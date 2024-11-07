Movano Health Announces Completion of Clinical Study with Cuffless RF Blood Pressure Device

New hardware boasts significant improvements to reduce noise and generate higher fidelity signals

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) announced today that it has tested its newly developed blood pressure wrist wearable as part of its November 5 th and 6th hypoxia clinical trial that took place at the University of California, San Francisco. The updated device features an additional 12 mmWave antennas which together with Movano Health's custom IC delivers enhanced data collection with less impact of placement while also featuring a slimmer design, making it easier and more comfortable to wear. In addition, the new wearable monitors a host of other vital signs including pulse rate, blood oxygen saturation (Sp0 2 ), respiration rate and ECG waveforms.

"Our redesigned device is the culmination of months of testing and refinement, and we are very excited to be able to put it to the test in the clinical lab," said Movano Health's CTO and Founder Michael Leabman. "The increased number of RF antennas, as well as the addition of new signals for enhanced sensor fusion, has resulted in a marked increase in sensitivity and signal reliability from our previous design and represents a significant leap forward in cuffless blood pressure monitoring."

This study follows two clinical trials that took place in October 2023 and June 2024 where the Company used its non-invasive device to collect pulse pressure waveforms data from over 50 participants of varying gender, age, ethnicity and BMI. During each session, participants wore Movano Health's wrist-worn device along with a hospital-grade FDA-cleared vital signs monitor with cuffed blood pressure measurements or utilized arterial blood pressure data as the control. Learnings from these two studies prompted device enhancements designed to deliver higher fidelity blood pressure signals and ensure successful clinical results.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health is developing its proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions to enable the future use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding plans with respect to the commercial launches of the Evie Ring and EvieMED Ring; our expectations regarding potential commercial opportunities; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance decisions with respect to our products; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

UC Disclaimer

The information stated above was prepared by Movano Health and reflects solely the opinion of the corporation. Nothing in this statement shall be construed to imply any support or endorsement of Movano Health, or any of its products, by The Regents of the University of California, its officers, agents and employees.

SOURCE Movano