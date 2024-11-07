Newborn Town: Niche Social App Achieves Over $10 Million in Monthly Revenue Just Three Years After Launch

The distinctive social culture in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has driven a preference for social apps that cater to local needs and customs.

According to Sensor Tower's 2024 Social App Market Insights report, nearly 70% of the top 50 highest-grossing social apps from January to May 2024 were voice and video-based platforms, including the companion-based social networking app SUGO.

Launched in 2021, SUGO offers core features such as text-based chat and voice chat rooms. Unlike similar apps that primarily target the U.S. or East Asian markets, SUGO has designated the MENA region as its 'seed market'. Previous media coverage indicated that SUGO has made significant inroads in Arabic-speaking countries and has since expanded its presence to Turkey and Southeast Asia.

In Sensor Tower's January-May 2024 Middle East Social App Revenue Rankings, SUGO secured the 4th spot in the voice chat social app category. Public reports indicate that SUGO's monthly recharge surpassed $10 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting a year-over-year growth of over 250%.

Insiders report that as of July 2024, SUGO has become the highest revenue-generating product in Newborn Town's app portfolio, with its revenue continuing to grow rapidly. Following in the footsteps of MICO and YoHo, SUGO is anticipated to be the company's next major 'cash cow'.

The 'Texting + Voice Chat' Model: Creating Social Experiences for MENA's Youth

SUGO's success in just three years can likely be attributed to its unique positioning and strong focus on monetization. In recent years, most social apps in the MENA market have concentrated on developing 'voice chat' features, resulting in a saturated and increasingly homogeneous landscape.

Meanwhile, few app developers have focused on social apps centered around companionship-a niche that SUGO identified and capitalized on. By incorporating the 'companionship' element, already popular in East Asia, SUGO became one of the first apps in the region to highlight this functionality. Its foundation in text-based chat has likely appealed to introverted users seeking more meaningful social interactions.

Recognizing that those seeking 'companionship' are often young men and women, SUGO has tailored its marketing and content planning to appeal to a younger audience. Recent advertising efforts clearly focus on the lifestyles and social needs of young people, reflecting the platform's commitment to engaging with its core demographic.

Furthermore, SUGO places a strong emphasis on monetization, as demonstrated by its 'paid chat' feature. Multiple in-app purchase options encourage users to make payments, likely contributing to SUGO's impressive monthly recharge of $10 million.

Overall, SUGO is a distinctive social platform that has pioneered a new development path, demonstrating to the industry that social apps in the MENA region have potential beyond just 'voice chat'. Time will tell if SUGO's business model can sustain its long-term growth.

Reference:

Sensor Tower: https://sensortower-china.com/zh-CN/state-of-social-apps-2024-report-china

Media Contact

Organization: Newborn Town

Contact Person Name: Iris Zheng

Website: https://www.newborntown.com/

Email: iriszheng@newborntown.com

City: Hong Kong SAR

Country: China

SOURCE: Newborn Town

View the original press release on accesswire.com