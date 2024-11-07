Anzeige
The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2024 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 14, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to provide an update on third quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbff74087ffd64a0584a63add4c90fc5b)
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvdq8oyq)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


