Heidelberg Materials, the leading building materials company, has raised its profit forecast for 2024 following a robust third-quarter performance. Despite declining sales volumes, the company managed to boost profitability through strong performance in North America and effective cost management. Adjusted EBIT grew by 4.1% to €1.1 billion, while revenue increased by 2.6% to nearly €5.8 billion. In response to these positive results, Heidelberg Materials has elevated the lower end of its earnings forecast for 2024 by €100 million, now projecting an adjusted EBIT between €3.1 and €3.3 billion.
Market Response and Financial Highlights
The stock market reacted favorably to the quarterly results and upgraded forecast, with Heidelberg Materials' shares surging over 7% and leading the DAX index. The company's stock has gained more than 40% since the beginning of the year, recently surpassing the €110 mark for the first time since 2008. Third-quarter profit from ongoing operations before depreciation rose to €1.45 billion, a 2.7% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst expectations of €1.42 billion. Notably, the company improved its margin by 40 basis points to 25.2%, showcasing its ability to navigate challenging market conditions effectively.
AdHeidelberg Materials Stock: New Analysis - 07 November
Fresh Heidelberg Materials information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Heidelberg Materials analysis...