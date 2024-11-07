CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Positioned for Unmatched Growth as Trump Welcomes Weed Legalization and Federal Rescheduling

The global cannabis market size was valued at USD 43.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 57.18 billion in 2023 to USD 444.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.03% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 81.79% in 2022.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / With Former President Donald Trump's recent support for cannabis legalization in key U.S. states and calls to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is primed to accelerate its growth in the rapidly expanding cannabis and CBD market. This evolving regulatory environment is expected to unlock powerful revenue streams for CBDL, giving the company a strong competitive edge in an industry poised to reach unprecedented heights.

Major Market Opportunity: Riding the $100 Billion Wave

The U.S. cannabis market is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, fueled by widespread voter and legislative support. Trump's endorsement, including a personal commitment to vote "yes" on Florida's Amendment 3 to legalize recreational cannabis, signals bipartisan momentum for cannabis acceptance-a shift that could propel federal rescheduling and facilitate financial growth opportunities across the industry. As cannabis becomes more accessible, CBDL is strategically positioned to deliver innovative products that appeal to a broad consumer base, from wellness enthusiasts to medical patients.

CEO Lisa Nelson: "CBDL Ready to Capture Expansive Market Growth"

"For CBDL, this is a historic moment particularly as the company is currently in a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a cannabis dispensary, positioning itself to capitalize on the growing wave of cannabis legalization." says CEO Lisa Nelson. "With Trump having such significant support from both the public and key political leaders, the market potential is staggering. CBDL's strategic growth plan is designed to capture both the economic impact of increased accessibility and the opportunity to reach millions of new customers nationwide." This moment is especially historic as CBDL is currently in the middle of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a cannabis dispensary, which aligns perfectly with this new wave of support for cannabis legalization."

CBDL's approach includes product innovation focused on high-quality CBD and cannabis-infused offerings tailored to meet the diverse needs of consumers. As more states pass cannabis-friendly laws, CBDL's distribution channels will expand, enabling the company to maximize its reach in high-demand markets and set new revenue records.

Unlocking Financial Pathways and Reducing Market Barriers

Rescheduling cannabis would not only open more avenues for scientific research but also allow CBD companies like CBDL to benefit from traditional financial and banking services. This anticipated regulatory easing means lower costs, streamlined operations, and increased scalability for CBDL-each of which has a direct impact on shareholder value and revenue growth. With a supportive regulatory environment, CBDL is expected to experience accelerated revenue increases, while establishing a reputation as a leader in research-backed, health-focused cannabis products.

Growing Market Support and Consumer Demand

CBDL's market expansion is also driven by strong consumer support: a recent Pew Research survey revealed that 88% of Americans favor cannabis legalization for either medical or recreational use, with 42% seeing it as a step toward a fairer criminal justice system. This shifting public opinion reflects a robust and growing market, allowing CBDL to target both new and existing consumers across recreational, medical, and wellness sectors. By leveraging this unprecedented demand, CBDL is well-positioned to introduce unique products to fulfill evolving consumer preferences and capitalize on the high-growth potential in this industry.

Link to Article: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2024/11/05/donald-trump-marijuana-weed-cannabis-legalization-medical-recreational-election/75970501007/

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) is committed to delivering premium CBD and cannabis-derived products to meet the needs of a health-conscious and informed consumer base. Focused on innovation, quality, and expansion, CBDL is setting a high standard for growth and leadership in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

Related Images

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com