The Ontario Court of Appeal has rejected a claim from the province's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), which accused solar suppliers with feed-in-tariff (FIT) contracts of breaching their agreements by repowering their systems. The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled solar developers with FIT contracts in place with the province's IESO can optimize their solar systems without breaking the terms of their contract. The IESO launched an appeal with the province's highest court after claiming suppliers had breached the contract by replacing existing solar units with more efficient panels ...

