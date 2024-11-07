DORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeueHealth, Inc. ("NeueHealth" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEUE), the value-driven healthcare company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance as we continue to build on the positive momentum we have generated so far this year," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of NeueHealth. " We have delivered Adjusted EBITDA profitability for three consecutive quarters, and we believe we are well-positioned to finish 2024 on a strong note. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to build on our success in 2025 and beyond as we continue to align the interests of consumers, providers, and payors to create a better healthcare experience for all."

Key Metrics As of September 30, 2024 2023 Consumer and Patient Metrics Value-Based Consumers served 390,000 355,000 Enablement Services Lives 119,000 31,000

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 232,933 ? $ 269,399 $ 704,019 $ 867,931 Net Income (Loss) $ (40,365 ) $ (547,148 ) $ (102,240 ) $ (805,236 ) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ (26,007 ) $ (479,305 ) $ (59,578 ) $ (564,915 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,396 $ 3,431 $ 17,015 $ 5,911

See the table at the end of this release for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used above.

Financial Outlook

For 2024, we are reaffirming the following guidance:

NeueHealth's Revenue is expected to be approximately $950 million

On a segment basis, NeueCare Revenue is expected to be approximately $320 million, while NeueSolutions Revenue is expected to be approximately $640 million

Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is expected to be between 15% and 16%, excluding corporate costs. Including corporate costs, this is expected to be between 19% and 20%†

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $15 million and $25 million in 2024†

† Reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, share-based and other long-term incentive compensation expense, gain on troubled debt restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivatives, restructuring and contract termination costs, held-for-sale operations, financial solvency of contractual counterparties, and impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets, and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has often excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as share-based compensation and held-for-sale operations. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, NeueHealth will discuss the Company's results, strategy, and outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. NeueHealth will host a live webcast of this conference call which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (investors.neuehealth.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site. This earnings release and the Form 8-K filed November 7, 2024 can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth is a value-driven healthcare company grounded in the belief that all health consumers are entitled to high-quality, coordinated care. By uniquely aligning the interests of health consumers, providers, and payors, NeueHealth helps to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all populations across the ACA Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid. NeueHealth delivers high-quality clinical care to over 500,000 health consumers through owned clinics and unique partnerships with over 3,000 affiliated providers. We also enable independent providers and medical groups to thrive in performance-based arrangements through a suite of technology and services scaled centrally and deployed locally. We believe our value-driven, consumer-centric care model can transform the healthcare experience and maximize value across the healthcare system. For more information, visit: www.neuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "project," "forecast," "estimates," "projections," "outlook," "ensure," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans, expectations and financial guidance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to comply with the terms of our credit facilities or any credit facility into which we enter in the future; our ability to receive the remaining proceeds from the sale of our Medicare Advantage business in California in a timely manner; our ability to obtain any short or long term debt or equity financing needed to operate our business; our ability to quickly and efficiently complete the wind down of our remaining IFP and MA businesses, including by satisfying liabilities of those businesses when due and payable; potential disruptions to our business due to corporate restructuring and any resulting headcount reduction; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our business offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers; our and our Care Partner's abilities to obtain and accurately assess, code, and report risk adjustment factor scores; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses and effectively manage our costs; our ability to obtain claims information timely and accurately; the impact of any pandemic or epidemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage any growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and divest businesses as needed; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; our ability to prevent and contain data security incidents and the impact of data security incidents on our members, patients, employees and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to mitigate risks associated with our ACO Reach businesses, including any unanticipated market or regulatory developments; and the other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K (including all amendments to those reports) and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or changes in our expectations.

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,839 $ 87,299 Short-term investments 8,842 6,265 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $26 and $14,023, respectively 43,078 39,084 ACO REACH performance year receivable 261,215 115,878 Current assets of discontinued operations 127,638 822,570 Current assets of held-for-sale operations 6,108 - Prepaids and other current assets 32,712 17,831 Total current assets 589,432 1,088,927 Other assets: Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 11,677 14,499 Intangible assets, net 73,552 93,238 Other non-current assets 22,122 28,816 Total other assets 107,351 136,553 Total assets $ 696,783 $ 1,225,480 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Medical costs payable $ 123,665 $ 157,903 Accounts payable 5,898 11,841 Short-term borrowings - 303,947 ACO REACH performance year obligation 161,855 - Current liabilities of discontinued operations 339,576 699,758 Current liabilities of held-for-sale operations 4,976 - Risk share payable to deconsolidated entity 123,981 123,981 Warrant liability 22,252 13,971 Other current liabilities 90,235 79,856 Total current liabilities 872,438 1,391,257 Long-term borrowings 120,252 66,400 Other liabilities 16,616 22,441 Total liabilities 1,009,306 1,480,098 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 117,876 88,908 Redeemable Series A preferred stock, 0.0001 par value; 750,000 shares authorized in 2024 and 2023; 750,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 747,481 747,481 Redeemable Series B preferred stock,0.0001 par value; 175,000 shares authorized in 2024 and 2023; 175,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 172,936 172,936 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2024 and 2023; 8,284,485 and 8,053,576 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,100,990 3,056,027 Accumulated deficit (4,439,807 ) (4,307,849 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (122 ) Treasury Stock, at cost, 31,526 shares at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively (12,000 ) (12,000 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (1,350,816 ) (1,263,943 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 696,783 $ 1,225,480

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ? Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 71,334 $ 60,371 $ 196,805 $ 159,683 ACO REACH revenue 149,477 200,044 471,090 676,845 Service revenue 11,666 8,978 35,357 31,387 Investment income 456 6 767 16 Total revenue 232,933 269,399 704,019 867,931 Operating expenses: Medical costs 182,693 226,438 557,248 731,718 Operating costs 64,075 72,532 201,114 221,697 Bad debt expense 3 22,421 14 23,054 Restructuring charges - 5,281 181 6,867 Goodwill impairment - 401,385 - 401,385 Intangible assets impairment - - 11,411 - Depreciation and amortization 3,504 4,117 12,044 14,271 Total operating expenses 250,275 732,174 782,012 1,398,992 Operating loss (17,342 ) (462,775 ) (77,993 ) (531,061 ) Interest expense 5,413 10,041 12,453 26,998 Warrant expense (income) 459 9,874 (3,826 ) 9,874 Gain on troubled debt restructuring - - (30,311 ) - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (23,214 ) (482,690 ) (56,309 ) (567,933 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,793 (3,385 ) 3,269 (3,018 ) Net loss from continuing operations (26,007 ) (479,305 ) (59,578 ) (564,915 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (including loss on disposal of $991) (14,358 ) (67,843 ) (42,662 ) (240,321 ) Net Loss (40,365 ) (547,148 ) (102,240 ) (805,236 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (17,049 ) (86,747 ) (29,718 ) (116,502 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (10,667 ) (10,178 ) (31,383 ) (29,834 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued (2,394 ) (2,284 ) (7,042 ) (6,695 ) Net loss attributable to NeueHealth, Inc. common shareholders $ (70,475 ) $ (646,357 ) $ (170,383 ) $ (958,267 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to NeueHealth, Inc. common shareholders Continuing operations $ (6.78 ) $ (72.52 ) $ (15.57 ) $ (90.36 ) Discontinued operations (1.73 ) (8.51 ) (5.20 ) (30.25 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (8.51 ) (81.03 ) (20.77 ) (120.61 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 8,282 7,977 8,205 7,945

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (102,240 ) $ (805,236 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,044 20,149 Impairment of intangible assets 11,411 - Goodwill impairment - 401,385 Share-based compensation 56,250 65,611 Payment-in-kind "PIK" interest 12,709 - Deferred income taxes - (3,063 ) Gain on troubled debt restructuring (30,311 ) - Net accretion of investments (204 ) (17,946 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and capitalized software 595 - Other, net (317 ) 3,812 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,391 ) (27,438 ) ACO REACH performance year receivable (145,337 ) (251,297 ) Other assets (4,556 ) 132,645 Medical cost payable (49,338 ) (610,027 ) Risk adjustment payable (16,228 ) (1,541,536 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (4,185 ) (124,295 ) Unearned revenue (18 ) 127,135 Warrant liability 9,438 9,874 ACO Reach performance year obligation 161,855 224,908 Net cash used in operating activities (98,823 ) (2,395,319 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (12,765 ) (830,176 ) Proceeds from sales, paydowns, and maturities of investments 6,416 1,978,925 Purchases of property and equipment (1,542 ) (2,626 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net 197,121 (682 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 189,230 1,145,441 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 2 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 42,133 - Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 50,000 Repayments of short-term borrowings (273,636 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (7,771 ) (8,997 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (239,274 ) 41,005 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (148,867 ) (1,208,873 ) Cash and cash equivalents of total operations?-?beginning of year 375,280 1,932,290 Cash and cash equivalents of total operations?-?end of period $ 226,413 $ 723,417

NeueHealth, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) NeueCare ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 71,334 $ 60,371 $ 196,805 $ 159,683 Service revenue 9,100 8,245 28,433 29,711 Investment income 465 - 486 - Total unaffiliated revenue 80,899 68,616 225,724 189,394 Affiliated revenue 2,968 (1,482 ) 8,751 6,487 Total segment revenue 83,867 67,134 234,475 195,881 Operating expenses Medical costs 31,820 20,883 92,835 64,325 Operating costs 32,871 32,467 100,136 93,795 Intangible asset impairment - - 11,411 - Goodwill impairment - 401,385 - 401,385 Depreciation and amortization 2,746 3,160 9,753 9,470 Total operating expenses 67,437 457,895 214,135 568,975 Operating income (loss) $ 16,430 $ (390,761 ) $ 20,340 $ (373,094 )

NeueSolutions ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: ACO REACH revenue $ 149,477 $ 200,044 $ 471,090 $ 676,845 Service revenue 2,566 733 6,924 1,676 Total segment revenue 152,043 200,777 478,014 678,521 Operating expenses Medical costs 153,840 204,017 473,163 673,891 Operating costs 4,030 3,702 13,202 10,083 Bad debt expense 5 22,413 16 22,415 Total operating expenses 157,875 230,132 486,381 706,389 Operating loss $ (5,832 ) $ (29,355 ) $ (8,367 ) $ (27,868 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction costs, share-based and other long-term compensation expense, gains on troubled debt restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivatives, restructuring and contract termination costs, held-for-sale operations, losses related to the bankruptcy of contractual counterparties, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, and the tax effect of all such items. We define Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio as Operating Cost Ratio excluding share-based compensation and other expense and held-for-sale operations. These non-GAAP measures have been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release or in the earnings conference call as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Operating Cost Ratio as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (40,365 ) $ (547,148 ) $ (102,240 ) $ (805,236 ) Loss from Discontinued Operations 14,358 67,843 42,662 240,321 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations Interest expense 5,413 10,041 12,453 26,998 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,793 (3,385 ) 3,269 (3,018 ) Depreciation and amortization (h) 3,504 3,621 11,055 12,783 Transaction costs (a) 1,213 8,941 3,178 18,889 Share-based and other long-term incentive compensation expense (b) 16,387 16,515 56,250 65,611 Gain on troubled debt restructuring (c) - - (30,311 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability (d) 459 9,874 (3,826 ) 9,874 Restructuring and contract termination costs (e) - 5,281 181 6,867 Held-for-sale operations (f) 2,444 2,722 20,738 3,696 ACO REACH care partner bankruptcy (g) 3,190 27,741 3,475 27,741 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets (h) - 401,385 131 401,385 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations $ 35,403 $ 482,736 $ 76,593 $ 570,826 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,396 $ 3,431 $ 17,015 $ 5,911

(a) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives and acquisitions or dispositions. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (b) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. Also includes estimated compensation expense that the Company has the option to pay in cash or shares of $3.0 million and $5.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, which is a 2024-only deviation from the long-term incentive award plan. (c) Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of gains on troubled debt restructuring. The comparable periods in 2023 have been recast to exclude these impacts. (d) Represents the non-cash change in the fair value of the warrant liability established for warrants included in our financing arrangements, which are remeasured at fair value each reporting period. (e) Restructuring and contract termination costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction, amounts paid for early termination of leases, and impairment of certain long-lived assets primarily relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year. (f) Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of our operations classified as held-for-sale. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, no intangible asset impairment expense and $11.4 million of intangible asset impairment expense was incurred, respectively, as a result of classifying operations as held-for-sale. (g) Represents the costs expected to be incurred as a result of one of our ACO REACH care partners filing for bankruptcy; includes the full allowance established for the outstanding receivable and ongoing costs incurred to manage and provide service to members attributed to the care partner that would have otherwise been reimbursed prior to the care partner's bankruptcy. (h) Adjustment has been updated to remove the impact of our held-for-sale operations that are adjusted for in their entirety as described in (f).

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Cost Ratio 27.5% 26.9% 28.6% 25.5% Impact of share-based and other long-term incentive compensation expense (a) (7.0)% (6.1)% (8.0)% (7.6)% Impact of held-for-sale operations (b) (2.3)% (2.2)% (2.8)% (2.0)% Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio 18.2% 18.6% 17.8% 15.9%

(a) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. Also includes estimated compensation expense that the company has the option to pay in cash or shares of $3.0 million and $5.4 million and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, which is a 2024-only deviation from the long-term incentive award plan. (b) Represents the impact of revenue and operating costs related to our operations classified as held-for-sale during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The comparable periods in 2023 have been recast to exclude these impacts.

