Cavli Inc: Cavli Wireless is all set to introduce the LTE Cat 4 CQS315 Smart Module at Electronica Munich 2024

The CQS315 Smart IoT Module is engineered for high-performance applications, delivering versatile multimedia capabilities ideal for vehicle-mounted equipment and smart POS systems

MUNICH, Nov. 07, 2024, a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is all set to announce its flagship LTE Cat 4 CQS315 Smart Module at Electronica 2024 at Hall B5, Booth 371. The event will be held in Munich, Germany, from November 12 to 15, and is known for being the largest trade fair for Embedded technology, showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. The event represents the premier stage for global innovators like Cavli Wireless to showcase the innovative CQS315 to the world.

The CQS315 is the flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart Module from Cavli Wireless, compatible with 3GPP release 10 standards, specifically designed for advanced IoT and M2M applications. It delivers robust data bandwidth, reaching up to 150Mbps in downlink and 50Mbps in uplink, facilitating rapid and efficient data transfer. Available in LCC+LGA, the CQS315 ensures broad compatibility and flexibility across various industrial applications. Its optional integrated eSIM offers global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble Device and Connectivity management platform, making it a versatile solution for international deployment.

The CQS315 Smart IoT Module is a powerful LTE Cat 4 solution with 2G fallback, designed to support high-performance IoT applications across multiple industries. Engineered with the power-packed Octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU (4x Snapdragon Gold cores + 4x Snapdragon Silver cores), the CQS315 delivers exceptional computational power and efficiency, making it ideal for applications that demand speed, accuracy, and high data throughput. The addition of the Adreno 610 GPU that clocks up to 945MHz further enhances multimedia capabilities, providing high-quality imaging and smooth graphical interface performance essential for advanced IoT and edge applications. Moreover, to cater to diverse application needs of the IoT Landscape, the module has been developed on both Android and Linux operating systems to ensure our customers have the option to choose hardware as per their unique requirements. The CQS315 offers flexible memory configurations, ranging from 1GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB eMMC for Linux variants, up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC for Android based deployments. The module is equipped with multi-constellation GNSS (L1) with support for constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and SBAS along with Integrated eSIM capability. Such a comprehensive connectivity suite ensures reliable global deployments, making the CQS315 an adaptable solution for IoT use cases that demand high-bandwidth connectivity across diverse regions.

With multiple peripheral connectivity options like the MIPI-DSI interface capable of Full HD+ resolution displays with a maximum resolution capability of 2520 x 1080 px at 60Hz. The CQS315 also supports up to three cameras through the CSI interface with multi-camera setups. For automotive and smart transportation solutions, the CQS315's combination of 3-camera support, Adreno 610 GPU, and DSI interface enables rich visual and interactive applications, making it ideal for smart dashcam solutions, in-vehicle infotainment, and smart cluster displays. Powered by the module's robust Octa-core Snapdragon processor and high-bandwidth LTE Cat 4 connectivity, allowing use cases like real-time video streaming, advanced graphics rendering, enhancing both driver safety and user experience.

In smart cities and public safety applications, the CQS315's global connectivity, multi-constellation GNSS, high throughput and enhanced processing power make it a critical asset for smart surveillance, intelligent transportation, and public safety networks. The module's seamless LTE connectivity and precise positioning enable seamless data transmission and accurate location tracking, supporting applications like smart grid monitoring, real-time incident tracking, and emergency response coordination.

For Industry 4.0 and industrial intelligence, the CQS315's high data throughput, processing power, and Android/Linux compatibility make it a versatile choice for real-time machinery monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation in smart factories. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5 capabilities allow for wireless peripheral communication between machines and backend systems, improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and enabling remote diagnostics. With support for large memory configurations (up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage), the module can handle complex data analytics and automation tasks, making it ideal for demanding industrial environments.

In retail and commercial applications, the CQS315 is well-suited for smart POS systems, smart vending machines, and smart cash registers. The eSIM capability allows for secure global connectivity, while USB 3.1/2.0, Bluetooth, and WiFi support ensure seamless transactions and real-time inventory updates. The powerful Snapdragon CPU and Adreno GPU enable multimedia-rich customer interfaces, while the DSI interface for touchscreen LCDs facilitates interactive experiences for customers, streamlining transaction processes and improving the user experience.

For smart homes and connected consumer devices, the CQS315 module's support for Android/Linux, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and multi-camera setups empowers applications like smart security systems, video intercoms, smart wearables, and smart audio-visual devices. With the Adreno 610 GPU and high processing power, the module can handle complex multimedia tasks, making it suitable for home security, video recording, and entertainment devices, while the GNSS feature adds value in tracking and location-based applications for enhanced smart home automation.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of the CQS315 by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module through Hubble Lens, an advanced component of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "Unveiling the CQS315 at Electronica 2024 marks a pivotal point for our company. Our continuous commitment to superior performance and creativity in the field of intelligent cellular connections has culminated in the creation of this flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart module. Characterized by its superior computational capabilities, along with versatile multimedia functions and high bandwidth connectivity, the CQS315 provides the best possible user experience and uninterrupted connectivity worldwide, making the CQS315 a game-changer for industries that rely on advanced connectivity and processing power."

With the introduction of the CQS315 at Electronica 2024, Cavli Wireless reiterates its dedication to providing cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore the ways the CQS315 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on the path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a Cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Electronica Munich 2024

Electronica Munich 2024 stands as a leading event for the international electronics sector, uniting professionals globally to discover the latest innovations in electronics. Scheduled from November 12-15, the event spotlights cutting-edge developments in embedded systems, artificial intelligence, and sustainable tech. Featuring specialized forums, expert discussions, and exhibitor areas, it provides a thorough presentation of hardware, software, tools, and services. Participants can look forward to gaining critical industry knowledge, networking prospects, and an exclusive glimpse into the future of electronics.

