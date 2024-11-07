Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Noam Siegel as Vice President of Sales.

Noam brings over a decade of experience in sales, with a notable tenure at Interactive Data 7ticks and ICE serving as Manager for Connectivity Feeds Sales. Prior to his time at ICE, Noam held multiple key positions at Interactive Data 7ticks, including leadership roles for account management, operations, and project management.

In his new role, Noam will lead the firm's strategic business development initiatives, leveraging his proven track record and deep understanding of market dynamics, particularly in Chicago, to expand Options' footprint and strengthen its presence and partnerships in the region.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options Technology, commented, "Noam's appointment as Vice President of Sales represents a strategic move for Options, particularly for our presence in Chicago. His proven track record and deep understanding of the local market dynamics make him the ideal addition to our team. His experience at 7ticks and ICE positions him perfectly to drive growth and strengthen our presence in the region, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Noam Siegel added, "I am excited to join Options Technology as Vice President of Sales at this pivotal time in the company's history, particularly as it expands its presence in Chicago. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Options team to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and further solidify our position as a leader in the trading infrastructure and market data space."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of key appointments at Options, including, James Hardcastle as VP Head of APAC Sales, Marlena Efstratopoulou as CISO, and Scott Feagans as SVP Sales Engineering.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland.

