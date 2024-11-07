Regenerative Medical Technology Group Announces the Opening of New Clinic in Dubai on November 23

RMTG is pleased to announce the opening of our newest clinic, located at the Hyatt Hotel in Jumeirah, UAE.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. $RMTG ("Regen Med Tech Group" or the "Company"), a recognized leader in regenerative medicine and cellular therapies, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of our new clinic, set to open on November 23, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. This strategic initiative represents a significant expansion of Global Stem Cells Group's (GSCG's) global footprint, as it seeks to offer advanced regenerative solutions to new and vital markets.



RMTG Logo

David Christensen, CEO of Regenerative Medical Technology Group said, "We are pleased to announce the opening of our new clinic, located at the Hyatt Hotel in Jumeirah, UAE. This location is a promising destination for Medical Tourism and is poised to become a hub for cutting-edge regenerative treatments. The clinic aims to provide a comprehensive range of therapies, including stem cell treatments, exosome applications, natural killer (NK) cell therapies, aesthetic procedures, and interventions focused on promoting longevity. GSCG aspires to enhance patient access to these innovative treatments across every region."

ISSCA to Host Conference in Dubai on November 22 and 23 Using Global Stem Cells Group's Facilities

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA), the educational division of Global Stem Cells Group, will host a two-day conference as part of its 2.0 series, featuring the latest advancements in regenerative medicine. Scheduled for November 22 and 23, this event will include theoretical sessions on the first day at the Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, followed by practical hands-on demonstrations at the new Global Stem Cells Group clinic on the second day. The hands-on portion, taking place on November 23, will provide attendees with the opportunity to apply their knowledge directly in a clinical setting, under the guidance of top experts in regenerative medicine.

The conference will feature top speakers in the field, who will share their insights and advancements in various areas of regenerative medicine. Topics covered at the conference include NK Cells, allogeneic PRP, human placenta, nanorevive, progenicell, peptides, CAR-T cells, 3D bioprinting, biohacking, Wharton's jelly, young donor plasma, and exosomes MSC. This comprehensive agenda is designed to provide in-depth knowledge on cutting-edge therapies such as peptides, NK cells, donor-derived stem cells, exosomes, and other advanced treatment modalities. ISSCA's 2.0 series seeks to equip medical professionals with updated knowledge and skills in the most recent developments in regenerative therapies.

"We hope that this new clinic in Dubai will establish itself as a center of excellence, not only for treatment but also for continuous education," said Benito Novas, founder and CEO of Global Stem Cells Group. "We believe this initiative will empower both doctors and patients by providing access to innovative regenerative solutions. We expect it to be a meaningful milestone in expanding our mission to deliver transformative medical therapies globally."

A Distribution Hub for Cellgenic Products in the Middle East

The Dubai clinic is expected to serve as a key distribution center for Cellgenic products, including the registered lyophilized exosome product. The goal is to enable efficient local and international distribution, facilitating access to advanced regenerative products throughout the region.

The Growing Global Demand for Regenerative Medicine

The regenerative medicine sector continues to grow, driven by increasing demand for treatments that support healing, promote longevity, and improve overall health. With over 15 years of experience, Global Stem Cells Group aims to contribute meaningfully to this evolving field by offering comprehensive solutions designed to address complex conditions and enhance patient quality of life.

The Dubai clinic is expected to offer an extensive range of therapies, including:

Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapies, believed to promote tissue repair and overall health.

Exosome therapies, anticipated to support aesthetic enhancements and orthopedic recovery.

Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, which aim to enhance immune system function.

Anti-aging and longevity treatments, combining cellular therapies with therapeutic peptides.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections, expected to accelerate healing and rejuvenation.

Specialized therapeutic peptides, aimed at addressing specific health conditions.

Dubai as a Promising Destination for Medical Tourism

Dubai's international reputation as a premier destination positions it well to attract patients seeking advanced regenerative treatments. GSCG anticipates that the new clinic will draw interest from medical tourists worldwide, offering tailored treatment plans for conditions such as autoimmune disorders, orthopedic injuries, and skin rejuvenation. The combination of innovative medical solutions and a patient-centric approach is expected to make the Dubai clinic a vital part of the city's emerging status as a hub for advanced healthcare.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group

Regen Med Tech Group is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG). GSCG is an innovative provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative patient therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, GSCG is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare. The Company also distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and likewise specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

Please see this and other Company filings at www.sec.gov.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Founded by Benito Novas, Global Stem Cells Group seeks to advance the field of regenerative medicine globally. With a robust presence across continents, the organization provides both treatments and educational programs aimed at empowering doctors, researchers, and patients. Through ISSCA, GSCG conducts specialized training, certification, and hands-on workshops designed to promote best practices in the application of cellular therapies.

For more information about the Dubai clinic opening, ISSCA training event, or Global Stem Cells Group, please visit the Global Stem Cells Group website.

Global Stem Cells Group is a publicly traded company operating under the symbol RMTG. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/RMTG/

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group, Inc.'s companies, visit our website www.stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5331.

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company herein, including those related to the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Clinic and Laboratory and its ability to expand into the UAE markets for regenerative care, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact:

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com

Telephone: (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com