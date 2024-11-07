EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenues were $335.2 million, up 9.3% or 9.1% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $335.2 million, up 9.3% or 9.1% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Subscriptions revenues were $303.2 million, up 12.0% or 11.8% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Annualized Recurring Revenues ("ARR") was $1,270.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1,124.8 million as of September 30, 2023, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 12%;

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 109%, compared to 110% for the same period last year;

Operating income margin was 20.5%, compared to 24.0% for the same period last year;

Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense ("Adjusted OI w/SBC") margin was 26.7%, compared to 28.2% for the same period last year;

Net income per diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.16 for the same period last year;

Adjusted net income per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") was $0.24, compared to $0.22 for the same period last year; and

(" ") was $0.24, compared to $0.22 for the same period last year; and Cash flows from operations was $86.1 million, compared to $72.8 million for the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

Total revenues were $1,003.3 million, up 9.3% or 9.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

were $1,003.3 million, up 9.3% or 9.3% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year; Subscriptions revenues were $907.8 million, up 12.4% or 12.4% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Operating income margin was 24.0%, compared to 21.0% for the same period last year;

Adjusted OI w/SBC margin was 29.6%, compared to 27.2% for the same period last year;

Net income per diluted share was $0.57, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year;

Adjusted EPS was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the same period last year; and

was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the same period last year; and Cash flows from operations was $353.7 million, compared to $329.6 million for the same period last year.

Executive Chair Greg Bentley said, " The impressive inaugural quarter since completing our generational succession underscores my confidence in raising our sights broadly. The Company's execution is sustaining progress towards our annual ramp in ARR growth. The Year in Infrastructure 2024 Conference showcased advancements in going digital that are ever more effectively surmounting the infrastructure engineering resource capacity gap. And our strategically significant acquisition of Cesium, with the other strategic initiatives Nicholas and his team have unveiled, exemplifies our reinvigorated prioritization of compelling new growth ambitions."

CEO Nicholas Cumins said, " During my first 100 days as CEO, we unveiled ambitious strategic moves that will help propel our future growth: the acquisition of 3D geospatial company Cesium; a strategic partnership with Google to integrate their geospatial content; a new product portfolio for asset analytics and a new generation of engineering applications, both leveraging AI and digital twin technologies to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated. At the same time, we delivered strong quarterly operating results. Our year-over-year ARR growth on a constant currency basis accelerated to 12% in 24Q3 (12.5% excluding China). Strength was broad based across geographies and sectors as we continued to operate at a high level of performance, with favorable end-market conditions for the foreseeable future."

CFO Werner Andre said, " 24Q3's upward inflection in year-over-year ARR growth is directionally consistent with our expectations for this year's second half, more than compensating for attrition prevailing stubbornly in China. Growth in subscriptions revenues (now 91% of total revenues) remains robust at 12.4% year-to-date in constant currency, although total revenue growth for 2024 is expected at the lower end of our annual outlook range due to continued declines in Cohesive professional services for Maximo. Profitability and cash flow in the quarter position us well in relation to our profitability outlook and an increased cash flow outlook for the year. In October we entered into a new five-year $1.3 billion bank credit facility with a further $500 million 'accordion' feature."

Recent Developments

On October 18, 2024, we entered into a new five-year senior secured credit agreement, which provides us with a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, as well as an incremental $500 million "accordion" feature to increase the facility in the form of both revolving indebtedness and incremental term loans. We used borrowings under the revolving credit facility to repay all indebtedness outstanding under our previous credit facility, including our outstanding term loan;

On October 9, 2024, we announced a strategic partnership with Google to integrate Google's high-quality geospatial content with Bentley's infrastructure engineering software and digital twin platform to improve the ways infrastructure is designed, built, and operated "in context"; and

On September 6, 2024, we announced the acquisition of 3D geospatial company Cesium. Cesium is recognized as the foundational open platform for creating immersive 3D geospatial environments, and its 3D Tiles open standard has been widely adopted by leading enterprises, governments, and tens of thousands of application developer teams globally.

Call Details

Bentley Systems will host a live Zoom video webinar on November 7, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. EST to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Those wishing to participate should access the live Zoom video webinar of the event through a direct registration link at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZlTBingnQoKzZgcRVSRB8w#/registration. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. In addition, a replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we sometimes refer to financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations. Those rules require the supplemental explanations and reconciliations that are in Bentley Systems' Form 8-K (Quarterly Earnings Release) furnished to the SEC.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,175 $ 68,412 Accounts receivable 271,689 302,501 Allowance for doubtful accounts (8,846 ) (8,965 ) Prepaid income taxes 15,846 12,812 Prepaid and other current assets 52,955 44,797 Total current assets 403,819 419,557 Property and equipment, net 34,533 40,100 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,425 38,476 Intangible assets, net 225,788 248,787 Goodwill 2,390,392 2,269,336 Investments 24,724 23,480 Deferred income taxes 207,821 212,831 Other assets 72,985 67,283 Total assets $ 3,396,487 $ 3,319,850 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,514 $ 18,094 Accruals and other current liabilities 494,911 457,348 Deferred revenues 225,291 253,785 Operating lease liabilities 12,079 11,645 Income taxes payable 19,434 9,491 Current portion of long-term debt - 10,000 Total current liabilities 782,229 760,363 Long-term debt 1,418,870 1,518,403 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 97,932 88,181 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,954 30,626 Deferred revenues 15,820 15,862 Deferred income taxes 11,815 9,718 Income taxes payable 3,615 7,337 Other liabilities 4,242 5,378 Total liabilities 2,362,477 2,435,868 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3,020 2,963 Additional paid-in capital 1,201,442 1,127,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,959 ) (84,987 ) Accumulated deficit (88,197 ) (161,932 ) Non-controlling interest 704 704 Total stockholders' equity 1,034,010 883,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,396,487 $ 3,319,850

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 303,239 $ 270,751 $ 907,772 $ 807,839 Perpetual licenses 11,274 11,887 31,649 33,152 Subscriptions and licenses 314,513 282,638 939,421 840,991 Services 20,660 23,974 63,852 76,781 Total revenues 335,173 306,612 1,003,273 917,772 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 44,220 42,088 126,870 124,175 Cost of services 20,612 22,588 62,985 74,111 Total cost of revenues 64,832 64,676 189,855 198,286 Gross profit 270,341 241,936 813,418 719,486 Operating expense (income): Research and development 70,068 65,465 204,148 203,382 Selling and marketing 64,940 53,757 176,455 160,262 General and administrative 51,359 42,678 152,695 128,743 Deferred compensation plan 6,983 (3,160 ) 13,665 4,763 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,361 9,517 25,717 29,567 Total operating expenses 201,711 168,257 572,680 526,717 Income from operations 68,630 73,679 240,738 192,769 Interest expense, net (4,669 ) (10,047 ) (16,289 ) (30,623 ) Other (expense) income, net (5,087 ) 5,953 4,330 7,207 Income before income taxes 58,874 69,585 228,779 169,353 Provision for income taxes (16,522 ) (16,514 ) (44,099 ) (22,107 ) Equity in net (losses) income of investees, net of tax (14 ) (44 ) 14 (44 ) Net income $ 42,338 $ 53,027 $ 184,694 $ 147,202 Per share information: Net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares, basic 315,207,216 313,069,132 314,820,679 311,915,808 Weighted average shares, diluted 333,789,636 332,825,186 333,724,425 332,144,893

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 184,694 $ 147,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,397 52,787 Deferred income taxes 7,056 (14,632 ) Stock-based compensation expense 57,856 56,092 Deferred compensation plan 13,665 4,763 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 5,554 5,469 Change in fair value of derivative 5,570 (4,102 ) Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (126 ) 3,198 Other (1,733 ) 2,464 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 34,588 56,065 Prepaid and other assets (9,952 ) (1,246 ) Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities 36,356 33,437 Deferred revenues (31,512 ) (17,688 ) Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes 3,247 5,834 Net cash provided by operating activities 353,660 329,643 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software (8,499 ) (18,906 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (128,774 ) (23,110 ) Purchases of investments (807 ) (11,352 ) Proceeds from investments - 2,123 Other 2,400 - Net cash used in investing activities (135,680 ) (51,245 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 233,281 442,566 Payments of credit facilities (207,608 ) (634,718 ) Repayments of term loan (140,000 ) (3,750 ) Payments of contingent and non-contingent consideration (3,022 ) (3,039 ) Payments of dividends (53,985 ) (43,992 ) Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 11,228 9,988 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,007 10,590 Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes (11,199 ) (57,527 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock under approved program (45,769 ) - Other (151 ) (137 ) Net cash used in financing activities (213,218 ) (280,019 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (999 ) (3,100 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,763 (4,721 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 68,412 71,684 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 72,175 $ 66,963

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted OI w/SBC and to Adjusted operating income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 68,630 $ 73,679 $ 240,738 $ 192,769 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,448 12,678 35,159 39,038 Deferred compensation plan 6,983 (3,160 ) 13,665 4,763 Acquisition expenses 2,454 2,980 6,782 15,278 Realignment expenses (income) 9 150 818 (1,800 ) Adjusted OI w/SBC 89,524 86,327 297,162 250,048 Stock-based compensation expense 15,895 18,039 57,088 54,907 Adjusted operating income $ 105,419 $ 104,366 $ 354,250 $ 304,955

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) Net income $ 42,338 $ 0.13 $ 53,027 $ 0.16 $ 184,694 $ 0.57 $ 147,202 $ 0.46 Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes: Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,448 0.03 12,678 0.04 35,159 0.11 39,038 0.12 Stock-based compensation expense 15,895 0.05 18,039 0.05 57,088 0.17 54,907 0.17 Deferred compensation plan 6,983 0.02 (3,160 ) (0.01 ) 13,665 0.04 4,763 0.01 Acquisition expenses 2,454 0.01 2,980 0.01 6,782 0.02 15,278 0.05 Realignment expenses (income) 9 - 150 - 818 - (1,800 ) (0.01 ) Other expense (income), net 5,087 0.02 (5,953 ) (0.02 ) (4,330 ) (0.01 ) (7,207 ) (0.02 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes 41,876 0.13 24,734 0.07 109,182 0.33 104,979 0.32 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6,756 ) (0.02 ) (5,306 ) (0.02 ) (11,600 ) (0.03 ) (19,303 ) (0.06 ) Equity in net losses (income) of investees, net of tax 14 - 44 - (14 ) - 44 - Adjusted net income(2) $ 77,472 $ 0.24 $ 72,499 $ 0.22 $ 282,262 $ 0.86 $ 232,922 $ 0.72 Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted 333,789,636 332,825,186 333,724,425 332,144,893

_________________________ (1) Adjusted EPS was computed independently for each reconciling item presented; therefore, the sum of Adjusted EPS for each line item may not equal total Adjusted EPS due to rounding. (2) Adjusted EPS numerator includes $1,723 and $1,716 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5,164 and $5,157 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method.

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operations $ 86,105 $ 72,824 $ 353,660 $ 329,643 Cash interest 3,424 9,988 12,130 29,370 Cash taxes 10,176 10,704 33,023 28,703 Cash deferred compensation plan distributions - - 2,436 2,125 Cash acquisition expenses 1,829 4,487 5,571 19,777 Cash realignment costs 1,118 - 12,606 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities 9,801 13,504 (44,718 ) (84,494 ) Other(1) (2,452 ) (2,336 ) (7,220 ) (6,420 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,001 $ 109,171 $ 367,488 $ 318,704

Reconciliation of total revenues and subscriptions revenues to total revenues and subscriptions revenues in constant currency: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Actual Impact of

Foreign

Exchange at

2023 Rates Constant

Currency Actual Impact of

Foreign

Exchange at

2023 Rates Constant

Currency Total revenues $ 335,173 $ (1,319 ) $ 333,854 $ 306,612 $ (535 ) $ 306,077 Subscriptions revenues $ 303,239 $ (1,100 ) $ 302,139 $ 270,751 $ (569 ) $ 270,182

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Actual Impact of

Foreign

Exchange at

2023 Rates Constant

Currency Actual Impact of

Foreign

Exchange at

2023 Rates Constant

Currency Total revenues $ 1,003,273 $ (891 ) $ 1,002,382 $ 917,772 $ (1,014 ) $ 916,758 Subscriptions revenues $ 907,772 $ (784 ) $ 906,988 $ 807,839 $ (1,042 ) $ 806,797

