Burford Capital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 results presentation on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:
"We are having a great year as we enjoy the long-awaited momentum in the portfolio. We have generated $556 million in Burford-only cash receipts YTD24 and $310 million just in 3Q24, setting new records. Our core portfolio net realized gains are already in line with the previous annual peak, with $184 million in YTD24 up 49% from YTD23, and $56 million in 3Q24, around twice the level of the 2023 and 2022 third quarters. Net realized gains in YTD24 reflect a ROIC of 94% on realizations which remains above our historical track record. We reported Burford-only net income attributable to shareholders of $136 million in 3Q24 and grew tangible book value to more than $10 per share for the first time. And despite the team being focused on the very active portfolio, new commitments are up substantially in 3Q24 over 3Q23."
Consolidated financial results
Summary statements of operations
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Capital provision income
469,494
1,016,113
-54 %
270,988
504,513
-46 %
Asset management income
6,654
5,767
15 %
3,147
1,876
68 %
Total revenues
453,062
794,329
-43 %
249,114
368,873
-32 %
Total operating expenses
115,182
150,999
-24 %
46,893
53,068
-12 %
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
159,452
510,427
-69 %
135,643
272,542
-50 %
Per diluted ordinary share
0.71
2.29
-69 %
0.61
1.22
-50 %
Summary statements of financial position
Consolidated (US GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
% change
Capital provision assets
5,356,300
5,045,388
6 %
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,432,109
2,290,858
6 %
Book value per ordinary share
11.08
10.46
6 %
Non-controlling interests
865,242
916,922
-6 %
Total shareholders' equity
3,297,351
3,207,780
3 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,274,902
5,837,394
7 %
In this announcement, references to "3Q24" and "YTD24" are to Burford's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and references to "3Q23" and "YTD23" are to Burford's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024.
In addition, in this announcement, the term "core portfolio" refers to Burford-only capital provision direct.
Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.
Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)
Selected metrics 1
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Net realized gains/(losses)
184,164
123,539
49 %
56,257
29,145
93 %
Realizations
380,442
274,101
39 %
164,704
79,158
108 %
Cash receipts 2
555,548
379,732
46 %
310,491
132,794
134 %
Deployments
263,103
304,432
-14 %
72,277
55,986
29 %
New commitments
443,451
448,682
-1 %
100,861
17,648
472 %
1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise.
2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.
Group-wide (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
% change
Total portfolio
7,478,292
7,170,308
4 %
- Realizations are on a record annual pace in 2024
- Core portfolio realizations of $380 million in YTD24 up 39% compared to YTD23 and diversified across 40 assets
- We continue to see progress in clearing the pandemic-driven backlog with about half of the capital provision assets generating realizations in YTD24 being from 2020 and prior vintages
- During YTD24, 10 assets have each generated more than $10 million in realizations, with five of those assets each delivering $20 million or more
- Net realized gains through 3Q24 are already near record annual levels
- Core portfolio net realized gains of $184 million in YTD24 up 49% compared to YTD23, already in line with the previous annual peak of $186 million achieved in the full year 2023
- YTD24 net realized gains reflect a ROIC of 94% on YTD24 realizations which remains above our historical track record
- Record cash generation underscores portfolio progress and healthy liquidity
- Cash receipts of $310 million in 3Q24 and $556 million in YTD24 driven by realizations, collection of receivables and asset management income
- New business remains solid
- Core portfolio new commitments of $443 million and deployments of $263 million in YTD24 remain on a consistent pace even as substantial portfolio activity places demands on team resources
- Definitive undrawn commitments of $727 million at September 30, 2024 up 25% in YTD24 and support deployment activity looking forward
Selected financial metrics
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Total revenues
394,688
725,927
-46 %
226,033
344,013
-34 %
Total operating expenses
112,977
150,377
-25 %
46,011
52,801
-13 %
Operating income/(loss)
281,711
575,550
-51 %
180,022
291,212
-38 %
Net income/(loss)
159,452
510,427
-69 %
135,643
272,542
-50 %
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,298,094
2,156,893
141,201
7 %
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
10.47
9.85
0.62
6 %
- Net income in 3Q24 accelerated relative to the first half of the year
- 3Q24 net income attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders of $136 million, or $0.61 per diluted share
- 3Q23 and YTD23 results benefited from substantial positive impact of YPF-related capital provision income, which impacts 3Q24 and YTD24 comparisons
- Within total revenues, 3Q24 was a strong quarter for capital provision income, which is up significantly from prior year, excluding YPF-related assets impact
- 3Q24 Burford-only capital provision income of $205 million was driven, among other things, by positive impact across the major valuation inputs of discount rates, case milestones and duration
- Excluding YPF-related assets, which heavily impacted 2023 results, Burford-only total net realized and unrealized gains were up 200% in 3Q24 and 17% in YTD24 compared to 3Q23 and YTD23, respectively
Selected portfolio metrics
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Deployed cost
1,645,667
1,573,531
72,136
5 %
Plus: Fair value adjustments
1,967,677
1,814,070
153,607
8 %
Fair value
3,613,344
3,387,601
225,743
7 %
Undrawn commitments
1,562,125
1,396,061
166,064
12 %
Total capital provision-direct portfolio
5,175,469
4,783,662
391,807
8 %
Total capital provision portfolio1
5,215,932
4,840,117
375,815
8 %
1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.
- Strong returns on realizations in YTD24 drove an increase in the cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets from 82% at December 31, 2023 to 84%, while cumulative IRR declined by 40 basis points to 26% reflecting extended duration of certain assets (December 31, 2023: 27%)
Liquidity and capital
Burford-only (non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ change
% change
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents
553,158
195,915
357,243
182 %
Marketable securities
75,801
107,561
(31,760)
-30 %
Total liquidity
628,959
303,476
325,483
107 %
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
64,489
185,267
(120,778)
-65 %
- Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $629 million at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $303 million)
- Strong liquidity position at September 30, 2024 augmented by $556 million of Burford-only cash receipts in YTD24 and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024
- Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $64 million at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $185 million), with 95% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in YTD24
- Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $1.6 billion)
- Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels
Summary financial statements and reconciliations
The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.
Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Capital provision income/(loss)
270,988
504,513
469,494
1,016,113
(Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital
provision assets
(35,152)
(140,412)
(46,640)
(235,944)
Asset management income/(loss)
3,147
1,876
6,654
5,767
Services and other income/(loss)
10,131
2,896
23,554
8,393
Total revenues
249,114
368,873
453,062
794,329
Total operating expenses
46,893
53,068
115,182
150,999
Operating income/(loss)
202,221
315,805
337,880
643,330
Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment
34,399
29,013
101,432
70,690
Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses
(1,510)
(9,811)
(951)
(21,149)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
169,332
296,603
237,399
593,789
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes
(11,468)
531
(21,761)
(15,550)
Net income/(loss)
157,864
297,134
215,638
578,239
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders
135,643
272,542
159,452
510,427
Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share
Basic
$0.62
$1.24
$0.73
$2.33
Diluted
$0.61
$1.22
$0.71
$2.29
Summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Capital provision income
204,961
324,995
342,224
676,402
Asset management income
11,110
16,141
29,270
41,182
Services and other income
9,962
2,877
23,194
8,343
Total revenues
226,033
344,013
394,688
725,927
Operating expenses
46,011
52,801
112,977
150,377
Operating income
180,022
291,212
281,711
575,550
Net income
135,643
272,542
159,452
510,427
Net income per share:
Basic
$0.62
$1.24
$0.73
$2.33
Diluted
$0.61
$1.22
$0.71
$2.29
Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations
Three months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
270,988
(18,742)
(34,546)
(10,257)
(2,482)
204,961
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(35,152)
-
34,518
-
634
-
Asset management income
3,147
7,963
-
-
-
11,110
Services and other income
10,131
(165)
-
-
(4)
9,962
Total revenues
249,114
(10,944)
(28)
(10,257)
(1,852)
226,033
Operating expenses
46,893
62
(28)
(96)
(820)
46,011
Operating income
202,221
(11,006)
-
(10,161)
(1,032)
180,022
Net income/(loss)
157,864
(11,006)
-
(10,161)
(1,054)
135,643
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
540,513
(845)
(36,193)
(140,690)
(8,368)
6,578
324,995
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(140,412)
-
-
140,699
-
(287)
-
Asset management income
1,876
16
14,249
-
-
-
16,141
Services and other income
2,896
(1)
(3)
-
-
(15)
2,877
Total revenues
368,873
(830)
(21,947)
9
(8,368)
6,276
344,013
Operating expenses
53,068
(637)
73
9
(76)
364
52,801
Operating income
315,805
(193)
(22,020)
-
(8,292)
5,912
291,212
Net income/(loss)
297,134
(193)
(22,020)
-
(8,292)
5,913
272,542
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
469,494
(51,760)
(47,372)
(23,302)
(4,836)
342,224
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(46,640)
-
47,272
-
(632)
-
Asset management income
6,654
22,616
-
-
-
29,270
Services and other income
23,554
(350)
-
-
(10)
23,194
Total revenues
453,062
(29,494)
(100)
(23,302)
(5,478)
394,688
Operating expenses
115,182
152
(100)
(370)
(1,887)
112,977
Operating income
337,880
(29,646)
-
(22,932)
(3,591)
281,711
Net income/(loss)
215,638
(29,646)
-
(22,932)
(3,608)
159,452
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Strategic
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Capital provision income
1,016,113
(1,052)
(84,429)
(235,731)
(20,373)
(1,874)
676,402
(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets
(235,944)
-
-
235,710
-
234
-
Asset management income
5,767
108
35,307
-
-
-
41,182
Services and other income
8,393
(1)
(5)
-
-
(44)
8,343
Total revenues
794,329
(945)
(49,127)
(21)
(20,373)
(2,064)
725,927
Operating expenses
150,999
(933)
290
(21)
(279)
(321)
150,377
Operating income
643,330
(12)
(49,417)
-
(20,094)
(1,743)
575,550
Net income/(loss)
578,239
(12)
(49,417)
-
(20,094)
(1,711)
510,427
Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position
($ in thousands)
September 30,
2024
December 31,
Total assets
6,274,902
5,837,394
Total liabilities
2,977,551
2,629,614
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,432,109
2,290,858
Non-controlling interests
865,242
916,922
Total shareholders' equity
3,297,351
3,207,780
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
219,421,376
218,962,441
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share
11.08
10.46
Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share
15.03
14.65
Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position
September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Total assets
6,274,902
(602,059)
(733,574)
(199,160)
(81,977)
4,658,132
Total liabilities
2,977,551
-
(733,574)
(52)
(17,902)
2,226,023
Total shareholders' equity
3,297,351
(602,059)
-
(199,108)
(64,075)
2,432,109
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
Elimination of third-party interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
BOF-C
Colorado
Advantage
Other
Burford-
Total assets
5,837,394
(634,239)
(686,304)
(222,413)
(78,574)
4,215,864
Total liabilities
2,629,614
-
(686,304)
(100)
(18,204)
1,925,006
Total shareholders' equity
3,207,780
(634,239)
-
(222,313)
(60,370)
2,290,858
Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
231,891
(67,187)
164,704
58,567
33,431
256,702
Capital provision-indirect
22,274
(18,562)
3,712
18,562
-
22,274
Post-settlement
-
-
-
34,940
-
34,940
Total realizations
254,165
(85,749)
168,416
112,069
33,431
313,916
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
89,162
(10,004)
79,158
16,539
12,243
107,940
Capital provision-indirect
19,575
(6,228)
13,347
6,228
-
19,575
Post-settlement
-
-
-
20,050
-
20,050
Total realizations
108,737
(16,232)
92,505
42,817
12,243
147,565
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
515,475
(135,033)
380,442
124,912
88,152
593,506
Capital provision-indirect
43,544
(36,287)
7,257
36,287
-
43,544
Post-settlement
-
-
-
87,442
-
87,442
Total realizations
559,019
(171,320)
387,699
248,641
88,152
724,492
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
335,414
(61,313)
274,101
89,915
64,944
429,010
Capital provision-indirect
59,219
(39,317)
19,902
39,002
-
58,904
Post-settlement
-
-
-
118,307
-
118,307
Total realizations
394,633
(100,630)
294,003
247,224
64,944
606,221
Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis
Three months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
88,769
(16,492)
72,277
5,400
15,947
93,624
Capital provision-indirect
9,371
(7,818)
1,563
7,817
-
9,380
Post-settlement
-
-
-
10,308
-
10,308
Total deployments
98,150
(24,310)
73,840
23,525
15,947
113,312
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
69,690
(13,704)
55,986
4,379
21,819
82,184
Capital provision-indirect
32,257
(26,881)
5,376
26,881
-
32,257
Post-settlement
-
-
-
7,466
-
7,466
Total deployments
101,947
(40,585)
61,362
38,726
21,819
121,907
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
332,788
(69,685)
263,103
12,763
73,498
349,364
Capital provision-indirect
68,106
(56,755)
11,351
56,755
-
68,106
Post-settlement
-
-
-
39,836
-
39,836
Total deployments
400,894
(126,440)
274,454
109,354
73,498
457,306
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision-direct
401,215
(96,783)
304,432
17,362
97,775
419,569
Capital provision-indirect
145,051
(120,876)
24,175
120,876
-
145,051
Post-settlement
-
-
-
43,272
-
43,272
Total deployments
546,266
(217,659)
328,607
181,510
97,775
607,892
Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
395,943
132,147
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(91,185)
(7,074)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
340,758
125,073
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
301,345
105,915
Less: Funding of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(2,583)
-
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets (adjusted)
298,765
105,915
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
3,413
19,158
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
302,175
125,073
Consolidated asset management income
3,147
1,876
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
7,963
14,265
Burford-only asset management income
11,110
16,141
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(9,389)
(10,409)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
1,721
5,732
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
4,567
2,062
Burford-only proceeds from other income
2,028
(73)
Burford-only proceeds from other items
6,595
1,989
Cash receipts
310,491
132,794
(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
($ in thousands)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets
768,848
440,154
Less: Elimination of third-party interests
(248,062)
(94,587)
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
520,786
345,567
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets
500,595
319,236
Less: Funding of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(2,583)
-
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets (adjusted)
498,012
319,236
Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets
20,191
26,331
Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets
518,203
345,567
Consolidated asset management income
6,654
5,767
Plus: Eliminated income from funds
22,616
35,415
Burford-only asset management income
29,270
41,182
Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)
(12,081)
(12,137)
Burford-only proceeds from asset management income
17,189
29,045
Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends
15,136
3,625
Burford-only proceeds from other income
5,020
1,495
Burford-only proceeds from other items
20,156
5,120
Cash receipts
555,548
379,732
(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.
Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio
September 30, 2024
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
Elimination of
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
third-party
interests
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-
Capital provision assets - direct:
Deployed cost
2,172,043
(526,376)
1,645,667
362,230
459,211
2,467,108
Plus: Fair value adjustments
2,946,300
(978,623)
1,967,677
168,275
227,300
2,363,252
Fair value
5,118,343
(1,504,999)
3,613,344
530,505
686,511
4,830,360
Capital provision assets - indirect:
Deployed cost
205,831
(174,918)
30,913
174,918
-
205,831
Plus: Fair value adjustments
32,126
(23,156)
8,970
23,156
-
32,126
Fair value
237,957
(198,074)
39,883
198,074
-
237,957
Total capital provision assets
5,356,300
(1,703,073)
3,653,227
728,579
686,511
5,068,317
Post-settlement assets:
Deployed cost
-
-
-
217,352
-
217,352
Plus: Fair value adjustments
-
-
-
44,301
-
44,301
Fair value
-
-
-
261,653
-
261,653
Undrawn commitments:
Capital provision-direct
1,987,200
(425,075)
1,562,125
107,578
416,320
2,086,023
Capital provision-indirect
3,479
(2,899)
580
2,899
-
3,479
Post-settlement
-
-
-
58,820
-
58,820
Total undrawn commitments
1,990,679
(427,974)
1,562,705
169,297
416,320
2,148,322
Total portfolio
7,346,979
(2,131,047)
5,215,932
1,159,529
1,102,831
7,478,292
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
Elimination of
third-party
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
interests
Burford-only
Other funds
BOF-C
Group-wide
Capital provision assets - direct:
Deployed cost
2,116,304
(542,773)
1,573,531
416,318
428,110
2,417,959
Plus: Fair value adjustments
2,743,575
(929,505)
1,814,070
180,169
220,363
2,214,602
Fair value
4,859,879
(1,472,278)
3,387,601
596,487
648,473
4,632,561
Capital provision assets - indirect:
Deployed cost
164,259
(125,508)
38,751
125,508
-
164,259
Plus: Fair value adjustments
21,250
(15,490)
5,760
15,490
-
21,250
Fair value
185,509
(140,998)
44,511
140,998
-
185,509
Total capital provision assets
5,045,388
(1,613,276)
3,432,112
737,485
648,473
4,818,070
Post-settlement assets:
Deployed cost
-
-
-
253,062
-
253,062
Plus: Fair value adjustments
-
-
-
45,792
-
45,792
Fair value
-
-
-
298,854
-
298,854
Undrawn commitments:
Capital provision-direct
1,801,627
(405,566)
1,396,061
126,560
396,646
1,919,267
Capital provision-indirect
71,662
(59,718)
11,944
59,718
-
71,662
Post-settlement
-
-
-
62,455
-
62,455
Total undrawn commitments
1,873,289
(465,284)
1,408,005
248,733
396,646
2,053,384
Total portfolio
6,918,677
(2,078,560)
4,840,117
1,285,072
1,045,119
7,170,308
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-only
Consolidated
Elimination
Burford-only
Cash and cash equivalents
574,014
(20,856)
553,158
220,549
(24,634)
195,915
Marketable securities
75,801
-
75,801
107,561
-
107,561
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
649,815
(20,856)
628,959
328,110
(24,634)
303,476
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-
Due from settlement of capital provision assets
64,489
-
64,489
265,540
(80,273)
185,267
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only net realized gains/(losses) on capital provision-direct assets
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Burford-only Capital
Burford-only Capital
Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended September 30, 2024
86,940
(30,450)
56,490
56,257
233
Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended September 30, 2023
37,566
(7,440)
30,126
29,145
981
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Eliminations
Burford-
Burford-only Capital
Burford-only Capital
Net realized gains/(losses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024
262,273
(76,736)
185,537
184,164
1,373
Net realized gains/(losses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023
171,331
(46,811)
124,520
123,539
981
Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision income
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-only
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-only
Net realized gains/(losses)
86,940
(30,450)
56,490
37,566
(7,440)
30,126
Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (excluding-YPF)
75,684
(554)
75,130
46,125
(32,339)
13,786
Income on capital provision assets, excluding YPF
162,624
(31,004)
131,620
83,691
(39,779)
43,912
Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (YPF-only)
104,135
(34,546)
69,589
417,920
(140,690)
277,230
Other
4,229
(477)
3,752
2,902
951
3,853
Total capital provision income
270,988
(66,027)
204,961
504,513
(179,518)
324,995
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-only
Consolidated
Elimination of
Burford-only
Net realized gains/(losses)
262,273
(76,736)
185,537
171,331
(46,811)
124,520
Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (excluding-YPF)
63,406
(3,322)
60,084
142,799
(57,472)
85,327
Income on capital provision assets, excluding YPF
325,679
(80,058)
245,621
314,130
(104,283)
209,847
Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (YPF-only)
141,782
(47,372)
94,410
695,238
(235,731)
459,507
Other
2,033
160
2,193
6,745
303
7,048
Total capital provision income
469,494
(127,270)
342,224
1,016,113
(339,711)
676,402
Reconciliation of consolidated undrawn commitments to Burford-only undrawn commitments
September 30, 2024
Elimination of
third-party
interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-only
Definitive
931,730
(204,768)
726,962
Discretionary
1,011,019
(220,307)
790,712
Total legal finance undrawn commitments
1,942,749
(425,075)
1,517,674
Legal risk (definitive)
44,451
-
44,451
Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments
1,987,200
(425,075)
1,562,125
Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments
3,479
(2,899)
580
Total capital provision undrawn commitments
1,990,679
(427,974)
1,562,705
December 31,2023
Elimination of
third-party
interests
($ in thousands)
Consolidated
Burford-only
Definitive
768,311
(188,313)
579,998
Discretionary
977,733
(211,196)
766,537
Total legal finance undrawn commitments
1,746,044
(399,509)
1,346,535
Legal risk (definitive)
55,583
(6,057)
49,526
Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments
1,801,627
(405,566)
1,396,061
Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments
71,662
(59,718)
11,944
Total capital provision undrawn commitments
1,873,289
(465,284)
1,408,005
Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
($ in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total Burford Capital Limited equity
2,432,109
2,290,858
Less: Goodwill
(134,015)
(133,965)
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited
2,298,094
2,156,893
Basic ordinary shares outstanding
219,421,376
218,962,441
Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share
$10.47
$9.85
Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures
Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:
- Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
- Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
- Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.
We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:
- Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
- Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).
We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:
- Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
- Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.
Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:
- Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
- Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
- Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
- Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
- Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
- Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
- Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
- Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).
- YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.
We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:
- Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
- Cash receipts represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
- Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.
