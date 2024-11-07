Anzeige
WKN: A3DRK8 | ISIN: US38349T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 24U0
Frankfurt
07.11.23
11:05 Uhr
10,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 13:48 Uhr
84 Leser
Gotion High-tech: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Visited Gotion

HEFEI, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, during his official visit to China, His Excellency Prime Minister Robert Fico of the Slovak Republic embarked on a dedicated visit to Gotion in Hefei. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Her Excellency Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, the Embassy in Beijing, and the Consulate General in Shanghai.

During the visit, Dr. Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion, guided the delegation through Gotion's Exhibition Hall, Validation Center, and Xinzhan Unified Cell (UC) plant. Dr. Li presented the Prime Minister with a unified cell model and six E-Plvs intelligent mobile chargers.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico meets Chairman of Gotion High-Tech Li Zhen

At the exhibition hall in Gotion's Headquarters in Baohe, Prime Minister Fico inquired in detail about the technical advantages of all-solid-state batteries and listened attentively to the introduction of battery testing and validation in the validation center. During the tour of the Xinzhan Volkswagen UC Plant, Prime Minister Fico expressed high praise for Gotion's unified cell manufacturing technology and had an in-depth discussion on Gotion's investment in a gigafactory in Slovakia.

Dr. Li said in his speech that Prime Minister Fico's visit to Gotion "greatly boosts our confidence... Together with InoBat, Gotion is committed to establishing the Slovak project as a benchmark enterprise for new energy in Europe, contributing actively to Slovakia's energy transformation, Europe's energy transition, and the advancement of sustainable energy for humanity."

As he prepared to depart, Prime Minister Fico shared a sentiment of deep admiration and remarked that this visit to Gotion provided profound insights and announced that the Slovak government would convene a dedicated meeting to thoroughly explore and expedite Gotion's project, hoping this collaboration marks a breakthrough in China-Slovakia cooperation. The Prime Minister also extended heartfelt wishes for the partnership between China and Slovakia to flourish for generations, and for collaboration with Gotion to be strong and enduring.

Prior to Prime Minister Fico's visit, over 80 representatives from the local communities and media of Slovakia, organized by the Slovak government, toured Gotion's headquarters and the UC plant from October 27 to 28. The delegation delved into extensive discussions on topics of mutual interest, and expressed high praise for Gotion's industrial footprints, technological innovations, and global expansion efforts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551480/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slovak-prime-minister-robert-fico-visited-gotion-302298764.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
