and finance entrepreneurs in the industrial, health, and technological sectors. SDB will also collaborate with each partner to provide access to electronic payment services to achieve financial sustainability for associations and support freelancers.

The innovation has never been more essential to overcoming the unique set of challenges SMEs and entrepreneurs across the world face. Fostering an enabling environment in which investors, businesses and entrepreneurs are empowered to innovate and pioneer truly groundbreaking enterprises, partnership and agreements is key to unlocking potential - the potential of up-and-coming startups, the region, and the global SME ecosystem as a whole. Biban24 is fully geared towards doing just that, providing meaningful steppingstones to lasting success.

The largest event of its kind in the Kingdom, Biban24 - the flagship startup and SME forum - held from 5 to 9 November 2024 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

Organized by Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this year's gathering will be hosted under the theme of Global Destination for Opportunities.

https://bibanglobal.sa/

Contact:
Tarek Chahine
tchahine@webershandwick.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.