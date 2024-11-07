Nova Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Record Quarterly revenue of $179.0 million, a 14% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 39% YoY.
- Record GAAP net income of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 13% QoQ increase and up 51% YoY.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, an 8% increase QoQ, and up 41% YoY.
- Record revenue for materials metrology driven by demand for leading edge capacity.
- Record revenues from advanced packaging, driven by demand for dimensional and chemical metrology solutions.
GAAP Results (K)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
Revenues
$178,974
$156,858
$128,808
Net Income
$51,279
$45,142
$33,689
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.60
$1.41
$1.06
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
Net Income
$56,056
$51,956
$39,405
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.74
$1.61
$1.23
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial
"Nova delivered another record quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance in revenue and profit, with robust performance across all our product lines," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our solid results were driven by record sales for our materials metrology portfolio and the strong performance of our Optical CD solutions, fueled by an increasing demand for advanced nodes. With our fourth-quarter guidance established, Nova is set to outperform the WFE Index with an annual growth of approximately 28% at the mid-point."
2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $181 million to $191 million in revenue
- $1.51 to $1.70 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.72 to $1.91 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $179.0 million, an increase of 14% compared with the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 39% compared with the third quarter of 2023.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 57%, compared with 59% in the second quarter of 2024 and 56% in the third quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $52.1 million, compared with $46.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $45.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and $33.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $56.1 million, or $ 1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.Conference Call Information
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2024
2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
153,963
107,574
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
207,570
119,850
Marketable securities
239,570
216,258
Trade accounts receivable, net
114,386
111,256
Inventories
161,654
138,198
Other current assets
18,731
17,084
Total current assets
895,874
710,220
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
201,126
191,351
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
7,715
6,254
Deferred tax assets
27,159
23,583
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,008
41,856
Property plant and equipment, net
69,260
66,874
Intangible assets, net
35,155
39,184
Goodwill
50,438
50,080
Other long-term assets
7,699
4,405
Total non-current assets
437,560
423,587
Total assets
1,333,434
1,133,807
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
198,648
197,678
Trade accounts payable
46,862
35,158
Deferred revenues
57,039
41,978
Operating lease current liabilities
6,442
6,703
Other current liabilities
58,559
41,294
Total current liabilities
367,550
322,811
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
36,249
39,762
Long-term deferred tax liability
9,452
10,574
Other long-term liabilities
12,863
9,908
Total non-current liabilities
58,564
60,244
Shareholders' equity
907,320
750,752
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,333,434
1,133,807
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Products
143,638
99,971
379,804
300,929
Services
35,336
28,837
97,826
82,774
Total revenues
178,974
128,808
477,630
383,703
Total cost of revenues
77,641
56,567
200,475
164,538
Gross profit
101,333
72,241
277,155
219,165
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
29,083
21,372
79,348
66,753
Sales and marketing
16,594
12,438
49,110
38,887
General and administrative
6,425
4,283
16,628
14,924
Total operating expenses
52,102
38,093
145,086
120,564
Operating income
49,231
34,148
132,069
98,601
Financing income, net
11,030
4,797
24,991
15,153
Income before taxes on income
60,261
38,945
157,060
113,754
Income tax expenses
8,982
5,256
23,779
15,512
Net income for the period
51,279
33,689
133,281
98,242
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.76
1.17
4.58
3.42
Diluted
1.60
1.06
4.15
3.09
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,099
28,870
29,078
28,754
Diluted
32,238
31,983
32,303
32,033
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
51,279
33,689
133,281
98,242
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,886
2,772
8,707
7,588
Amortization of intangible assets
1,467
1,477
4,376
4,396
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,933)
(818)
(5,358)
(1,867)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
326
324
970
960
Share-based compensation
6,194
4,571
18,860
12,632
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(3,019)
2,589
(1,084)
4,345
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(19,859)
(9,258)
(2,855)
17,423
Inventories
(4,495)
6,173
(24,773)
(28,851)
Other current and long-term assets
(5,007)
(2,673)
(5,574)
(5,391)
Deferred tax, net
(2,524)
(1,713)
(4,873)
(6,056)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
964
1,150
3,109
2,791
Trade accounts payable
5,573
(9,452)
11,197
(16,725)
Deferred revenues
2,780
15,051
15,059
11,683
Operating lease liabilities
(536)
(2,050)
(4,035)
(5,312)
Other current and long-term liabilities
12,758
4,938
19,613
(1,680)
Accrued severance pay, net
123
(83)
124
(252)
Net cash provided by operating activities
46,977
46,687
166,744
93,926
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(7,240)
(52,415)
(89,256)
(61,025)
Investment in marketable securities
(65,264)
(68,737)
(211,812)
(166,877)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
52,224
66,329
188,976
150,644
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,914)
(3,555)
(9,094)
(9,587)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(24,194)
(58,378)
(121,186)
(86,845)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
-
-
(112)
Proceeds from exercise of options
70
7
70
122
Net cash provided by financing activities
70
7
70
10
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
757
(1,026)
761
(2,332)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
23,610
(12,710)
46,389
4,759
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
130,353
129,190
107,574
111,721
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
153,963
116,480
153,963
116,480
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
101,333
92,561
72,241
Stock-based compensation*
1,722
1,723
1,173
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,380
1,356
1,369
Non-GAAP gross profit
104,435
95,640
74,783
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
59 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
61 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
49,231
45,618
34,148
Stock-based compensation*
6,194
6,294
4,571
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,467
1,441
1,477
Non-GAAP operating income
56,892
53,353
40,196
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28 %
29 %
27 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
32 %
34 %
31 %
GAAP net income
51,279
45,142
33,689
Stock-based compensation*
6,194
6,294
4,571
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,467
1,441
1,477
Amortization of issuance costs
326
322
324
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(2,309)
(69)
423
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(901)
(1,174)
(1,079)
Non-GAAP net income
56,056
51,956
39,405
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.76
1.55
1.17
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.93
1.79
1.36
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.60
1.41
1.06
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.74
1.61
1.23
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,099
29,048
28,870
Diluted
32,238
32,239
31,983
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,722; Research and
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2024
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.51
1.70
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.20
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.72
1.91
