"Our continued out-performance across all of our key metrics is a result of the strength of our platform and ability to execute effectively in a dynamic market," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatrace. "The world relies on software, and the largest and most complex global enterprises come to Dynatrace to make their businesses more reliable and resilient. By leveraging our AI-powered observability platform, these organizations gain deep insights, automate operations, and optimize performance at scale."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

ARR of $1,617 million, an increase of 20%, or 19% on a constant currency basis

Total Revenue of $418 million, an increase of 19% on both an as reported and constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $400 million, an increase of 20% on both an as reported and constant currency basis

GAAP Income from Operations of $47 million and Non-GAAP Income from Operations of $131 million

GAAP EPS of $0.15 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, both on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Industry recognition: Dynatrace received the following recognitions by third-party industry analysts: Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest in Ability to Execute in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. This is the 14th consecutive time that Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in this report. 1 Ranked #1 across 3 of 5 use cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms Report. 2 Named a Leader in the Inaugural 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. 3 Recognized in the 2024 Constellation Research ShortLists for Observability, AIOPs, and Digital Performance Management. 4

Dynatrace received the following recognitions by third-party industry analysts: Product advancements: Dynatrace announced improved user experience, advanced log management and analytics, and extended cloud-native capabilities that enable customers to gain deeper visibility, boost operational efficiency, and drive productivity across their business.

Dynatrace announced improved user experience, advanced log management and analytics, and extended cloud-native capabilities that enable customers to gain deeper visibility, boost operational efficiency, and drive productivity across their business. Go-to-market engagement: Dynatrace increased customer engagement with several events in the quarter, including more than 2,000 customers and partners attending the company's global Innovate sessions and more than 400 partners at the company's inaugural PowerUp program. In addition, Dynatrace hosted its most successful streaming event to date, "Power of Possible," showcasing how the company is extending customer value to more use cases and teams.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, Dynatrace spent $40 million to repurchase 835,000 shares at an average price of $47.90 under its $500 million share repurchase program. From the inception of the program in May 2024 through September 30, 2024, Dynatrace has repurchased 1.9 million shares for $90 million at an average price of $46.71.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Key Operating Metric: Annual recurring revenue (ARR) $ 1,616,531 $ 1,343,530 Year-over-Year Increase 20 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 19 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 418,129 $ 351,700 Year-over-Year Increase 19 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 19 % Subscription revenue $ 399,810 $ 334,497 Year-over-Year Increase 20 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 20 % GAAP Financial Measures: GAAP income from operations $ 47,026 $ 35,269 GAAP operating margin 11 % 10 % GAAP net income $ 44,008 $ 35,809 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12 GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 301,373 297,794 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,650 $ 36,877 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (*): Non-GAAP income from operations $ 130,669 $ 106,435 Non-GAAP operating margin 31 % 30 % Non-GAAP net income $ 112,661 $ 93,487 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.31 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 301,373 297,794 Free cash flow $ 20,138 $ 34,127 * For additional information, please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics" sections of this press release.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of November 7, 2024, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the third quarter and increasing its previous guidance for full year fiscal 2025 in the table below.

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of October 31, 2024. We now expect foreign exchange to be a headwind of approximately $11 million on ARR and approximately $7 million on revenue for fiscal 2025 compared to ARR and revenue at constant currency. This guidance also excludes the impact of any share repurchases during the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Growth rates for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

All growth rates below are compared to the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2024.

(In millions, except per share data) Q3 Fiscal 2025 Guidance Total revenue $425 - $428 As reported 16% - 17% Constant currency 17% - 18% Subscription revenue $407 - $410 As reported 17% - 18% Constant currency 17% - 18% Non-GAAP income from operations $117 - $120 Non-GAAP operating margin 27.5% - 28% Non-GAAP net income $98 - $101 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.32 - $0.33 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 303 - 304

(In millions, except per share data) Current Guidance Fiscal 2025 Prior Guidance Fiscal 2025* Guidance Change at Midpoint ARR $1,720 - $1,735 $1,720 - $1,735 $- As reported 14% - 15% 14% - 15% - Constant currency 15% - 16% 15% - 16% - Total revenue $1,665 - $1,675 $1,644 - $1,658 $19 As reported 16% - 17% 15% - 16% 100 bps Constant currency 17% - 18% 16% - 17% 100 bps Subscription revenue $1,590 - $1,600 $1,571 - $1,585 $17 As reported 17% - 18% 16% - 17% 100 bps Constant currency 17% - 18% 16% - 17% 100 bps Non-GAAP income from operations $466 - $474 $459 - $467 $7 Non-GAAP operating margin 28% - 28.25% 28% 12 bps Non-GAAP net income $396 - $404 $383 - $392 $13 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.31 - $1.33 $1.26 - $1.29 $0.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 303 - 305 303 - 305 - Free cash flow $393 - $404 $386 - $398 $7 Free cash flow margin 23.5% - 24% 23.5% - 24% - *Prior guidance was issued on August 7, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. We also use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures in conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons and liquidity. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to similarly titled metrics provided by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures are defined in this press release and the tables included in this press release include reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We also include non-GAAP financial measures in our financial outlook included in this press release. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Constant Currency amounts for ARR, Total Revenue and Subscription Revenue are presented to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; amortization of intangibles; transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. The related margin is non-GAAP income from operations expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income is defined as GAAP net income adjusted for the following items: income tax expense/benefit; non-GAAP effective cash taxes; net interest expense and income; net cash received from and paid for interest; share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of intangibles; gains and losses on currency translation; and transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to compute GAAP net income per diluted share.

Free Cash Flow is defined as the net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, reflected as purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software additions in our financial statements. The related margin is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That's why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to benefits that we believe organizations receive from using Dynatrace and our financial and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our revenue growth rates in future periods; market adoption of our product offerings; continued demand for, and spending on, our solutions; our ability to innovate and develop solutions that meet customer needs, including through Davis AI; the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with customers' IT infrastructures; our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our relationships with existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to compete; our ability to maintain successful relationships with partners; security breaches, other security incidents and any real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to grow our business and expand our operations; our ability to successfully complete acquisitions and to integrate newly acquired businesses and offerings; the effect on our business of the macroeconomic environment, associated global economic conditions and geopolitical disruption; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 399,810 $ 334,497 $ 781,386 $ 650,951 Service 18,319 17,203 35,963 33,635 Total revenue 418,129 351,700 817,349 684,586 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 55,796 44,792 109,368 87,696 Cost of service 17,595 15,675 34,397 31,217 Amortization of acquired technology 4,393 3,900 8,772 7,798 Total cost of revenue 77,784 64,367 152,537 126,711 Gross profit 340,345 287,333 664,812 557,875 Operating expenses: Research and development 95,366 74,084 182,944 140,366 Sales and marketing 144,224 127,605 289,330 252,722 General and administrative 48,953 44,748 93,931 83,843 Amortization of other intangibles 4,776 5,627 9,552 11,387 Total operating expenses 293,319 252,064 575,757 488,318 Income from operations 47,026 35,269 89,055 69,557 Interest income, net 12,850 8,509 25,625 15,655 Other expense, net (2,038 ) (3,075 ) (4,073 ) (2,823 ) Income before income taxes 57,838 40,703 110,607 82,389 Income tax expense (13,830 ) (4,894 ) (27,979 ) (8,392 ) Net income $ 44,008 $ 35,809 $ 82,628 $ 73,997 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 298,089 293,654 297,736 292,504 Diluted 301,373 297,794 301,714 297,492

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 9,714 $ 7,197 $ 17,444 $ 12,685 Research and development 26,607 18,177 48,187 31,441 Sales and marketing 20,750 18,877 36,772 32,876 General and administrative 14,632 13,707 26,957 21,474 Total share-based compensation $ 71,703 $ 57,958 $ 129,360 $ 98,476

DYNATRACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 907,177 $ 778,983 Short-term investments 97,834 57,891 Accounts receivable, net 303,341 602,739 Deferred commissions, current 106,554 98,935 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,672 66,749 Total current assets 1,483,578 1,605,297 Long-term investments 48,312 46,350 Property and equipment, net 52,649 53,325 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 70,957 61,390 Goodwill 1,337,205 1,335,494 Intangible assets, net 31,701 50,995 Deferred tax assets, net 177,714 138,836 Deferred commissions, non-current 95,187 93,310 Other assets 32,350 24,782 Total assets $ 3,329,653 $ 3,409,779 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,298 $ 21,410 Accrued expenses, current 208,825 233,675 Deferred revenue, current 806,171 987,953 Operating lease liabilities, current 15,606 15,513 Total current liabilities 1,047,900 1,258,551 Deferred revenue, non-current 54,878 62,308 Accrued expenses, non-current 16,926 18,404 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 64,997 54,013 Deferred tax liabilities 996 1,013 Total liabilities 1,185,697 1,394,289 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 298,519,163 and 296,962,547 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 299 297 Additional paid-in capital 2,295,796 2,249,349 Accumulated deficit (116,129 ) (198,757 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,010 ) (35,399 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,143,956 2,015,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,329,653 $ 3,409,779

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 82,628 $ 73,997 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 8,635 7,890 Amortization 19,356 19,207 Share-based compensation 129,360 98,476 Deferred income taxes (39,059 ) (35,166 ) Other 3,133 3,019 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 300,077 177,689 Deferred commissions (7,166 ) 8,978 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,073 ) (22,909 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (30,479 ) (33,246 ) Operating leases, net 1,465 1,333 Deferred revenue (199,486 ) (128,488 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 254,391 170,780 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6,871 ) (13,017 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (100 ) (32,391 ) Purchases of investments (80,024 ) - Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 40,375 - Net cash used in investing activities (46,620 ) (45,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of deferred consideration related to capitalized software additions (1,656 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 10,389 9,584 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,773 16,619 Repurchases of common stock (90,107 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,966 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (84,567 ) 26,203 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4,990 (5,399 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 128,194 146,176 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 778,983 555,348 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 907,177 $ 701,524

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of intangibles Transaction, restructuring, and other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP income from operations: Cost of revenue $ 77,784 $ (9,714 ) $ (431 ) $ (4,393 ) $ - $ 63,246 Gross profit 340,345 9,714 431 4,393 - 354,883 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 95,366 (26,607 ) (1,305 ) - - 67,454 Sales and marketing 144,224 (20,750 ) (729 ) - - 122,745 General and administrative 48,953 (14,632 ) (306 ) - - 34,015 Amortization of other intangibles 4,776 - - (4,776 ) - - Income from operations $ 47,026 $ 71,703 $ 2,771 $ 9,169 $ - $ 130,669 Operating margin 11 % 31 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of intangibles Transaction, restructuring, and other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP income from operations: Cost of revenue $ 64,367 $ (7,197 ) $ (309 ) $ (3,900 ) $ - $ 52,961 Gross profit 287,333 7,197 309 3,900 - 298,739 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 74,084 (18,177 ) (933 ) - - 54,974 Sales and marketing 127,605 (18,877 ) (760 ) - 198 108,166 General and administrative 44,748 (13,707 ) (299 ) - (1,578 ) 29,164 Amortization of other intangibles 5,627 - - (5,627 ) - - Income from operations $ 35,269 $ 57,958 $ 2,301 $ 9,527 $ 1,380 $ 106,435 Operating margin 10 % 30 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 44,008 $ 35,809 Income tax expense 13,830 4,894 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (30,856 ) (21,928 ) Interest income, net (12,850 ) (8,509 ) Cash received from interest, net 12,848 8,980 Share-based compensation 71,703 57,958 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2,771 2,301 Amortization of intangibles 9,169 9,527 Transaction, restructuring, and other - 1,380 Loss on currency translation 2,038 3,075 Non-GAAP net income $ 112,661 $ 93,487 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 298,089 293,654 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 301,373 297,794 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 298,089 293,654 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 301,373 297,794 Non-GAAP net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.31

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,650 $ 36,877 Purchase of property and equipment (3,512 ) (2,750 ) Capitalized software additions - - Free cash flow $ 20,138 $ 34,127

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of intangibles Transaction, restructuring, and other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP income from operations: Cost of revenue $ 152,537 $ (17,444 ) $ (1,317 ) $ (8,772 ) $ - $ 125,004 Gross profit 664,812 17,444 1,317 8,772 - 692,345 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 182,944 (48,187 ) (3,714 ) - (3 ) 131,040 Sales and marketing 289,330 (36,772 ) (2,233 ) - 250,325 General and administrative 93,931 (26,957 ) (916 ) - 3 66,061 Amortization of other intangibles 9,552 - - (9,552 ) - - Income from operations $ 89,055 $ 129,360 $ 8,180 $ 18,324 $ - $ 244,919 Operating margin 11 % 30 %

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Share-based compensation Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions Amortization of intangibles Transaction, restructuring, and other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP income from operations: Cost of revenue $ 126,711 $ (12,685 ) $ (1,232 ) $ (7,798 ) $ - $ 104,996 Gross profit 557,875 12,685 1,232 7,798 - 579,590 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 140,366 (31,441 ) (3,195 ) - - 105,730 Sales and marketing 252,722 (32,876 ) (2,312 ) - 198 217,732 General and administrative 83,843 (21,474 ) (765 ) - (3,986 ) 57,618 Amortization of other intangibles 11,387 - - (11,387 ) - - Income from operations $ 69,557 $ 98,476 $ 7,504 $ 19,185 $ 3,788 $ 198,510 Operating margin 10 % 29 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 82,628 $ 73,997 Income tax expense 27,979 8,392 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (57,950 ) (40,470 ) Interest income, net (25,625 ) (15,655 ) Cash received from interest, net 24,618 14,492 Share-based compensation 129,360 98,476 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 8,180 7,504 Amortization of intangibles 18,324 19,185 Transaction, restructuring, and other - 3,788 Loss on currency translation 4,073 2,823 Non-GAAP net income $ 211,587 $ 172,532 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 297,736 292,504 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 301,714 297,492 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 297,736 292,504 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 301,714 297,492 Non-GAAP net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.71 $ 0.59 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.58

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 254,391 $ 170,780 Purchase of property and equipment (6,871 ) (13,017 ) Capitalized software additions $ - - Free cash flow $ 247,520 $ 157,763

