" Our third quarter results reflect continued growth across our business, including strong employer affiliated enrollment in the U.S. Higher Education segment; strong growth from Sophia subscriptions in the Education Technology Services segment; and another quarter of total enrollment growth in the Australia/New Zealand segment," said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. " We are pleased with the organization's performance as we continue to focus on promoting economic mobility for working adults."

STRATEGIC EDUCATION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended September 30

Revenue increased 7.0% to $306.0 million compared to $285.9 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 6.5% to $304.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $285.9 million for the same period in 2023. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Income from operations was $36.3 million or 11.9% of revenue, compared to $25.6 million or 9.0% of revenue for the same period in 2023. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $37.1 million compared to $32.6 million for the same period in 2023. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 12.1% compared to 11.4% for the same period in 2023.

Net income was $27.7 million compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.9 million compared to $23.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $56.2 million compared to $49.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.15 compared to $0.77 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $1.16 from $0.97 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.15. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding increased to 24,173,000 from 23,870,000 for the same period in 2023.

U.S. Higher Education Segment Highlights

The U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) is comprised of Capella University and Strayer University.

For the third quarter, student enrollment within USHE increased 4.8% to 86,533 compared to 82,548 for the same period in 2023.

For the third quarter, FlexPath enrollment was 24% of USHE enrollment compared to 22% for the same period in 2023.

Revenue increased 2.9% to $207.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $201.8 million for the same period in 2023, driven by higher third quarter enrollment.

Income from operations was $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2023. The operating income margin was 5.5%, compared to 5.2% for the same period in 2023.

Education Technology Services Segment Highlights

The Education Technology Services segment (ETS) is comprised primarily of Enterprise Partnerships, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge.

For the third quarter, employer affiliated enrollment was 29.8% of USHE enrollment compared to 27.8% for the same period in 2023.

For the third quarter, average total subscribers at Sophia Learning increased approximately 33% from the same period in 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, Workforce Edge had a total of 75 corporate agreements, collectively employing approximately 3,760,000 employees.

Revenue increased 26.2% to $26.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $20.8 million for the same period in 2023, driven by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer affiliated enrollment.

Income from operations was $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2023. The operating income margin was 41.0%, compared to 39.9% for the same period in 2023.

Australia/New Zealand Segment Highlights

The Australia/New Zealand segment (ANZ) is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

For the third quarter, student enrollment within ANZ increased 5.1% to 19,205 compared to 18,279 for the same period in 2023.

Revenue increased 13.7% to $71.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2023, driven by higher third quarter enrollment and revenue-per-student. Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 11.3% to $70.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2023, driven by higher third quarter enrollment and revenue-per-student.

Income from operations was $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2023. The operating income margin was 20.6%, compared to 21.9% for the same period in 2023. Income from operations on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2023. The operating income margin on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 20.7%, compared to 21.9% for the same period in 2023.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

At September 30, 2024, Strategic Education had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $222.1 million. During the third quarter, the company repaid the remaining $61.3 million of outstanding debt on its revolving credit facility. For the first nine months of 2024, cash provided by operations was $153.4 million compared to $87.2 million for the same period in 2023. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2024 were $29.3 million compared to $27.3 million for the same period in 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 4.5%, compared to 5.2% of revenue for the same period in 2023.

COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

Strategic Education announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues $ 285,936 $ 305,958 $ 830,222 $ 908,474 Costs and expenses: Instructional and support costs 155,735 162,668 470,152 483,612 General and administration 97,598 106,206 292,066 308,013 Amortization of intangible assets 3,382 - 10,364 - Merger and integration costs 330 - 1,335 - Restructuring costs 3,262 758 15,208 (2,757 ) Total costs and expenses 260,307 269,632 789,125 788,868 Income from operations 25,629 36,326 41,097 119,606 Other income 842 2,264 4,411 3,935 Income before income taxes 26,471 38,590 45,508 123,541 Provision for income taxes 8,012 10,842 14,846 36,193 Net income $ 18,459 $ 27,748 $ 30,662 $ 87,348 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 1.18 $ 1.31 $ 3.73 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 1.15 $ 1.28 $ 3.62 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,365 23,422 23,415 23,418 Diluted 23,870 24,173 23,952 24,137

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,481 $ 195,889 Marketable securities 39,728 26,182 Tuition receivable, net 76,102 105,795 Other current assets 44,758 55,648 Total current assets 329,069 383,514 Property and equipment, net 118,529 116,205 Right-of-use lease assets 119,202 116,700 Marketable securities, non-current 483 - Intangible assets, net 251,623 251,952 Goodwill 1,251,888 1,260,599 Other assets 54,419 58,554 Total assets $ 2,125,213 $ 2,187,524 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90,888 $ 107,211 Income taxes payable 2,200 1,658 Contract liabilities 92,341 154,144 Lease liabilities 24,190 22,827 Total current liabilities 209,619 285,840 Long-term debt 61,400 - Deferred income tax liabilities 28,338 26,183 Lease liabilities, non-current 127,735 116,090 Other long-term liabilities 45,603 42,615 Total liabilities 472,695 470,728 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 24,406,816 and 24,569,439 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively 244 246 Additional paid-in capital 1,517,650 1,529,594 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,247 ) (23,238 ) Retained earnings 168,871 210,194 Total stockholders' equity 1,652,518 1,716,796 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,125,213 $ 2,187,524

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,662 $ 87,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,136 ) - Gain on early termination of operating leases (98 ) (6,166 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 416 421 Amortization of investment discount/premium (40 ) (47 ) Depreciation and amortization 44,881 33,033 Deferred income taxes (5,947 ) (2,272 ) Stock-based compensation 15,202 18,789 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets 5,135 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Tuition receivable, net (35,113 ) (27,849 ) Other assets (12,456 ) (15,877 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,119 12,878 Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable (14,669 ) (646 ) Contract liabilities 52,836 57,576 Other liabilities (2,619 ) (3,762 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,173 153,426 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (27,318 ) (29,346 ) Purchases of marketable securities (16,904 ) (14,720 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 8,175 29,525 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,890 - Proceeds from other investments 457 20 Other investments (314 ) (490 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (448 ) (163 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,462 ) (15,174 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common dividends paid (44,139 ) (44,262 ) Payments on long-term debt (40,000 ) (61,275 ) Net payments for stock awards (4,925 ) (3,514 ) Repurchase of common stock (9,999 ) (5,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (99,063 ) (114,051 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,657 ) 1,495 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (46,009 ) 25,696 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 227,454 181,925 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 181,445 $ 207,621

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 201,828 $ 207,709 $ 601,402 $ 643,558 Australia/New Zealand 63,264 71,948 170,239 190,453 Education Technology Services 20,844 26,301 58,581 74,463 Consolidated revenues $ 285,936 $ 305,958 $ 830,222 $ 908,474 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 10,412 $ 11,446 $ 26,742 $ 59,284 Australia/New Zealand 13,875 14,846 20,984 26,651 Education Technology Services 8,316 10,792 20,278 30,914 Amortization of intangible assets (3,382 ) - (10,364 ) - Merger and integration costs (330 ) - (1,335 ) - Restructuring costs (3,262 ) (758 ) (15,208 ) 2,757 Consolidated income from operations $ 25,629 $ 36,326 $ 41,097 $ 119,606

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our press release and schedules, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, total costs and expenses, income from operations, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the Company's results of operations period-over-period. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) amortization and depreciation expense related to intangible assets and software assets associated with the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (2) integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (3) severance costs, asset impairment charges, gains on sale of real estate and early termination of leased facilities, and other costs associated with the Company's restructuring activities, (4) income/loss recognized from the Company's investments in partnership interests and other investments, and (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 30.0% and 29.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. To illustrate currency impacts to operating results, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2024 are also presented on a constant currency basis utilizing an exchange rate of 0.65 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which was the average exchange rate for the same period in 2023. We define EBITDA as net income before other income, the provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements, and the amounts in (2) and (3) above. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES, ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported (GAAP) Amortization of intangible assets(1) Merger and integration costs(2) Restructuring costs(3) Income from other investments(4) Tax adjustments(5) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 285,936 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 285,936 Total costs and expenses $ 260,307 $ (3,382 ) $ (330 ) $ (3,262 ) $ - $ - $ 253,333 Income from operations $ 25,629 $ 3,382 $ 330 $ 3,262 $ - $ - $ 32,603 Operating margin 9.0 % 11.4 % Income before income taxes $ 26,471 $ 3,382 $ 330 $ 3,262 $ (215 ) $ - $ 33,230 Net income $ 18,459 $ 3,382 $ 330 $ 3,262 $ (215 ) $ (1,957 ) $ 23,261 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 23,870 23,870

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported (GAAP) Amortization of intangible assets(1) Merger and integration costs(2) Restructuring costs(3) Loss from other investments(4) Tax adjustments(5) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 305,958 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 305,958 Total costs and expenses $ 269,632 $ - $ - $ (758 ) $ - $ - $ 268,874 Income from operations $ 36,326 $ - $ - $ 758 $ - $ - $ 37,084 Operating margin 11.9 % 12.1 % Income before income taxes $ 38,590 $ - $ - $ 758 $ 290 $ - $ 39,638 Net income $ 27,748 $ - $ - $ 758 $ 290 $ (851 ) $ 27,945 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,173 24,173

(1) Reflects amortization and depreciation expense of intangible assets and software assets acquired through the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (2) Reflects integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs, asset impairment charges, gains on sale of real estate and early termination of leased facilities, and other costs associated with the Company's restructuring activities. (4) Reflects income/loss recognized from the Company's investments in partnership interests and other investments. (5) Reflects tax impacts of the adjustments described above and discrete tax adjustments related to stock-based compensation and other adjustments, utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 30.0% and 29.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Q3 2024 AS ADJUSTED WITH CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands, except per share data) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Constant currency adjustment(1) As Adjusted with Constant Currency (Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 305,958 $ (1,517) $ 304,441 Total costs and expenses $ 268,874 $ (1,219) $ 267,655 Income from operations $ 37,084 $ (298) $ 36,786 Operating margin 12.1 % 12.1 % Income before income taxes $ 39,638 $ (313) $ 39,325 Net income $ 27,945 $ (221) $ 27,724 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,173 24,173

(1) Reflects an adjustment to translate foreign currency results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 at a constant exchange rate of 0.65 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which was the average exchange rate for the same period in 2023.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 201,828 $ 207,709 $ 601,402 $ 643,558 Australia/New Zealand 63,264 71,948 170,239 190,453 Education Technology Services 20,844 26,301 58,581 74,463 Consolidated revenues 285,936 305,958 830,222 908,474 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 10,412 $ 11,446 $ 26,742 $ 59,284 Australia/New Zealand 13,875 14,846 20,984 26,651 Education Technology Services 8,316 10,792 20,278 30,914 Amortization of intangible assets (3,382 ) - (10,364 ) - Merger and integration costs (330 ) - (1,335 ) - Restructuring costs (3,262 ) (758 ) (15,208 ) 2,757 Consolidated income from operations 25,629 36,326 41,097 119,606 Adjustments to consolidated income from operations: Amortization of intangible assets 3,382 - 10,364 - Merger and integration costs 330 - 1,335 - Restructuring costs 3,262 758 15,208 (2,757 ) Total adjustments to consolidated income from operations 6,974 758 26,907 (2,757 ) Adjusted income from operations by segment: U.S. Higher Education 10,412 11,446 26,742 59,284 Australia/New Zealand 13,875 14,846 20,984 26,651 Education Technology Services 8,316 10,792 20,278 30,914 Total adjusted income from operations $ 32,603 $ 37,084 $ 68,004 $ 116,849

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 Net income $ 18,459 $ 27,748 Provision for income taxes 8,012 10,842 Other income (842 ) (2,264 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,685 10,806 EBITDA (1) 40,314 47,132 Stock-based compensation 4,077 6,887 Merger and integration costs (2) 330 - Restructuring costs (3) 2,922 689 Cloud computing amortization (4) 1,894 1,528 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 49,537 $ 56,236

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more detail regarding these adjustments and management's reasons for providing this information. (2) Reflects integration charges associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs, asset impairment charges, gains on sale of real estate and early termination of leased facilities, and other costs associated with the Company's restructuring activities. Excludes $0.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $0.3 million and $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. (4) Reflects amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements.

