Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Closes Sale of $54 Million C&I Loan Portfolio

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a leading loan sale advisor, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a $54 million C&I loan portfolio on behalf of one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies.



Garnet 20

The portfolio was comprised of approximately 200 relationships with mixed payment performance and collateral types. To facilitate buyer diligence, Garnet organized the relationships into value tiers, prepared account-level summaries and converted payment histories into a cash flow schedule for each loan. The portfolio sale closed with a single buyer in less than seven weeks with 100% pullthrough. "The offering was well received by the market of buyers who appreciated the value proposition for the investment and responded favorably," said Garnet Vice President Janet Nankin.

Garnet Capital is a 29-person, New York-based boutique firm focused on loan sale advisory. The firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024 and in that time has completed over 1,800 transactions with a UPB of over $144 billion. Garnet's commercial experience includes 160 transactions for approximately $10 billion UPB. During the first half of this year, Garnet completed 110 transactions with a total UPB of $2.5 billion and $1.1 billion invested.

Other financial institutions interested in exploring loan sales can contact Garnet Capital at garnet@garnetcapital.com or 914-909-1000.

Contact Information

Sherri Feldman

Sales & Marketing Director

sfeldman@garnetcapital.com

914-909-1000

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors

View the original press release on newswire.com.