Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115BY | ISIN: US8472151005 | Ticker-Symbol: SRJ
Tradegate
06.11.24
17:24 Uhr
21,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,94 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARTANNASH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTANNASH COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20021,00015:23
20,40020,60013:24
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpartanNash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Provides Preview of Fiscal 2025

Retail Segment Sales Increased 1.9% Supported by Inorganic Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week third quarter ended October 5, 2024.

"Our team made significant progress on our strategic plans this past quarter, while sustaining profitability in a complex environment," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We continue to invest in our business to expand margin, capture additional cost savings, collaborate with our suppliers, and deliver value-add products and outstanding service to our Wholesale customers and Retail shoppers. All of these elements have established a solid foundation to drive organic and inorganic growth, including the upcoming acquisitions of Fresh Encounter and Markham."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights(1)

  • Net sales decreased 0.6% to $2.25 billion, driven by lower volume in the Wholesale segment, partially offset by an increase in volume in the Retail segment.
    • Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1.6% to $1.58 billion primarily due to reduced case volumes in both the independent retailers and national accounts customer channels.
    • Retail segment net sales increased 1.9% to $674.6 million, while comparable store sales were down 0.7%. Incremental sales from the recently acquired Metcalfe's Market stores more than offset lower consumer demand trends.
  • Net earnings were $0.32 per diluted share in both the current and prior year quarters.
    • Increased Wholesale segment gross margin rates, including benefits from the merchandising transformation, and lower corporate administrative costs, as well as reduced LIFO expense were offset by lower case volumes, higher restructuring charges, increased healthcare costs, and increased Retail segment store labor.
  • Adjusted EPS(2) of $0.48, compared to $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $60.5 million, compared to $60.9 million. These measures exclude, among other items, restructuring charges and the impact of the LIFO provision.

Other Fiscal 2024 Highlights(4)

  • Cash generated from operating activities of $123.3 million compared to $95.7 million. The 28.8% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to ongoing working capital management initiatives.
  • Net long-term debt(5) to adjusted EBITDA(5) ratio of 2.4x compared to 2.2x at the end of the second quarter.
  • Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) of $106.3 million compared to $90.3 million.
  • Returned $37.7 million to shareholders through $15.1 million in share repurchases and $22.6 million in dividends.

(1)

All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted.

(2)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3.

(3)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2.

(4)

All comparisons are for the fiscal year-to-date 2024 compared with the fiscal year-to-date 2023, unless otherwise noted.

(5)

A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, are provided in Table 4.

(6)

A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on the Company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024, the Company is updating its guidance to reflect current trends and market conditions. The following table provides the Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024:


Fiscal 2023



Previous Fiscal 2024 Outlook



Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook


(In millions, except adjusted EPS (2))

Actual



Low



High



Low



High


Total net sales

$


9,729



$


9,500



$


9,700



$


9,500



$


9,700


Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$


257



$


255



$


270



$


252



$


257


Adjusted EPS(2)

$


2.18



$


1.85



$


2.10



$


1.85



$


1.95


Capital expenditures and IT capital(6)

$


127



$


135



$


145



$


135



$


140


Guidance incorporates the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions.

Considering the impact of current market conditions tempered by ongoing investments in growth, in fiscal 2025 the Company expects low-single-digit topline growth and mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth compared to fiscal 2024. The Company plans to provide its full fiscal 2025 outlook when it announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results in February 2025.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; changes in the geopolitical conditions; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
 Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP and Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended



October 5,



October 7,



October 5,



October 7,


(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2024



2023



2024



2023


Net sales

$


2,250,681



$


2,264,248



$


7,287,700



$


7,484,036


Cost of sales



1,896,032





1,916,709





6,139,704





6,337,449


Gross profit



354,649





347,539





1,147,996





1,146,587






















Operating expenses




















Selling, general and administrative



324,061





322,796





1,045,851





1,059,787


Acquisition and integration, net



272





2,130





3,212





2,259


Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397





(458)





17,272





1,371


Total operating expenses



329,730





324,468





1,066,335





1,063,417






















Operating earnings



24,919





23,071





81,661





83,170






















Other expenses and (income)




















Interest expense, net



9,915





9,280





33,943





30,218


Other, net



(216)





(786)





(1,814)





(2,510)


Total other expenses, net



9,699





8,494





32,129





27,708






















Earnings before income taxes



15,220





14,577





49,532





55,462


Income tax expense



4,300





3,450





14,152





13,530


Net earnings

$


10,920



$


11,127



$


35,380



$


41,932






















Net earnings per basic common share

$


0.33



$


0.33



$


1.05



$


1.22






















Net earnings per diluted common share

$


0.32



$


0.32



$


1.03



$


1.20






















Weighted average shares outstanding:




















Basic



33,580





34,020





33,847





34,262


Diluted



34,102





34,523





34,266





34,967


SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)



October 5,



December 30,


(In thousands)

2024



2023


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents

$


17,510



$


17,964


Accounts and notes receivable, net



490,131





421,859


Inventories, net



557,955





575,226


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



74,167





62,440


Total current assets



1,139,763





1,077,489












Property and equipment, net



668,927





649,071


Goodwill



190,023





182,160


Intangible assets, net



101,817





101,535


Operating lease assets



259,890





242,146


Other assets, net



107,013





103,174












Total assets

$


2,467,433



$


2,355,575












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Current liabilities










Accounts payable

$


513,577



$


473,419


Accrued payroll and benefits



70,516





78,076


Other accrued expenses



65,432





57,609


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



42,355





41,979


Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



9,747





8,813


Total current liabilities



701,627





659,896












Long-term liabilities










Deferred income taxes



85,660





73,904


Operating lease liabilities



245,270





226,118


Other long-term liabilities



26,611





28,808


Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



626,957





588,667


Total long-term liabilities



984,498





917,497












Commitments and contingencies




















Shareholders' equity










Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

authorized; 33,755 and 34,610 shares outstanding



452,024





460,299


Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

authorized; no shares outstanding



-





-


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(325)





796


Retained earnings



329,609





317,087


Total shareholders' equity



781,308





778,182












Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$


2,467,433



$


2,355,575


SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)






40 Weeks Ended


(In thousands)




October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023


Cash flow activities













Net cash provided by operating activities




$


123,255



$


95,680


Net cash used in investing activities






(110,652)





(82,003)


Net cash used in financing activities






(13,057)





(25,209)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents






(454)





(11,532)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period






17,964





29,086


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period




$


17,510



$


17,554


SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA


Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings by Segment
(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended


(In thousands)

October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023



October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023


Wholesale Segment:































Net sales

$


1,576,082



70.0

%


$


1,602,000



70.8

%


$


5,144,731



70.6

%


$


5,321,048



71.1

%

Operating earnings



21,054








18,153








79,123








66,020





Retail Segment:
































Net sales



674,599



30.0

%




662,248



29.2

%




2,142,969



29.4

%




2,162,988



28.9

%

Operating earnings



3,865








4,918








2,538








17,150





Total:
































Net sales

$


2,250,681



100.0

%


$


2,264,248



100.0

%


$


7,287,700



100.0

%


$


7,484,036



100.0

%

Operating earnings



24,919








23,071








81,661








83,170





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement and a non-operating benefit associated with a pension refund from an annuity provider. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include operating and non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. The pension refund from an annuity provider is related to a terminated pension plan and is a non-operating benefit which is adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the prior year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2024 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2024.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended


(In thousands)

October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023



October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023


Net earnings

$


10,920



$


11,127



$


35,380



$


41,932


Income tax expense



4,300





3,450





14,152





13,530


Other expenses, net



9,699





8,494





32,129





27,708


Operating earnings



24,919





23,071





81,661





83,170


Adjustments:




















LIFO expense



1,517





6,606





5,046





22,445


Depreciation and amortization



24,159





23,042





78,147





75,245


Acquisition and integration, net



272





2,130





3,212





2,259


Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397





(458)





17,272





1,371


Cloud computing amortization



1,748





1,259





5,606





3,685


Organizational realignment, net



240





2,681





1,915





4,710


Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



279





39





420





311


Stock-based compensation



2,519





2,461





8,139





10,073


Stock warrant



184





319





700





1,279


Non-cash rent



(655)





(531)





(2,281)





(2,094)


(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(92)





258





(48)





304


Legal settlement



-





-





-





900


Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-





-





99





94


Adjusted EBITDA

$


60,487



$


60,877



$


199,888



$


203,752


Wholesale:




















Operating earnings

$


21,054



$


18,153



$


79,123



$


66,020


Adjustments:




















LIFO expense



1,153





4,411





3,861





16,734


Depreciation and amortization



12,747





12,151





41,126





39,165


Acquisition and integration, net



71





65





2,048





189


Restructuring and asset impairment, net



6,824





(293)





6,792





688


Cloud computing amortization



1,098





834





3,622





2,499


Organizational realignment, net



148





1,673





1,194





2,939


Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



131





39





230





296


Stock-based compensation



1,711





1,621





5,572





6,615


Stock warrant



184





319





700





1,279


Non-cash rent



(246)





-





(789)





(138)


(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(108)





24





(127)





(11)


Legal settlement



-





-





-





900


Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-





-





62





59


Adjusted EBITDA

$


44,767



$


38,997



$


143,414



$


137,234


Retail:




















Operating earnings

$


3,865



$


4,918



$


2,538



$


17,150


Adjustments:




















LIFO expense



364





2,195





1,185





5,711


Depreciation and amortization



11,412





10,891





37,021





36,080


Acquisition and integration, net



201





2,065





1,164





2,070


Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(1,427)





(165)





10,480





683


Cloud computing amortization



650





425





1,984





1,186


Organizational realignment, net



92





1,008





721





1,771


Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



148





-





190





15


Stock-based compensation



808





840





2,567





3,458


Non-cash rent



(409)





(531)





(1,492)





(1,956)


Loss on disposal of assets



16





234





79





315


Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-





-





37





35


Adjusted EBITDA

$


15,720



$


21,880



$


56,474



$


66,518


Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)



52 Weeks Ended











(In thousands)

2023











Net earnings

$


52,237











Income tax expense



17,888











Other expenses, net



36,587











Operating earnings



106,712











Adjustments:














LIFO expense



16,104











Depreciation and amortization



98,639











Acquisition and integration, net



3,416











Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190











Cloud computing amortization



5,034











Organizational realignment, net



5,239











Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318











Stock-based compensation



12,536











Stock warrant



1,559











Non-cash rent



(2,599)











Loss on disposal of assets



259











Legal settlement



900











Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



94











Adjusted EBITDA

$


257,401











Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended




October 5, 2024




October 7, 2023







per diluted







per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings



share




Earnings



share



Net earnings

$


10,920



$


0.32




$


11,127



$


0.32



Adjustments:






















LIFO expense



1,517











6,606








Acquisition and integration, net



272











2,130








Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397











(458)








Organizational realignment, net



240











2,681








Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



279











39








Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-











(762)








Pension refund from annuity provider



(239)











-








Total adjustments



7,466











10,236








Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(1,895)











(2,600)








Total adjustments, net of taxes



5,571





0.16






7,636





0.22



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$


16,491



$


0.48




$


18,763



$


0.54


















40 Weeks Ended




October 5, 2024




October 7, 2023







per diluted







per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings



share




Earnings



share



Net earnings

$


35,380



$


1.03




$


41,932



$


1.20



Adjustments:






















LIFO expense



5,046











22,445








Acquisition and integration, net



3,212











2,259








Restructuring and asset impairment, net



17,272











1,371








Organizational realignment, net



1,915











4,710








Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



420











311








Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(1,458)











(2,411)








Pension refund from annuity provider



(239)











-








Legal settlement



-











900








Total adjustments



26,168











29,585








Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(6,698)











(7,525)








Total adjustments, net of taxes



19,470





0.57






22,060





0.63



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$


54,850



$


1.60




$


63,992



$


1.83

























(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.


52 Weeks Ended




December 30, 2023







per diluted



(In thousands, except per share data)

Earnings



share



Net earnings

$


52,237



$


1.50



Adjustments:











LIFO expense



16,104








Acquisition and integration, net



3,416








Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190








Organizational realignment, net



5,239








Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318








Legal settlement



900








Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(3,174)








Total adjustments



31,993








Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(8,218)








Total adjustments, net of taxes



23,775





0.68



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$


76,012



$


2.18





(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)

October 5, 2024



July 13, 2024


Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

$


9,747



$


9,754


Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



626,957





586,427


Total debt



636,704





596,181


Cash and cash equivalents



(17,510)





(25,242)


Net long-term debt

$


619,194



$


570,939



Rolling 52- Weeks Ended


(In thousands, except for ratio)

October 5, 2024



July 13, 2024


Net earnings

$


45,685



$


45,892


Income tax expense



18,510





17,660


Other expenses, net



41,008





39,803


Operating earnings



105,203





103,355


Adjustments:










LIFO (benefit) expense



(1,295)





3,794


Depreciation and amortization



101,541





100,424


Acquisition and integration, net



4,369





6,227


Restructuring and asset impairment, net



25,091





19,236


Cloud computing amortization



6,955





6,466


Organizational realignment, net



2,444





4,885


Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



427





187


Stock-based compensation



10,602





10,544


Stock warrant



980





1,115


Non-cash rent



(2,786)





(2,662)


(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(93)





257


Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



99





99


Adjusted EBITDA

$


253,537



$


253,927












Net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio



2.4





2.2


Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)






40 Weeks Ended


(In thousands)




October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023


Purchases of property and equipment




$


97,867



$


86,212


Plus:













Cloud computing spend






8,401





4,065


Capital expenditures and IT capital




$


106,268



$


90,277






52 Weeks Ended





(In thousands)




December 30, 2023




Purchases of property and equipment




$


120,330





Plus:











Cloud computing spend






7,040





Capital expenditures and IT capital




$


127,370





Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

SOURCE SpartanNash

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.