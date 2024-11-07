China Education Association for International Exchange: 25th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education Successfully Concluded, Forging Closer Bonds for Future Global Collaboration

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE2024), organized by the China Education Association for International Exchange and held in Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities, successfully concluded on November 2, attracting over 5,000 educators from more than 60 countries and regions. With the theme, Education: For All, For the Unknown, For the Future, CACIE has become a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation and inclusive dialogue for the global education community, forging closer ties between Chinese and international educational institutions for increased future collaboration.

Promoting international education for all, CACIE2024 featured 42 themed forums that focused on trending topics in international education such as scientific research cooperation, digitalization of education, and international talent training, with over 500 renowned experts and scholars presenting their views on innovative approaches and methodologies.

The event also featured sessions and exhibitions on education for the elderly, art education, and health, as well as educational travel for younger students. The conference saw 13 international education research-related reports and results released, providing references and innovative paths for the promotion of the high-quality development of education moving forward.

During the China-France Education B2B Session, France, as the country of honor, presented its impressive international education achievements. Successful negotiations were also held between 29 French comprehensive universities, engineering colleges, business schools, and vocational colleges with representatives of more than 200 Chinese schools and colleges to promote increased Sino-French educational cooperation in the future.

As an integral part of CACIE, the 2024 China International Education Expo toured Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing from October 26 to November 2, led by 18 official pavilions, and a total of 384 participating institutions from 38 countries and regions, with 57 special lectures and interactive activities organized for students interested in studying abroad.

About China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education

The China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE) is one of the largest and leading international education events in China and Asia, attracting thousands of decision-makers, key influencers, professionals, and practitioners from all over the world annually since 2000.

For over 25 years, CACIE has become a premier and unmissable gathering for international educators to discover new trends and practical solutions to global challenges, explore opportunities to build institutional partnerships and seek innovative approaches for high-quality development in education.

