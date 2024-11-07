Rothman's appointment strengthens firm's transformation and change management capabilities across its industries

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed Amy Rothman as vice president of Cross-Industry Services. Based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Rothman will focus on enhancing the firm's transformation and change management capabilities while driving growth across multiple industries.

"We are excited to welcome Amy as vice president," said Chris Miller, managing director and Cross-Industry Services Leader. "Amy's extensive experience in leading complex transformations and her proven track record in driving organizational change make her the ideal leader to help our clients navigate their transformation journeys. Her addition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value across industries."

Amy Rothman brings nearly 30 years of experience in transformation management and organizational change. Most recently, she served as vice president of Change Acceleration at Capgemini Invent. Previously, she held executive positions at SAIC, Marriott International and Accenture, where she led enterprise-wide transformations, post-merger integrations and large-scale technical platform implementations.

"I'm thrilled to join North Highland," Rothman shared. "What draws me to the firm is its reputation for putting people at the heart of transformation and its commitment to driving lasting change. I look forward to working with our talented teams to help clients successfully navigate their transformation journeys while building sustainable capabilities within their organizations."

Rothman holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Organization Behavior and Development from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish from Emory University. She is also an active member of the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).

