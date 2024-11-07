Burford Capital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 results presentation on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented: "We are having a great year as we enjoy the long-awaited momentum in the portfolio. We have generated $556 million in Burford-only cash receipts YTD24 and $310 million just in 3Q24, setting new records. Our core portfolio net realized gains are already in line with the previous annual peak, with $184 million in YTD24 up 49% from YTD23, and $56 million in 3Q24, around twice the level of the 2023 and 2022 third quarters. Net realized gains in YTD24 reflect a ROIC of 94% on realizations which remains above our historical track record. We reported Burford-only net income attributable to shareholders of $136 million in 3Q24 and grew tangible book value to more than $10 per share for the first time. And despite the team being focused on the very active portfolio, new commitments are up substantially in 3Q24 over 3Q23."

Consolidated financial results



















Summary statements of operations

Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Capital provision income 469,494 1,016,113 -54 %

270,988 504,513 -46 % Asset management income 6,654 5,767 15 %

3,147 1,876 68 % Total revenues 453,062 794,329 -43 %

249,114 368,873 -32 % Total operating expenses 115,182 150,999 -24 %

46,893 53,068 -12 % Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders 159,452 510,427 -69 %

135,643 272,542 -50 %

Per diluted ordinary share 0.71 2.29 -69 %

0.61 1.22 -50 %





































Summary statements of financial position Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % change Capital provision assets 5,356,300 5,045,388 6 % Total Burford Capital Limited equity 2,432,109 2,290,858 6 %

Book value per ordinary share 11.08 10.46 6 % Non-controlling interests 865,242 916,922 -6 % Total shareholders' equity 3,297,351 3,207,780 3 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,274,902 5,837,394 7 %











In this announcement, references to "3Q24" and "YTD24" are to Burford's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and references to "3Q23" and "YTD23" are to Burford's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024. In addition, in this announcement, the term "core portfolio" refers to Burford-only capital provision direct. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)

Selected metrics 1

Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Net realized gains/(losses) 184,164 123,539 49 %

56,257 29,145 93 % Realizations 380,442 274,101 39 %

164,704 79,158 108 % Cash receipts 2 555,548 379,732 46 %

310,491 132,794 134 % Deployments 263,103 304,432 -14 %

72,277 55,986 29 % New commitments 443,451 448,682 -1 %

100,861 17,648 472 % 1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise. 2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.

Group-wide (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % change Total portfolio 7,478,292 7,170,308 4 %











Realizations are on a record annual pace in 2024 Core portfolio realizations of $380 million in YTD24 up 39% compared to YTD23 and diversified across 40 assets We continue to see progress in clearing the pandemic-driven backlog with about half of the capital provision assets generating realizations in YTD24 being from 2020 and prior vintages During YTD24, 10 assets have each generated more than $10 million in realizations, with five of those assets each delivering $20 million or more

Net realized gains through 3Q24 are already near record annual levels Core portfolio net realized gains of $184 million in YTD24 up 49% compared to YTD23, already in line with the previous annual peak of $186 million achieved in the full year 2023 YTD24 net realized gains reflect a ROIC of 94% on YTD24 realizations which remains above our historical track record

Record cash generation underscores portfolio progress and healthy liquidity Cash receipts of $310 million in 3Q24 and $556 million in YTD24 driven by realizations, collection of receivables and asset management income

New business remains solid Core portfolio new commitments of $443 million and deployments of $263 million in YTD24 remain on a consistent pace even as substantial portfolio activity places demands on team resources Definitive undrawn commitments of $727 million at September 30, 2024 up 25% in YTD24 and support deployment activity looking forward



Selected financial metrics

Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Total revenues 394,688 725,927 -46 %

226,033 344,013 -34 % Total operating expenses 112,977 150,377 -25 %

46,011 52,801 -13 % Operating income/(loss) 281,711 575,550 -51 %

180,022 291,212 -38 % Net income/(loss) 159,452 510,427 -69 %

135,643 272,542 -50 %















Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited 2,298,094 2,156,893 141,201 7 %

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share 10.47 9.85 0.62 6 %













Net income in 3Q24 accelerated relative to the first half of the year 3Q24 net income attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders of $136 million, or $0.61 per diluted share

3Q23 and YTD23 results benefited from substantial positive impact of YPF-related capital provision income, which impacts 3Q24 and YTD24 comparisons

Within total revenues, 3Q24 was a strong quarter for capital provision income, which is up significantly from prior year, excluding YPF-related assets impact 3Q24 Burford-only capital provision income of $205 million was driven, among other things, by positive impact across the major valuation inputs of discount rates, case milestones and duration Excluding YPF-related assets, which heavily impacted 2023 results, Burford-only total net realized and unrealized gains were up 200% in 3Q24 and 17% in YTD24 compared to 3Q23 and YTD23, respectively



Selected portfolio metrics Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Deployed cost 1,645,667 1,573,531 72,136 5 % Plus: Fair value adjustments 1,967,677 1,814,070 153,607 8 % Fair value 3,613,344 3,387,601 225,743 7 % Undrawn commitments 1,562,125 1,396,061 166,064 12 % Total capital provision-direct portfolio 5,175,469 4,783,662 391,807 8 % Total capital provision portfolio1 5,215,932 4,840,117 375,815 8 % 1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.



Strong returns on realizations in YTD24 drove an increase in the cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets from 82% at December 31, 2023 to 84%, while cumulative IRR declined by 40 basis points to 26% reflecting extended duration of certain assets (December 31, 2023: 27%)

Liquidity and capital









Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Liquidity









Cash and cash equivalents 553,158 195,915 357,243 182 %

Marketable securities 75,801 107,561 (31,760) -30 %

Total liquidity 628,959 303,476 325,483 107 % Due from settlement of capital provision assets 64,489 185,267 (120,778) -65 %











Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $629 million at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $303 million) Strong liquidity position at September 30, 2024 augmented by $556 million of Burford-only cash receipts in YTD24 and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024

Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $64 million at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $185 million), with 95% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in YTD24

Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $1.6 billion) Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels



For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

For investor and analyst inquiries:

Americas: Josh Wood, Head of Investor Relations - email +1 212 516 5824 EMEA & Asia: Rob Bailhache, Head of EMEA & Asia Investor Relations - email +44 (0)20 3530 2023 For press inquiries:

David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations - email +1 (212) 516 5824



About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary financial statements and reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Capital provision income/(loss)

270,988

504,513

469,494

1,016,113 (Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(35,152)

(140,412)

(46,640)

(235,944) Asset management income/(loss)

3,147

1,876

6,654

5,767 Services and other income/(loss)

10,131

2,896

23,554

8,393 Total revenues

249,114

368,873

453,062

794,329

















Total operating expenses

46,893

53,068

115,182

150,999

















Operating income/(loss)

202,221

315,805

337,880

643,330

















Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

34,399

29,013

101,432

70,690 Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

(1,510)

(9,811)

(951)

(21,149)

















Income/(loss) before income taxes

169,332

296,603

237,399

593,789

















Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

(11,468)

531

(21,761)

(15,550) Net income/(loss)

157,864

297,134

215,638

578,239

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

135,643

272,542

159,452

510,427

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share















Basic

$0.62

$1.24

$0.73

$2.33 Diluted

$0.61

$1.22

$0.71

$2.29

Summary Burford-only statement of operations





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Capital provision income

204,961

324,995

342,224

676,402 Asset management income

11,110

16,141

29,270

41,182 Services and other income

9,962

2,877

23,194

8,343 Total revenues

226,033

344,013

394,688

725,927

















Operating expenses

46,011

52,801

112,977

150,377

















Operating income

180,022

291,212

281,711

575,550

















Net income

135,643

272,542

159,452

510,427

















Net income per share:















Basic

$0.62

$1.24

$0.73

$2.33 Diluted

$0.61

$1.22

$0.71

$2.29

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations



















Three months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated

BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 270,988

(18,742) (34,546) (10,257) (2,482) 204,961 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (35,152)

- 34,518 - 634 - Asset management income 3,147

7,963 - - - 11,110 Services and other income 10,131

(165) - - (4) 9,962 Total revenues 249,114

(10,944) (28) (10,257) (1,852) 226,033















Operating expenses 46,893

62 (28) (96) (820) 46,011















Operating income 202,221

(11,006) - (10,161) (1,032) 180,022















Net income/(loss) 157,864

(11,006) - (10,161) (1,054) 135,643



















Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 540,513 (845) (36,193) (140,690) (8,368) 6,578 324,995 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (140,412) - - 140,699 - (287) - Asset management income 1,876 16 14,249 - - - 16,141 Services and other income 2,896 (1) (3) - - (15) 2,877 Total revenues 368,873 (830) (21,947) 9 (8,368) 6,276 344,013















Operating expenses 53,068 (637) 73 9 (76) 364 52,801















Operating income 315,805 (193) (22,020) - (8,292) 5,912 291,212















Net income/(loss) 297,134 (193) (22,020) - (8,292) 5,913 272,542



Nine months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated

BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 469,494

(51,760) (47,372) (23,302) (4,836) 342,224 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (46,640)

- 47,272 - (632) - Asset management income 6,654

22,616 - - - 29,270 Services and other income 23,554

(350) - - (10) 23,194 Total revenues 453,062

(29,494) (100) (23,302) (5,478) 394,688















Operating expenses 115,182

152 (100) (370) (1,887) 112,977















Operating income 337,880

(29,646) - (22,932) (3,591) 281,711















Net income/(loss) 215,638

(29,646) - (22,932) (3,608) 159,452



















Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 1,016,113 (1,052) (84,429) (235,731) (20,373) (1,874) 676,402 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (235,944) - - 235,710 - 234 - Asset management income 5,767 108 35,307 - - - 41,182 Services and other income 8,393 (1) (5) - - (44) 8,343 Total revenues 794,329 (945) (49,127) (21) (20,373) (2,064) 725,927















Operating expenses 150,999 (933) 290 (21) (279) (321) 150,377















Operating income 643,330 (12) (49,417) - (20,094) (1,743) 575,550















Net income/(loss) 578,239 (12) (49,417) - (20,094) (1,711) 510,427

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position





















($ in thousands)

September 30, 2024

December 31,

2023









Total assets

6,274,902

5,837,394









Total liabilities

2,977,551

2,629,614









Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,432,109

2,290,858









Non-controlling interests

865,242

916,922









Total shareholders' equity

3,297,351

3,207,780









Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,421,376

218,962,441









Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

11.08

10.46 Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

15.03

14.65

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position



















September 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only













Total assets 6,274,902 (602,059) (733,574) (199,160) (81,977) 4,658,132













Total liabilities 2,977,551 - (733,574) (52) (17,902) 2,226,023













Total shareholders' equity 3,297,351 (602,059) - (199,108) (64,075) 2,432,109













































December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only













Total assets 5,837,394 (634,239) (686,304) (222,413) (78,574) 4,215,864













Total liabilities 2,629,614 - (686,304) (100) (18,204) 1,925,006













Total shareholders' equity 3,207,780 (634,239) - (222,313) (60,370) 2,290,858



























Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 231,891

(67,187) 164,704 58,567 33,431 256,702 Capital provision-indirect 22,274

(18,562) 3,712 18,562 - 22,274 Post-settlement -

- - 34,940 - 34,940 Total realizations 254,165

(85,749) 168,416 112,069 33,431 313,916



Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 89,162

(10,004) 79,158 16,539 12,243 107,940 Capital provision-indirect 19,575

(6,228) 13,347 6,228 - 19,575 Post-settlement -

- - 20,050 - 20,050 Total realizations 108,737

(16,232) 92,505 42,817 12,243 147,565



Nine months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 515,475

(135,033) 380,442 124,912 88,152 593,506 Capital provision-indirect 43,544

(36,287) 7,257 36,287 - 43,544 Post-settlement -

- - 87,442 - 87,442 Total realizations 559,019

(171,320) 387,699 248,641 88,152 724,492



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 335,414

(61,313) 274,101 89,915 64,944 429,010 Capital provision-indirect 59,219

(39,317) 19,902 39,002 - 58,904 Post-settlement -

- - 118,307 - 118,307 Total realizations 394,633

(100,630) 294,003 247,224 64,944 606,221

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 88,769

(16,492) 72,277 5,400 15,947 93,624 Capital provision-indirect 9,371

(7,818) 1,563 7,817 - 9,380 Post-settlement -

- - 10,308 - 10,308 Total deployments 98,150

(24,310) 73,840 23,525 15,947 113,312



Three months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 69,690

(13,704) 55,986 4,379 21,819 82,184 Capital provision-indirect 32,257

(26,881) 5,376 26,881 - 32,257 Post-settlement -

- - 7,466 - 7,466 Total deployments 101,947

(40,585) 61,362 38,726 21,819 121,907



Nine months ended September 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 332,788

(69,685) 263,103 12,763 73,498 349,364 Capital provision-indirect 68,106

(56,755) 11,351 56,755 - 68,106 Post-settlement -

- - 39,836 - 39,836 Total deployments 400,894

(126,440) 274,454 109,354 73,498 457,306



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 401,215

(96,783) 304,432 17,362 97,775 419,569 Capital provision-indirect 145,051

(120,876) 24,175 120,876 - 145,051 Post-settlement -

- - 43,272 - 43,272 Total deployments 546,266

(217,659) 328,607 181,510 97,775 607,892

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

395,943 132,147 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(91,185) (7,074) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

340,758 125,073 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

301,345 105,915 Less: Funding of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(2,583) - Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets (adjusted)

298,765 105,915 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

3,413 19,158 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

302,175 125,073 Consolidated asset management income

3,147 1,876 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

7,963 14,265 Burford-only asset management income

11,110 16,141 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(9,389) (10,409) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

1,721 5,732 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

4,567 2,062 Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,028 (73) Burford-only proceeds from other items

6,595 1,989 Cash receipts

310,491 132,794



(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.









($ in thousands)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

768,848 440,154 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(248,062) (94,587) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

520,786 345,567 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

500,595 319,236 Less: Funding of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(2,583) - Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets (adjusted)

498,012 319,236 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

20,191 26,331 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

518,203 345,567 Consolidated asset management income

6,654 5,767 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

22,616 35,415 Burford-only asset management income

29,270 41,182 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(12,081) (12,137) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

17,189 29,045 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

15,136 3,625 Burford-only proceeds from other income

5,020 1,495 Burford-only proceeds from other items

20,156 5,120 Cash receipts

555,548 379,732



(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio





September 30, 2024





(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)









Elimination of

















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

third-party interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-

wide

Capital provision assets - direct:

























Deployed cost

2,172,043

(526,376)

1,645,667

362,230

459,211

2,467,108

Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,946,300

(978,623)

1,967,677

168,275

227,300

2,363,252

Fair value

5,118,343

(1,504,999)

3,613,344

530,505

686,511

4,830,360





























Capital provision assets - indirect:





















Deployed cost

205,831

(174,918)

30,913

174,918

-

205,831

Plus: Fair value adjustments

32,126

(23,156)

8,970

23,156

-

32,126

Fair value

237,957

(198,074)

39,883

198,074

-

237,957





























Total capital provision assets

5,356,300

(1,703,073)

3,653,227

728,579

686,511

5,068,317





























Post-settlement assets:

























Deployed cost

-

-

-

217,352

-

217,352

Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

44,301

-

44,301

Fair value

-

-

-

261,653

-

261,653





























Undrawn commitments:

























Capital provision-direct

1,987,200

(425,075)

1,562,125

107,578

416,320

2,086,023

Capital provision-indirect

3,479

(2,899)

580

2,899

-

3,479

Post-settlement

-

-

-

58,820

-

58,820

Total undrawn commitments

1,990,679

(427,974)

1,562,705

169,297

416,320

2,148,322





























Total portfolio

7,346,979

(2,131,047)

5,215,932

1,159,529

1,102,831

7,478,292























































December 31, 2023



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Elimination of























third-party















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide Capital provision assets - direct:























Deployed cost

2,116,304

(542,773)

1,573,531

416,318

428,110

2,417,959 Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,743,575

(929,505)

1,814,070

180,169

220,363

2,214,602 Fair value

4,859,879

(1,472,278)

3,387,601

596,487

648,473

4,632,561

























Capital provision assets - indirect:





















Deployed cost

164,259

(125,508)

38,751

125,508

-

164,259 Plus: Fair value adjustments

21,250

(15,490)

5,760

15,490

-

21,250 Fair value

185,509

(140,998)

44,511

140,998

-

185,509

























Total capital provision assets

5,045,388

(1,613,276)

3,432,112

737,485

648,473

4,818,070

























Post-settlement assets:























Deployed cost

-

-

-

253,062

-

253,062 Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

45,792

-

45,792 Fair value

-

-

-

298,854

-

298,854

























Undrawn commitments:























Capital provision-direct

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061

126,560

396,646

1,919,267 Capital provision-indirect

71,662

(59,718)

11,944

59,718

-

71,662 Post-settlement

-

-

-

62,455

-

62,455 Total undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

248,733

396,646

2,053,384

























Total portfolio

6,918,677

(2,078,560)

4,840,117

1,285,072

1,045,119

7,170,308

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



















September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-party interests Burford-only Cash and cash equivalents 574,014 (20,856) 553,158

220,549 (24,634) 195,915 Marketable securities 75,801 - 75,801

107,561 - 107,561 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 649,815 (20,856) 628,959

328,110 (24,634) 303,476

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets



















September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only Due from settlement of capital provision assets 64,489 - 64,489

265,540 (80,273) 185,267



















Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only net realized gains/(losses) on capital provision-direct assets



























(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only Capital

provision-direct Burford-only Capital

provision-indirect Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 86,940

(30,450) 56,490 56,257 233 Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 37,566

(7,440) 30,126 29,145 981



































(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only Capital

provision-direct Burford-only Capital

provision-indirect Net realized gains/(losses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 262,273

(76,736) 185,537 184,164 1,373 Net realized gains/(losses) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 171,331

(46,811) 124,520 123,539 981

























Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision income



















Three months ended September 30, 2024

Three months ended September 30, 2023



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party interests Burford-only Net realized gains/(losses) 86,940 (30,450) 56,490

37,566 (7,440) 30,126 Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (excluding-YPF) 75,684 (554) 75,130

46,125 (32,339) 13,786 Income on capital provision assets, excluding YPF 162,624 (31,004) 131,620

83,691 (39,779) 43,912 Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (YPF-only) 104,135 (34,546) 69,589

417,920 (140,690) 277,230 Other 4,229 (477) 3,752

2,902 951 3,853 Total capital provision income 270,988 (66,027) 204,961

504,513 (179,518) 324,995





































Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Nine months ended September 30, 2023



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party interests Burford-only Net realized gains/(losses) 262,273 (76,736) 185,537

171,331 (46,811) 124,520 Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (excluding-YPF) 63,406 (3,322) 60,084

142,799 (57,472) 85,327 Income on capital provision assets, excluding YPF 325,679 (80,058) 245,621

314,130 (104,283) 209,847 Fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains/(losses) transferred to realized gains/(losses) (YPF-only) 141,782 (47,372) 94,410

695,238 (235,731) 459,507 Other 2,033 160 2,193

6,745 303 7,048 Total capital provision income 469,494 (127,270) 342,224

1,016,113 (339,711) 676,402



















Reconciliation of consolidated undrawn commitments to Burford-only undrawn commitments





September 30, 2024







Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands)

Consolidated



Burford-only Definitive

931,730

(204,768)

726,962 Discretionary

1,011,019

(220,307)

790,712 Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,942,749

(425,075)

1,517,674 Legal risk (definitive)

44,451

-

44,451 Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,987,200

(425,075)

1,562,125 Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

3,479

(2,899)

580 Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,990,679

(427,974)

1,562,705











December 31,2023







Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands)

Consolidated



Burford-only Definitive

768,311

(188,313)

579,998 Discretionary

977,733

(211,196)

766,537 Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,746,044

(399,509)

1,346,535 Legal risk (definitive)

55,583

(6,057)

49,526 Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061 Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

71,662

(59,718)

11,944 Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,432,109

2,290,858 Less: Goodwill

(134,015)

(133,965) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,298,094

2,156,893 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,421,376

218,962,441 Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$10.47

$9.85

Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures

Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities. Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others. Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

Direct , which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category. Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.

("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses. Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments. Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.

refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset. Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.

is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time. Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.

is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position. Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.

includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments. Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( i.e. , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.

A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset. Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment. Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).

represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position). YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Cash receipts represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

