WKN: A2QG35 | ISIN: US0090661010 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Z1
Tradegate
07.11.24
14:00 Uhr
132,26 Euro
+0,98
+0,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBNB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBNB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,86132,1614:11
131,86132,1614:11
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hire Sofia Targets $30M with Subscription-Based Accounting for Airbnb Hosts

Los Angeles-Based Firm Empowers Airbnb Hosts with Seamless Financial Clarity and Transparent Subscription Plans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Hire Sofia, a leading provider in financial management for short-term rentals, is reshaping accounting services for Airbnb hosts with its seamless, subscription-based model. Initially founded as a staffing firm for real estate, Hire Sofia has successfully pivoted to a subscription-based accounting service model tailored to Airbnb hosts, where demand has surged for efficient, accessible financial support. With the short-term rental market representing over $100 billion in total gross bookings annually, Hire Sofia has set its sights on building a $30 million accounting firm specialized in short-term rentals, with aspirations to expand into additional verticals or pursue a private equity exit within the vacation rental and real estate industry.

Los Angeles-based Hire Sofia achieved Product-Market Fit (PMF) as of September and has since transitioned to rapid scaling. By operating as a SaaS-style company, Hire Sofia has redefined service delivery for small business owners. The company's model streamlines every step, from demo calls to onboarding, contract signing, and billing, making it effortless for clients to get started. With transparent, property-based pricing, clients know exactly what they'll pay each month, with no hidden fees. This straightforward approach offers the simplicity of a subscription, allowing clients to focus on growth while Hire Sofia provides clear monthly financial reports and bookkeeping services.

"Small business owners and Airbnb hosts don't always have the resources to manage their books in-house," explains Fey Guler, Founder of Hire Sofia. "Our model gives them financial clarity and peace of mind, and our transparent, SaaS-inspired approach is designed to fit seamlessly into their workflows."

Fey Guler, an accomplished real estate executive, has been featured in The Real Deal for his expertise in streamlining real estate operations and financial management. With over 7 years of experience, Fey's commitment to specialized, industry-focused support has distinguished Hire Sofia in the market. Most clients interview 3-4 other firms before choosing Hire Sofia, often noting that no other company matches the level of industry-specific knowledge that Hire Sofia provides. Watch client testimonials and more on Instagram: @HireSofiaPro

Hire Sofia is also an authorized service partner with leading property management systems Guesty and Hostaway, enabling seamless integration and support for clients who manage their properties on these platforms.

Hire Sofia is reshaping financial management in the short-term rental market, supporting Airbnb hosts in their growth and success with clarity, simplicity, and efficiency.

For more information about Hire Sofia and their innovative subscription-based accounting solution for Airbnb hosts, please visit Hire Sofia Bookkeeping page.

About Hire Sofia:

Hire Sofia provides subscription-based accounting services for Airbnb and short-term rental hosts, offering transparent pricing and seamless financial management. Based in Los Angeles, Hire Sofia's streamlined approach simplifies bookkeeping with easy onboarding and monthly reports.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Aguilar
Email: pr@hiresofia.com

Contact Information

Rachel Aguilar
Executive Assistant
pr@hiresofia.com

SOURCE: Hire Sofia

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
