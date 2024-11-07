OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results and the continued positive momentum in the business. We saw particular strength within our Bank and Merchant segments and are once again raising our full-year outlook," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "This year the team has done a tremendous job signing renewal contracts earlier in the year. This initiative is enabling our commercial team to spend more time on prospects and winning new business, which has allowed us to outperform our forecasts. Further, signing these new contracts earlier in the year helps reduce the heavy seasonality we have historically seen and simply reduces the risk of attaining our full-year financial guidance.

"Our pipelines remain strong across our segments, and we are well-positioned for future growth as we continue to invest in innovation, execute on our strategy, and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

"Our cash flow from operating activities increased 114% over Q3 last year and we exited the quarter with net debt leverage ratio of 1.6x adjusted EBITDA, with approximately $650 million in liquidity," said Scott Behrens, chief financial officer of ACI Worldwide. "Our strong cash flow growth and our lowest leverage in over a decade, combined with our improved outlook for 2024 and our expectations for continued strength in 2025, enable us to reduce our long-term stated leverage target from 2.5x to 2.0x. We will continue to maintain a disciplined, long-term focused capital allocation strategy that balances re-investment in the business, accretive M&A and share repurchases, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and financial flexibility."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q3 2024, revenue was $452 million, up 24% from Q3 2023. Net income was $81 million, up 115% from $38 million in Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2024 was $167 million, up 61% from Q3 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in Q3 2024 was $54 million, up 114% from $25 million in Q3 2023.

Bank segment revenue increased 43% in Q3 2024 and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 69% versus Q3 2023.

Merchant segment revenue increased 38% in Q3 2024 and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 159% versus Q3 2023.

Biller segment revenue increased 5% in Q3 2024 and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 21%. Q3 2023 included certain one-time non-recurring margin benefits that did not recur in Q3 2024.

ACI ended Q3 2024 with $178 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 1.6x adjusted EBITDA.

During the quarter the company repurchased approximately 200,000 shares for $8 million in capital and year-to-date 2024 has repurchased approximately 4 million shares for $128 million in capital. At the end of the quarter, the company had $372 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

RAISING 2024 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2024, we are raising our guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect revenue to be in the range of $1.567 billion to $1.601 billion, up from the range of $1.557 billion to $1.591 billion. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $433 million to $448 million, up from the range of $423 million to $438 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377 and conference code 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the continued positive momentum in the business, (ii) our pipelines remain strong across our segments, and we are well-positioned for future growth as we continue to invest in innovation, execute on our strategy, and deliver value to our customers and shareholders, (iii) we will continue to maintain a disciplined, long-term focused capital allocation strategy that balances re-investment in the business, accretive M&A and share repurchases, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and financial flexibility (iv) target leverage and full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,860 $ 164,239 Receivables, net of allowances 424,518 452,337 Settlement assets 428,479 723,039 Prepaid expenses 31,878 31,479 Other current assets 22,865 35,551 Total current assets 1,085,600 1,406,645 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 338,977 313,983 Property and equipment, net 31,441 37,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,181 34,338 Software, net 90,313 108,418 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 172,310 195,646 Deferred income taxes, net 64,674 58,499 Other noncurrent assets 54,463 63,328 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,092,985 $ 3,444,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 47,912 $ 45,964 Settlement liabilities 428,080 721,164 Employee compensation 42,806 53,892 Current portion of long-term debt 34,910 74,405 Deferred revenue 68,550 59,580 Other current liabilities 75,036 82,244 Total current liabilities 697,294 1,037,249 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 19,315 24,780 Long-term debt 959,387 963,599 Deferred income taxes, net 38,439 40,735 Operating lease liabilities 23,601 29,074 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,319 25,005 Total liabilities 1,763,355 2,120,442 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 725,724 712,994 Retained earnings 1,499,530 1,394,967 Treasury stock (791,353 ) (674,896 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,973 ) (109,470 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,329,630 1,324,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,092,985 $ 3,444,739

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 223,367 $ 211,369 $ 674,498 $ 625,975 License 157,429 79,679 252,984 142,681 Maintenance 47,559 51,942 144,046 153,436 Services 23,397 20,025 69,722 53,924 Total revenues 451,752 363,015 1,141,250 976,016 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 197,351 177,625 591,696 537,522 Research and development 37,660 33,739 108,063 106,122 Selling and marketing 28,691 29,442 83,992 98,166 General and administrative 33,949 29,821 84,942 92,675 Depreciation and amortization 31,515 30,464 86,710 93,439 Total operating expenses 329,166 301,091 955,403 927,924 Operating income 122,586 61,924 185,847 48,092 Other income (expense) Interest expense (18,356 ) (19,840 ) (55,837 ) (58,641 ) Interest income 3,871 3,495 11,833 10,458 Other, net (823 ) 1,084 (1,692 ) (6,403 ) Total other income (expense) (15,308 ) (15,261 ) (45,696 ) (54,586 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 107,278 46,663 140,151 (6,494 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 25,851 8,752 35,588 (5,387 ) Net income (loss) $ 81,427 $ 37,911 $ 104,563 $ (1,107 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.35 $ 0.99 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.35 $ 0.98 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 104,770 108,667 105,651 108,428 Diluted 106,018 108,933 106,552 108,428 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 81,427 $ 37,911 $ 104,563 $ (1,107 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 7,804 5,631 14,999 18,722 Amortization 23,711 24,832 71,711 74,716 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,338 2,699 7,337 9,190 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 659 923 2,257 3,415 Deferred income taxes (3,745 ) (2,566 ) (2,229 ) (25,207 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,346 6,822 30,165 17,537 Other 2,247 1,857 180 2,168 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (95,899 ) (39,844 ) 3,699 42,012 Accounts payable (4,091 ) (5,244 ) 758 (7,198 ) Accrued employee compensation 8,759 1,749 (11,125 ) (2,879 ) Deferred revenue (6,433 ) (8,296 ) 1,884 4,404 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 25,885 (1,208 ) 8,067 (52,999 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 54,008 25,266 232,266 82,774 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,509 ) (3,380 ) (8,463 ) (7,956 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (4,154 ) (7,550 ) (23,178 ) (22,571 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (7,663 ) (10,930 ) (31,641 ) (30,527 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 732 696 2,129 2,122 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,202 263 1,954 3,132 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (2,960 ) (883 ) (9,299 ) (4,203 ) Repurchases of common stock (7,996 ) - (127,670 ) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 20,000 20,000 184,000 75,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (25,000 ) (6,000 ) (177,000 ) (51,000 ) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement - - 500,000 - Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,375 ) (19,475 ) (547,823 ) (53,556 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (630 ) (643 ) (9,299 ) (12,473 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - - (5,141 ) (2,160 ) Net increase (decrease) in settlement assets and liabilities 23,855 19,452 17,704 (4,635 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (172 ) 13,410 (170,445 ) (47,773 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (1,621 ) (1,039 ) (331 ) 4,388 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,552 26,707 29,849 8,862 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 224,118 196,827 238,821 214,672 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 268,670 $ 223,534 $ 268,670 $ 223,534 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,860 $ 139,520 $ 177,860 $ 139,520 Settlement deposits 90,810 84,014 90,810 84,014 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 268,670 $ 223,534 $ 268,670 $ 223,534

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 81.4 $ 37.9 $ 104.6 $ (1.1 ) Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 25.9 8.7 35.6 (5.4 ) Net interest expense 14.5 16.4 44.0 48.2 Net other (income) expense 0.8 (1.1 ) 1.7 6.4 Depreciation expense 7.8 5.6 15.0 18.7 Amortization expense 23.7 24.8 71.7 74.7 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 11.3 6.8 30.2 17.5 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 165.4 $ 99.1 $ 302.8 $ 159.0 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies 1.2 3.8 4.3 19.7 European datacenter migration - 0.4 - 2.6 Other 0.3 0.1 1.0 4.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166.9 $ 103.4 $ 308.1 $ 185.7 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 451.8 $ 363.0 $ 1,141.3 $ 976.0 Interchange 117.1 102.7 353.6 315.0 Revenue, net of interchange $ 334.7 $ 260.3 $ 787.7 $ 661.0 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 50 % 40 % 39 % 28 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Segment Information (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Banks $ 222.0 $ 155.7 $ 471.1 $ 361.2 Merchants 50.2 36.3 123.9 107.6 Billers 179.6 171.0 546.3 507.2 Total $ 451.8 $ 363.0 $ 1,141.3 $ 976.0 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 55.6 $ 58.2 $ 167.1 $ 171.2 Merchants 35.7 34.1 105.1 101.0 Billers 179.6 171.0 546.3 507.2 Total $ 270.9 $ 263.3 $ 818.5 $ 779.4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 153.9 $ 91.0 $ 274.8 $ 167.3 Merchants 26.7 10.3 52.7 26.8 Billers 30.9 39.2 99.1 100.1 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.77 $ 81.4 $ 0.35 $ 37.9 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.04 4.5 0.03 3.3 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.05 5.4 0.06 6.4 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.4 0.03 3.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.08 8.6 0.05 5.2 Total adjustments $ 0.20 $ 21.9 $ 0.17 $ 18.7 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.97 $ 103.3 $ 0.52 $ 56.6

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.98 $ 104.6 $ (0.01 ) $ (1.1 ) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.07 7.4 0.19 20.4 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.17 18.1 0.18 19.3 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.09 10.1 0.11 12.0 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.21 22.9 0.12 13.3 Total adjustments $ 0.54 $ 58.5 $ 0.60 $ 65.0 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 1.52 $ 163.1 $ 0.59 $ 63.9

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 223.4 $ 211.4 $ 674.5 $ 626.0 Maintenance fees 47.5 51.9 144.0 153.4 Recurring Revenue $ 270.9 $ 263.3 $ 818.5 $ 779.4

New Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended September 30, TTM Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings $ 11.1 $ 20.5 $ 59.3 $ 84.9 License and services bookings 67.0 54.1 281.5 224.5 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

