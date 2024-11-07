Hagerty Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook for Revenue and Profit Growth

Third quarter 2024 Total Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $323.4 million, and year-to-date 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $908.3 million

Third quarter 2024 Written Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $287.6 million, and year-to-date 2024 Written Premium increased 16% year-over-year to $827.1 million

Third quarter 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 66% year-over-year to $21.6 million, and year-to-date 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $38.3 million

Third quarter 2024 Loss Ratio of 60.0% (includes $24.7 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses related to Hurricane Helene) compared to 41.1% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2024 Loss Ratio of 47.7% compared to 41.5% in the prior year period

Third quarter 2024 Net Income of $19.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Net Income of $69.9 million, an increase of $50.7 million compared to the prior year period

Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, a decrease of $13.2 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $104.6 million, an increase of $26.2 million compared to the prior year period

Increased 2024 growth outlook for Total Revenue to 18-19% and Written Premium to 15%. Hagerty's outlook for Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA has been updated to account for the $24.7 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Helene and an estimated $5.0 million of losses from Milton

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

"Hagerty delivered yet another excellent quarter of strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies as we execute on our multi-year initiatives to drive sustained underlying profit growth. Year-to-date total revenue jumped 20% due to new business count gains and our growing Marketplace business. Our disciplined approach to expense management and optimization continued to drive margins higher. During the first nine months of 2024, we produced Net Income of $70 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $105 million," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty.

"Given the strength of our results over the first nine months, we have increased our total revenue expectations for the year to 18-19% with written premiums on track to grow 15%. Our bottom line expectations were tracking consistently with our prior guidance before incorporating the losses from hurricanes Helene and Milton. After including catastrophe losses, we now expect net income growth of 131% to 163% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 25% to 36%," continued Mr. Hagerty.

"Hurricane Helene was a devastating event for the United States, but we have a disciplined underwriting model and our teams were prepared for the storm. I want to thank One Team Hagerty as they have been working tirelessly over the last five weeks to help our members get back out on the roads in their special cars. Hagerty's customer-centric model and automotive expertise position us well for future growth through enhancing our net promoter scores and driving industry-leading member retention," added Mr. Hagerty.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter 2024 Total Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $323.4 million, and year-to-date 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $908.3 million

Third quarter 2024 Written Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $287.6 million, and year-to-date 2024 Written Premium increased 16% year-over-year to $827.1 million

Third quarter 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $116.2 million, and year-to-date 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $333.8 million Policies in Force Retention was 89% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 88% in the prior year period and total insured vehicles increased 8% year-over-year to 2.6 million

Third quarter 2024 Loss Ratio was 60.0% compared to 41.1% in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Loss Ratio was 47.7% compared to 41.5% in the prior year period

Third quarter 2024 Earned Premium increased 19% year-over-year to $165.7 million, and year-to-date 2024 Earned Premium increased 24% year-over-year to $474.9 million

Third quarter 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $41.5 million, and year-to-date 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $99.6 million Third quarter 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 66% year-over-year to $21.6 million, and year-to-date 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $38.3 million Third quarter 2024 Membership revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $14.8 million, and 2024 Membership revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $42.4 million Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 8% year-over-year to approximately 868,000 compared to 807,000

Third quarter 2024 Operating Income of $10.1 million, a decrease of $6.0 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Operating Income of $60.4 million, an increase of $43.5 million compared to the prior year period Third quarter 2024 Operating Income margin decreased by 270 bps compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Operating Income margin expanded by 440 bps compared to the prior year period. Hurricane Helene negatively impacted year-to-date operating margins by 280 bps Cost containment and resource prioritization initiatives decreased general and administrative expenses by 6.0% in the third quarter 2024 and 4.3% year-to-date. Cost discipline, combined with reduced accrued incentive compensation, resulted in a decline in salary and benefits of 8.0% in the third quarter 2024 and an increase of 0.5% year-to-date Third quarter 2024 depreciation and amortization was $9.2 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 depreciation and amortization was $29.8 million compared to $34.9 million in the prior year period

Third quarter 2024 Net Income of $19.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Net Income of $69.9 million, an increase of $50.7 million compared to the prior year period. Third quarter and year-to-date 2024 results both include an estimated $19.5 million post-tax impact from Hurricane Helene Third quarter 2024 Net Income includes a $2.1 million increase in interest and other income, and year-to-date 2024 Net Income includes a $12.3 million increase in interest and other income, primarily due to the diversification of Hagerty Re's investment portfolio which resulted in investing in higher yielding fixed maturity securities. In addition, third quarter 2024 Net Income includes a $0.5 million loss and year-to-date 2024 Net Income includes a $8.5 million loss due to the change in fair value and settlement of warrant liabilities Completed warrant exchange offer and mandatory exchange in July 2024, whereby Hagerty issued 3.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock in exchange for 19.5 million warrants

Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $24.2 million, a decrease of $13.2 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $104.6 million, an increase of $26.2 million compared to the prior year period

Third quarter 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.03, and year-to-date 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.09 Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.05, and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EPS was $0.22



The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

UPDATED 2024 OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

2024 is on track to be another year of strong top-line growth and margin expansion for Hagerty as our performance-based culture powers great results for stakeholders. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning us to deliver sustained, compounding profit growth over the coming years, fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations.

Key 2024 business priorities include: Further improve loyalty to drive renewals and referrals Enhance member experience in a cost effective and efficient way Build Hagerty Marketplace into the most trusted and preferred place to buy, sell, and finance collector cars Expand insurance offerings, particularly in the post-1980s collectible space

For full year 2024, Hagerty updated its outlook: Written Premium growth of approximately 15% Total Revenue growth of 18-19% Net Income growth of 131-163% Adjusted EBITDA growth of 25-36% Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income incorporate combined losses from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton of $29.7 million pre-tax and $23.5 million post-tax









Prior 2024 Outlook 1

Revised 2024 Outlook in thousands 2023 Results

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Total Written Premium $907,175

$1,034,000

$1,043,000

$1,043,000

$1,043,000 Total Revenue $1,000,213

$1,160,000

$1,180,000

$1,180,000

$1,190,000 Net Income 2 $28,179

$76,000

$84,000

$65,000

$74,000 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $88,162

$130,000

$140,000

$110,000

$120,000





1 Prior 2024 Outlook shared on the Hagerty's second quarter earnings call on August 6th, 2024. 2 Net income range assumes no impact from warrants. Fully diluted share count post warrant exchange of ~360 million including Class A Common Stock, Class V Common Stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and share-based compensation awards. 3 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including its Investor Presentation highlighting third quarter 2024 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com . The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in profit and earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) anticipated business objectives; and (iv) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain insurance policy holders and paid HDC subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; (x) successfully defend any litigation, government inquiries and investigations, and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 865,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn..

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com

Contact: Jay Koval, [email protected]

Hagerty Media Contact: Andrew Heller, [email protected]

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue

$ 116,161

$ 103,173

$ 12,988

12.6 % Earned premium

165,686

139,785

25,901

18.5 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue

41,527

32,616

8,911

27.3 % Total revenue

323,374

275,574

47,800

17.3 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

47,192

51,318

(4,126)

(8.0) % Ceding commissions, net

77,501

65,413

12,088

18.5 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

99,430

57,485

41,945

73.0 % Sales expense

59,141

47,737

11,404

23.9 % General and administrative

20,837

22,166

(1,329)

(6.0) % Depreciation and amortization

9,184

10,753

(1,569)

(14.6) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

473

(473)

(100.0) % Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures -

4,112

(4,112)

(100.0) % Total operating expenses

313,285

259,457

53,828

20.7 % OPERATING INCOME

10,089

16,117

(6,028)

(37.4) % Gain (loss) related to warrant liabilities, net

(463)

850

(1,313)

(154.5) % Interest and other income (expense), net

8,359

6,260

2,099

33.5 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,985

23,227

(5,242)

(22.6) % Income tax benefit (expense)

1,022

(4,604)

5,626

(122.2) % NET INCOME

19,007

18,623

384

2.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (14,122)

(13,269)

(853)

6.4 % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,875)

(1,838)

(37)

2.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,010

$ 3,516

$ (506)

(14.4) %

















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.04







Diluted

$ 0.03

$ 0.04

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

89,691

84,479







Diluted

89,691

84,479









Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 333,817

$ 287,972

$ 45,845

15.9 % Earned premium 474,917

384,498

90,419

23.5 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 99,573

82,700

16,873

20.4 % Total revenue

908,307

755,170

153,137

20.3 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

161,001

160,122

879

0.5 % Ceding commissions, net

221,877

181,188

40,689

22.5 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

226,515

159,461

67,054

42.1 % Sales expense

146,791

124,791

22,000

17.6 % General and administrative

62,072

64,865

(2,793)

(4.3) % Depreciation and amortization

29,758

34,893

(5,135)

(14.7) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

8,857

(8,857)

(100.0) % Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures (87)

4,112

(4,199)

(102.1) % Total operating expenses

847,927

738,289

109,638

14.9 % OPERATING INCOME

60,380

16,881

43,499

257.7 % Loss related to warrant liabilities, net

(8,544)

(1,419)

(7,125)

N/M Interest and other income (expense), net

27,945

15,677

12,268

78.3 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 79,781

31,139

48,642

156.2 % Income tax expense

(9,918)

(12,002)

2,084

(17.4) % NET INCOME

69,863

19,137

50,726

265.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (55,951)

(13,477)

(42,474)

N/M Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (5,552)

(1,838)

(3,714)

N/M NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,360

$ 3,822

$ 4,538

118.7 %

















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.04







Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.04

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

86,689

84,042







Diluted

87,601

84,042









_______________ N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023









ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 147,120

$ 108,326 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

176,309

615,950 Investments

61,827

10,946 Accounts receivable

93,488

71,530 Premiums receivable

201,992

137,525 Commissions receivable

18,987

79,115 Notes receivable

62,517

35,896 Deferred acquisition costs, net

168,635

141,637 Other current assets

77,995

49,293 Total current assets

1,008,870

1,250,218 Investments

471,965

5,526 Notes receivable

11,667

17,018 Property and equipment, net

18,674

20,764 Lease right-of-use assets

45,916

50,515 Intangible assets, net

92,035

91,924 Goodwill

114,175

114,214 Other long-term assets

54,710

38,033 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,818,012

$ 1,588,212 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 74,547

$ 87,175 Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

258,836

198,508 Commissions payable

94,005

108,739 Due to insurers

118,480

79,815 Advanced premiums

30,639

20,471 Unearned premiums

385,619

317,275 Contract liabilities

38,890

30,316 Total current liabilities

1,001,016

842,299 Long-term lease liabilities

44,866

50,459 Long-term debt, net

122,867

130,680 Warrant liabilities

-

34,018 Deferred tax liability

21,008

15,937 Contract liabilities

15,834

17,335 Other long-term liabilities

4,199

4,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,209,790

1,094,867 Commitments and Contingencies

-

- TEMPORARY EQUITY 1







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred

Stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 82,788

82,836 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 89,980,363 and 84,588,536 issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 9

8 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital

601,867

561,754 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(455,083)

(468,995) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,447

(88) Total stockholders' equity

148,265

92,704 Non-controlling interest

377,169

317,805 Total equity

525,434

410,509 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,818,012

$ 1,588,212

____________________ 1 The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income $ 69,863

$ 19,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Loss related to warrant liabilities, net 8,544

1,419 Depreciation and amortization 29,758

34,893 Provision for deferred taxes 2,772

4,973 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,147 Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 401

2,019 Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures (87)

2,827 Share-based compensation expense 13,018

13,157 Non-cash lease expense 5,920

9,472 Other (354)

708 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commissions receivable (28,062)

(107,001) Deferred acquisition costs, net (26,998)

(47,936) Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,328

23,527 Commissions payable (14,734)

34,582 Due to insurers 38,586

45,322 Advanced premiums 10,166

11,800 Unearned premiums 68,344

100,439 Operating lease liabilities (6,781)

(9,018) Other assets and liabilities, net (41,042)

(9,246) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 189,642

132,221 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (17,278)

(21,556) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other investments (23,865)

(8,690) Issuance of notes receivable (55,030)

(11,405) Collection of notes receivable 32,099

10,252 Purchases of fixed maturity securities (565,838)

(7,277) Proceeds from sales of fixed maturity securities 53,253

- Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturity securities 23,766

4,128 Purchases of equity securities (10,602)

- Other investing activities 1,005

86 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (562,490)

(34,462) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on long-term debt (63,202)

(132,850) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 52,718

100,345 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs -

79,159 Contribution from non-controlling interest -

779 Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders (5,320)

- Payment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends (5,600)

- Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments (5,713)

- Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan -

906 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (27,117)

48,339 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (882)

286







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (400,847)

146,384 Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 724,276

539,191 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 323,429

$ 685,575

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Operational Metrics













Total Written Premium (in thousands) $ 287,609

$ 255,569

$ 827,068

$ 714,314 Loss Ratio 60.0 %

41.1 %

47.7 %

41.5 % New Business Count - Insurance 77,418

69,691

225,753

201,593















GAAP Financial Measures













Total Revenue (in thousands) $ 323,374

$ 275,574

$ 908,307

$ 755,170 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 10,089

$ 16,117

$ 60,380

$ 16,881 Net Income (in thousands) $ 19,007

$ 18,623

$ 69,863

$ 19,137 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.04 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.04















Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 24,165

$ 37,377

$ 104,605

$ 78,449 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.22

$ 0.05



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Operational Metrics





Policies in Force 1,494,510

1,401,037 Policies in Force Retention 88.8 %

88.7 % Vehicles in Force 2,553,589

2,378,883 HDC Paid Member Count 867,596

815,007 Net Promoter Score (NPS) 82

82

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding interest and other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude (i) gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (iv) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to Net income, which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for Net income or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands Net income $ 19,007

$ 18,623

$ 69,863

$ 19,137 Interest and other (income) expense 1 (8,359)

(6,260)

(27,945)

(15,677) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,022)

4,604

9,918

12,002 Depreciation and amortization 9,184

10,753

29,758

34,893 EBITDA 18,810

27,720

81,594

50,355 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

473

-

8,857 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net 463

(850)

8,544

1,419 Share-based compensation expense 4,092

4,935

13,018

12,869 Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures -

4,112

(87)

4,112 Other unusual items 2 800

987

1,536

837 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,165

$ 37,377

$ 104,605

$ 78,449

____________________ 1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2 Other unusual items includes professional fees associated with the warrant exchange, as well as certain material severance expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and a net legal settlement accrual for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





2024 Low

2024 High













in thousands Net income $ 65,000

$ 74,000 Interest and other (income) expense 1 (35,000)

(35,000) Income tax expense 14,000

15,000 Depreciation and amortization 40,000

40,000 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net 8,500

8,500 Share-based compensation expense 17,500

17,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,000

$ 120,000

____________________ 1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income, less gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of THG; (iii) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all unexercised warrants outstanding prior to the Warrant Exchange.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders 1 $ 2,798

$ 3,255

$ 7,753

$ 3,712 Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1,875

1,838

5,552

1,838 Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 212

261

607

110 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 14,122

13,269

55,951

13,477 Consolidated net income 19,007

18,623

69,863

19,137 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net 463

(850)

8,544

1,419 Adjusted consolidated net income 2 $ 19,470

$ 17,773

$ 78,407

$ 20,556















Denominator:













Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding 1 89,691

84,479

86,689

84,042 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Non-controlling interest units 255,178

255,499

255,178

255,499 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, on an as-converted basis 6,785

6,785

6,785

6,785 Total unissued share-based compensation awards 8,076

8,490

8,076

8,490 Total warrants outstanding -

19,484

-

19,484 Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 270,039

290,258

270,039

290,258 Fully dilutive shares outstanding 2 359,730

374,737

356,728

374,300

















Basic EPS 1 $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.04

















Adjusted EPS 2 $ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.22

$ 0.05

____________________ 1 Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS 2 Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

SOURCE Hagerty