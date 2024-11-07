The global chemical company OQ Chemicals has launched OxReduce L7-NPG. This new bio-circular synthetic lubricant base oil serves as an alternative to the fossil-based Oxlube L7-NPG. Produced under the mass balance approach according to the International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard, OxReduce L7-NPG is made from sustainably sourced, palm oil-free, bio-circular feedstocks. All components of the product are fully traceable, from the raw material bio-naphtha to production at OQ Chemicals. As an alternative to its synthetic equivalent, OxReduce L7-NPG contains up to 84% renewable carbon, enabling manufacturers to lower the product carbon footprint (PCF) of their lubricant formulations without compromising performance.

OxReduce L7-NPG is a non-toxic ester base oil that combines a low pour point and low viscosity with a high flash point. Its treatment rates are not limited by biological degradation or aquatic toxicity. OxReduce L7-NPG is used as a lubricant base oil or additive in the automotive industry. It is also suitable for applications such as metalworking and energy-efficient cooling systems, where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) strive to meet CO2 reduction targets. For marine environments, the product complies with the Vessel General Permit (VGP), ensuring reduced ecological impact.

"At OQ Chemicals, we support our customers in their transition to more sustainable solutions by providing access to commercial quantities with a reduced PCF while maintaining high product quality. With our certified biobalanced products like OxReduce L7-NPG, customers can enhance their sustainability profiles, meet increasing regulatory requirements and consumer demand for environmentally friendly products," explained Dr. Claudia Fischer, Director Global Business Development at OQ Chemicals.

OxReduce L7-NPG complements the company's product range, including the conventional OxLube L7-NPG, which is already listed under the Lubricant Substance Classification (LuSC) list. The biobalanced version is also expected to be considered for LuSC listing, providing a potential path for customers to achieve their EU Ecolabel certification for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs).

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.oq.com

