Emerging data center locations are Poland and Czech Republic. Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Russia and Poland.

Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Equinix and NTT Data. The existing data center capacity in CEE is over 900 MW on full build, which is almost 4x the region's current capacity.

Russia dominates the upcoming data center market in Central and Eastern Europe with almost 70% of the total power capacity.

This database (Excel) product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 178 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (178 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (21 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

3data

3S

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Adgar Investments Development

Artnet

Aruba

Asseco Data Systems

AtlasEdge

Atman

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

Beyond. pl's

Casablanca INT

CE Colo

Ceske Radiokomunikace

Comarch

CROC

Data Space

DATA4

Datahouse

DataPro

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

dc77

center. Pl. sp

DEAC

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix

Exea Data Center

GRZ IT Center

GTS Novera (T-Mobile)

Huawei

IMAQLIQ

INEA

IQ PL

itQ Data Center

itself

IXcellerate

Kapsch BusinessCom

Liberum Navitas

LIM Center

Linxdatacenter

Magenta Telecom

MasterDC

MCN Telecom

Miran

MTS

mtw.ru

Nessus

Netia

nextlayer

NTT DATA

nubes

Obit

On Demand Data Center(IBM)

Orange Business Services

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

Polcom

Rackspace Technology

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

Rostelecom

SafeDX

Selectel

Seznam.cz

SPCSS

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

TALEX

Telehouse

T-Mobile

TrustInfo

TTC TELEPORT

Vantage Data Centers

Vegacom

vshosting (ServerPark)

