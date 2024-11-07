Leading Real Estate Consulting and Managed Services Firm Welcomes Global Industry Veteran

RealFoundations, the world's foremost provider of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the appointment of Andy Rothery to the firm's leadership team as an Enterprise Managing Consultant. Rothery brings over 30 years of real estate experience, along with extensive global operational expertise and industry relationships. With over three decades of experience in the real estate industry and a deep understanding of global real estate operations, Rothery will be instrumental to advancing brand awareness and generating new business opportunities within the UK and across Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome Andy to our team, which will strengthen our advisory services within the UK and position us for growth across Europe," said Phillip McCorkle, Chief Executive Officer of Management Consulting at RealFoundations. "Andy's distinguished record of leadership and real estate advisory will play a critical role in expanding our presence and elevating RealFoundations' mission to make real estate run better on a global scale."

Rothery, a seasoned real estate executive, has held executive leadership roles at some of the world's most well-recognized professional services firms. His prior leadership roles include Equity Partner positions at both Arthur Andersen and Deloitte, where he was the global industry chair and founding managing partner of Deloitte Real Estate. Following his departure from Deloitte, Rothery engaged in various advisory roles and contributed to various charitable and educational initiatives. Most recently, he served as Co-head of Affordable Housing at QSix, a specialized residential investment manager, and as an advisor at Pinnacle Investments, where he supported the development of an institutional key worker housing investment vehicle.

"I am very excited to be joining RealFoundations, who have a unique position as the world's largest real estate focused operational consulting and managed services firm. I believe the winners in the next cycle will be those organizations that have the most efficient and effective operating platform. Those able to adapt quickly and at scale to growth challenges across markets, integrate ESG reporting, adopt AI tools, address cyber risk, and provide timely and accurate data to increasingly diverse and demanding stakeholder groups we will be positioned for success. RealFoundations is uniquely positioned to help clients with all these challenges in Europe given its experience in the United States," said Andy Rothery.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations (RF) is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 500 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

