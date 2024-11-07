SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced consolidated results1 for the third quarter of 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Overview:
- Revenue increased 9.9% to $112.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- Gross margin of 42.5% in the third quarter of 2024.
- Net income grew 9.1% to $14.9 million, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $13.7 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) grew 10.0% to $21.7 million, or 19.2% of revenue, compared to $19.7 million, or 19.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. 2
First Nine Months 2024 Overview:
- Revenue increased 7.6% to $312.9 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- Gross margin of 42.7% in the first nine months of 2024.
- Net income of $36.6 million, or $1.32 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $40.8 million, or $1.48 per basic and diluted share in the first nine months of 2023.
- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $55.2 million, or 17.6% of revenue, compared to $59.2 million, or 20.4% of revenue in the first nine months of 2023.2
Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We saw good performance in the third quarter with solid top and bottom line growth, particularly in the US region where we had record revenue. We look forward to capitalizing on this momentum to close out the year."
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024:
Summary consolidated financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited, dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
% Change
2024
%
of Total
Revenue
2023
%
of Total
Revenue
2024 vs.
2023
Total revenue
$
112,852
100.0
%
$
102,677
100.0
%
9.9
%
Gross margin
47,916
42.5
%
41,529
40.4
%
15.4
%
Operating Expenses
29,529
26.2
%
23,900
23.3
%
23.6
%
Operating income
18,387
16.3
%
17,629
17.2
%
4.3
%
Net income
14,892
13.2
%
13,656
13.3
%
9.1
%
EBITDA2
21,698
19.2
%
19,718
19.2
%
10.0
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
19,559
n/a
$
11,128
n/a
n/a
Geographical Revenue Summary
Three Months Ended
September 30,
% Change
% of Total
Revenue
2024
2023
Inc (Dec)
2024
2023
United States
$
64,565
$
59,002
9.4
%
57.2
%
57.5
%
Canada
14,415
11,471
25.7
%
12.8
%
11.2
%
China
9,058
10,242
(11.6
)%
8.0
%
10.0
%
Continental Europe
9,058
8,705
4.1
%
8.0
%
8.5
%
United Kingdom
3,548
3,499
1.4
%
3.2
%
3.4
%
Middle East/Africa
5,286
3,909
35.2
%
4.7
%
3.8
%
Asia Pacific
4,095
3,233
26.7
%
3.6
%
3.1
%
Latin America
2,827
2,325
21.6
%
2.5
%
2.3
%
Other
-
291
(100.0
)%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Total
$
112,852
$
102,677
9.9
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Overall Revenue
- Total revenue grew 9.9% compared to third quarter 2023 ("YoY") and 2.7% over the second quarter 2024 ("QoQ"). Excluding China, total revenue increased 12.3% YoY and declined 1.6% QoQ.
- US revenue grew 9.4% YoY and was flat QoQ.
- All other revenue (excluding US and China) grew 17.3% YoY and declined 3.4% QoQ.
Product and Service Revenue
- Total product revenue increased 7.2% YoY and 4.5% QoQ. This increase was due to growth in most geographical regions, offset by a decline in sales to our China distributor. Excluding China, total product revenue increased 9.9% YoY.
- Total window film increased 20.6% YoY and increased 2.8% QoQ and represented 20.1% of total revenue.
- Total service revenue increased 20.2% YoY and declined 3.1% QoQ. The increase was mainly due to increases in the Company's dealership services and OEM businesses.
- Total installation revenue (labor and product combined) grew 27.4% YoY and declined 2.7% QoQ and represented 20.0% of total revenue. Organic installation revenue grew 11.3% YoY.
- Adjusted product revenue (combining cutbank credits revenue and product revenue) increased 6.8% YoY and 3.9% QoQ. Excluding China, adjusted product revenue grew 9.3% YoY.
Other Financial Information
- Gross margin percentage was 42.5% and 40.4% in the third quarter, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
- Total operating expenses increased 23.6% YoY and increased 3.0% QoQ.
- Sales and marketing expenses increased 37.6% YoY and increased 3.5% QoQ and represented 9.4% of revenue. This increase was driven primarily by enhanced marketing efforts to support our increased dealership focus and international expansion.
- General and administrative expenses increased 16.8% YoY and increased 2.7% QoQ and represented 16.7% of revenue.
- Net income increased 9.1% YoY and was flat QoQ.
- EBITDA increased 10.0% YoY2 and was flat QoQ.
- Cash flows provided by operations increased $8.4 million YoY and declined $7.3 million QoQ to $19.6 million in the third quarter 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook
- Fourth quarter revenue is estimated at $105 - $107 million. This assumes Q4 YoY US growth of approximately 10% partially offset by Q4 YoY decline in China sales.
Please see the information under "Forward-looking Statements" below regarding certain cautionary statements relating to our 2024 Outlook.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results.
To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/events-presentations.
To participate in the call by phone, dial 888-506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 861781.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 7, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 51306.
About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".
1 The results summarized above for 2024 are preliminary and unaudited. As the Company completes its quarter-end financial close processes and finalizes its financial statements for the third quarter of 2024, it is possible that the Company may identify items that require it to make adjustments to the preliminary information set forth above, and those adjustments could be material. Full third quarter 2024 financial information will be included in the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission which is anticipated on or prior to November 8, 2024.
2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" below.
Forward-looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, execution of the company's growth strategy and outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management of XPEL. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: competition, a prolonged or material contraction in automotive sales and production volumes, disruption in our supply chain, technology that could render our products obsolete, changes in the way vehicles are sold, damage to our brand and reputation, cyber events and other legal and regulatory developments. There are several risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Report on Form 10-K. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
To aid in the understanding of XPEL's ongoing business performance, XPEL uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of XPEL's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly title measures. For a full reconciliation of EBITDA to comparable GAAP measure, refer to the reconciliation titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
XPEL, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Product revenue
$
86,950
$
81,125
$
237,002
$
229,339
Service revenue
25,902
21,552
75,871
61,416
Total revenue
112,852
102,677
312,873
290,755
Cost of Sales
Cost of product sales
53,967
51,876
147,376
143,613
Cost of service
10,969
9,272
31,840
25,660
Total cost of sales
64,936
61,148
179,216
169,273
Gross Margin
47,916
41,529
133,657
121,482
Operating Expenses
Sales and marketing
10,637
7,730
31,308
22,554
General and administrative
18,892
16,170
55,547
46,180
Total operating expenses
29,529
23,900
86,855
68,734
Operating Income
18,387
17,629
46,802
52,748
Interest expense
97
85
962
946
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss
(332
)
398
216
419
Income before income taxes
18,622
17,146
45,624
51,383
Income tax expense
3,730
3,490
9,033
10,553
Net income
$
14,892
$
13,656
$
36,591
$
40,830
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
1.32
$
1.48
Diluted
$
0.54
$
0.49
$
1.32
$
1.48
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
27,642
27,623
27,636
27,620
Diluted
27,644
27,644
27,639
27,634
XPEL, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,986
$
11,609
Accounts receivable, net
29,583
24,111
Inventory, net
101,592
106,509
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,296
3,529
Income tax receivable
264
696
Total current assets
158,721
146,454
Property and equipment, net
17,851
16,980
Right-of-use lease assets
18,380
15,459
Intangible assets, net
33,601
34,905
Other non-current assets
1,141
782
Goodwill
43,347
37,461
Total assets
$
273,041
$
252,041
Liabilities
Current
Current portion of notes payable
$
66
$
62
Current portion lease liabilities
4,820
3,966
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
31,634
32,444
Total current liabilities
36,520
36,472
Deferred tax liability, net
1,252
2,658
Other long-term liabilities
1,077
890
Borrowings on line of credit
-
19,000
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
15,205
12,715
Non-current portion of notes payable
260
317
Total liabilities
54,314
72,052
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,647,223 and 27,630,025 issued and outstanding, respectively
28
28
Additional paid-in-capital
14,700
12,546
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,216
)
(1,209
)
Retained earnings
205,215
168,624
Total stockholders' equity
218,727
179,989
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
273,041
$
252,041
XPEL, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
14,892
$
13,656
$
36,591
$
40,830
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,504
1,199
4,308
3,229
Amortization of intangible assets
1,476
1,288
4,327
3,660
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(6
)
(1
)
(35
)
(11
)
Stock compensation
862
486
2,329
1,144
Provision for credit losses
91
60
279
216
Deferred income tax
(553
)
(250
)
(1,414
)
(844
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
279
(462
)
(5,475
)
(9,483
)
Inventory, net
(3,592
)
(10,000
)
5,174
(11,583
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,477
)
(6,313
)
(2,785
)
(7,288
)
Income taxes receivable and payable
957
457
370
320
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,127
11,008
(2,172
)
18,311
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,559
11,128
41,497
38,501
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,257
)
(1,434
)
(5,085
)
(4,741
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
40
(4
)
40
20
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(592
)
(240
)
(6,520
)
(4,697
)
Development of intangible assets
(580
)
(281
)
(1,421
)
(798
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,389
)
(1,959
)
(12,986
)
(10,216
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net payments on revolving line of credit
(11,000
)
(13,000
)
(19,000
)
(26,000
)
RSUs withheld in lieu of payroll taxes
(88
)
(138
)
(175
)
(167
)
Repayments of notes payable
(13
)
-
(44
)
(77
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,101
)
(13,138
)
(19,219
)
(26,244
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
6,069
(3,969
)
9,292
2,041
Foreign exchange impact on cash and cash equivalents
(67
)
45
85
277
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
6,002
(3,924
)
9,377
2,318
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
14,984
14,298
11,609
8,056
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
20,986
$
10,374
$
20,986
$
10,374
Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities
Non-cash lease financing
$
1,172
$
36
$
6,210
$
1,847
Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units
438
740
900
874
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
$
3,458
$
3,334
$
10,256
$
11,144
Cash paid for interest
$
151
$
111
$
995
$
1,000
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$
14,892
$
13,656
$
36,591
$
40,830
Interest
97
85
962
946
Taxes
3,730
3,490
9,033
10,553
Depreciation
1,504
1,199
4,308
3,229
Amortization
1,475
1,288
4,327
3,660
EBITDA
$
21,698
$
19,718
$
55,221
$
59,218
Contacts
For more information:
Investor Relations:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: xpel@imsinvestorrelations.com