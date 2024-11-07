TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT | OTCQX: SMTSF | BVL: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the three-month ("Q3") and nine-month ("9M") periods ending September 30, 2024. The information provided below are excerpts from the Company's Q3 2024 financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), which are available on the Company's website (www.SierraMetals.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile. Consolidated results include results from the Company's Yauricocha Mine ("Yauricocha") in Peru and the Bolivar Mine ("Bolivar") in Mexico.

Ernesto Balarezo, Sierra Metals' CEO, comments, "Sierra Metals continues to deliver strong operating and financial results. Yauricocha remains on track to reach its full capacity in Q4 2024, which would be an increase of more than 20% from a year ago. Meanwhile, Bolivar continues to deliver consistent operating results in each quarter. Given these strong operating results and growing expectations for Q4, we are pleased to announce that we expect to exceed our consolidated production guidance for 2024."

Mr. Balarezo continued, "The improved operating performance has already started to show lower costs, and during this period of rising metal prices, we are generating higher operating cash flows and improving our financial position. We continue to deliver on our plan to create value for all our stakeholders."

Q3 2024 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands of dollars, except per share and cash cost amounts, consolidated figures unless noted otherwise) Nine months ended September 30, Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 2024 2023 Operating Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 668,647 627,015 622,622 1,934,578 1,791,086 Copper Pounds Produced (000's) 11,009 8,531 9,477 30,787 28,221 Zinc Pounds Produced (000's) 11,184 11,272 11,176 32,588 33,983 Silver Ounces Produced (000's) 503 387 458 1,317 1,370 Gold Ounces Produced 3,973 3,438 3,651 11,916 11,753 Lead Pounds Produced (000's) 2,537 3,053 4,084 8,639 10,792 Cash Cost per CuEqLb (Yauricocha)1,2 $ 3.25 $ 3.44 $ 3.05 $ 3.28 $ 3.11 AISC per CuEqLb (Yauricocha)1,2 $ 3.75 $ 3.79 $ 3.58 $ 3.67 $ 3.49 Cash Cost per CuEqLb (Bolivar)1,2 $ 2.42 $ 2.76 $ 2.93 $ 2.56 $ 2.56 AISC per CuEqLb (Bolivar)1,2 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.51 $ 3.30 $ 3.18 Financial Revenues $ 70,934 $ 57,524 $ 56,963 $ 191,598 $ 168,911 Net income (loss) - Continuing operations $ 6,544 $ 4,912 $ (2,758 ) $ 13,086 $ 4,699 - Discontinued Operations $ (2,679 ) $ (810 ) $ (6,608 ) $ (4,354 ) $ (10,853 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, including discontinued operations $ 3,766 $ 4,115 $ (9,301 ) $ 9,040 $ (5,610 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations $ 20,391 $ 12,949 $ 8,080 $ 51,253 $ 38,056 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital $ 22,129 $ 14,923 $ 6,013 $ 53,537 $ 30,452 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders1 - Continuing operations $ 4,546 $ 5,022 $ (2,137 ) $ 14,742 $ 9,388 - Discontinued Operations $ (2,679 ) $ (810 ) $ (1,774 ) $ (4,354 ) $ (4,245 ) Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,599 $ 22,477 $ 18,165 $ 18,599 $ 18,165 (1) This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A. (2) Copper equivalent payable pounds for the purpose of cash cost and AISC were calculated using the following realized prices: Copper equivalent payable pounds were calculated using the following realized prices: Q3 2024: $4.19/lb Cu, $1.27/lb Zn, $29.64/oz Ag, $2,470/oz Au, $0.94/lb Pb. Q2 2024: $4.43/lb Cu, $1.28/lb Zn, $28.61/oz Ag, $2,334/oz Au, $0.99/lb Pb. Q3 2023: $3.78/lb Cu, $1.10/lb Zn, $23.56/oz Ag, $1,927/oz Au, $0.98/lb Pb. 9M 2024: $4.12/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $27.29/oz Ag, $2,277/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. 9M 2023: $3.94/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $23.44/oz Ag, $1,932/oz Au, $0.97/lb Pb.

Q3 2024 Highlights

Revenue from payable metals of $70.9 million in Q3 2024 was an increase of 25% over the revenue of $57.0 million in Q3 2023, and a 23% increase over the revenue of $57.5 million in Q2 2024. Revenue increased during Q3 2024 as the Company sold 19% more copper pounds at higher metal prices as compared to Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $20.4 million for Q3 2024 from $8.1 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven mainly by the increase in revenues attributable to higher throughput combined with higher copper grades. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $51.3 million for 9M 2024 from $38.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Yauricocha throughput averaged more than 3,000 tpd in Q3 2024; the mine is on track to achieve full capacity production of 3,600 tpd in Q4 2024.

Yauricocha doubled its copper production in Q3 2024 versus Q2 2024 due to the consistent increased throughput throughout the quarter and higher grades realized from the ramp up of production below the 1120 level.

Cash flow generated from operating activities before movements in working capital of $22.1 million for Q3 2024 as compared to $6.0 million of cash generated from operating activities in Q3 2023 were mainly due to higher revenues during Q3 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $18.6 million as at September 30, 2024 compared to $9.1 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2024 increased to 18.6 million during the nine-month period as cash generated from operating activities of $40.2 million as well as cash from the loan refinancing of $18.2 million were partially offset by net cash used for investing activities of $40.4 million and loan interest payments of $7.0 million.

Sale of the Cusi Mine and its surrounding concessions was completed in July 2024, allowing the Company to direct its full efforts and resources to grow its two operating assets, Yauricocha and Bolivar.

COMPARISON TO 2024 GUIDANCE

Given operating performance for the first nine months of the year and expected performance in Q4 2024, the Company expects to exceed metal production guidance for the year 2024.

The tables below compare the 9M 2024 production versus 2024 annual production guidance from the Yauricocha and the Bolivar mines.

Production Guidance

Consolidated 2024 Guidance 9M 2024 Low High Actual Copper (000 lbs) 37,500 43,300 30,787 Zinc (000 lbs) 38,600 44,500 32,588 Silver (000 oz) 1,500 1,750 1,317 Gold (oz) 10,100 11,600 11,916 Lead (000 lbs) 10,200 11,800 8,639

By Mine

Yauricocha 2024 Guidance 9M 2024 Low High Actual Copper (000 lbs) 13,600 15,700 10,366 Zinc (000 lbs) 38,600 44,500 32,588 Silver (000 oz) 850 1,000 701 Gold (oz) 2,100 2,400 1,548 Lead (000 lbs) 10,200 11,800 8,639

Bolivar 2024 Guidance 9M 2024 Low High Actual Copper (000 lbs) 23,900 27,600 20,421 Silver (000 oz) 650 750 616 Gold (oz) 8,000 9,200 10,368

2024 Cost Guidance

Based on operating performance for the first nine months of the year and expected performance in Q4 2024, the Company expects to meet cost guidance for the year 2024.

2024 Guidance 9M 2024 Actual Cash costs range AISC range Cash costs AISC Mine per CuEqLb per CuEqLb per CuEqLb per CuEqLb Yauricocha Per Copper Payable Eq Lbs ('000) $3.31 - $3.41 $3.75 - $3.86 $3.29 $3.68 Bolivar Per Copper Payable Eq Lbs ('000) $2.56 - $2.72 $3.28 - $3.36 $2.64 $3.41 (1) This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A. Cash Cost comprise of: operating costs, selling expenses, administrative expenses, commercial terms and discounts. AISC is comprised of cash costs and sustaining capex. (2) Copper equivalent payable pounds for guidance AISC were calculated using the following metal prices: $3.91/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn, $23.66/oz Ag, $0.94/lb Pb, $1,921/oz Au. 9M 2024 actual cash costs and AISC have been recalculated for comparison purposes.

NON-IFRS PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The non-IFRS performance measures presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Non-IFRS reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that represents an indication of the Company's continuing capacity to generate earnings from operations before taking into account management's financing decisions and costs of consuming capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency, and management's estimate of their useful life. EBITDA comprises revenue less operating expenses before interest expense (income), property, plant and equipment amortization and depletion, and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA has been included in this document. Under IFRS, entities must reflect in compensation expense the cost of share-based payments. In the Company's circumstances, share-based payments involve a significant accrual of amounts that will not be settled in cash but are settled by the issuance of shares in exchange for cash. As such, the Company has made an entity specific adjustment to EBITDA for these expenses. The Company has also made an entity-specific adjustment to the foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss. The Company considers cash flow before movements in working capital to be the IFRS performance measure that is most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,865 $ (9,366 ) $ 8,732 $ (6,154 ) Adjusted for: Depletion and depreciation 10,206 9,580 28,034 26,390 Interest expense and other finance costs 3,868 2,641 9,015 7,628 NRV adjustments on inventory - 2,647 - 4,202 Share-based compensation 635 460 2,069 648 Foreign currency exchange and other provisions (3,126 ) (1,164 ) (2,271 ) 897 Impairment charges - 2,500 - 2,500 Income taxes 2,264 (484 ) 1,320 (566 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,712 $ 6,814 $ 46,899 $ 35,545 Less: Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations (2,679 ) (1,266 ) (4,354 ) (2,511 ) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 20,391 8,080 51,253 38,056

Non-IFRS reconciliation of adjusted net income

The Company has included the non-IFRS financial performance measure of adjusted net income, defined by management as the net income attributable to shareholders shown in the statement of earnings plus the non-cash depletion charge due to the acquisition of Corona and the corresponding deferred tax recovery and certain non-recurring or non-cash items such as share-based compensation and foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may want to use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flows. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 3,766 $ (9,301 ) $ 9,040 $ (5,610 ) Non-cash depletion charge on Corona's acquisition 893 $ 1,362 2,393 3,607 Deferred tax recovery on Corona's acquisition depletion charge (301 ) $ (415 ) (843 ) (1,101 ) NRV adjustments on inventory - $ 2,647 - 4,202 Share-based compensation 635 $ 460 2,069 648 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (3,126 ) $ (1,164 ) (2,271 ) 897 Impairment charges - $ 2,500 - 2,500 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 1,867 $ (3,911 ) $ 10,388 $ 5,143 Less: Adjusted net loss from discontinued operations (2,679 ) (1,774 ) (4,354 ) (4,245 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,546 (2,137 ) 14,742 9,388

Cash cost per copper equivalent payable pound

The Company uses the non-IFRS measure of cash cost per copper equivalent payable pound to manage and evaluate operating performance. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flows. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company considers cost of sales per copper equivalent payable pound to be the most comparable IFRS measure to cash cost per copper equivalent payable pound and has included calculations of this metric in the reconciliations within the applicable tables to follow.

All-in sustaining cost per copper equivalent payable pound

AISC is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated based on guidance provided by the World Gold Council ("WGC"). WGC is not a regulatory industry organization and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards for disclosure requirements. Other mining companies may calculate AISC differently as a result of differences in underlying accounting principles and policies applied, as well as differences in definitions of sustaining versus development capital expenditures.

AISC is a more comprehensive measure than cash cost per pound for the Company's consolidated operating performance by providing greater visibility, comparability and representation of the total costs associated with producing copper from its current operations.

The Company defines sustaining capital expenditures as, "costs incurred to sustain and maintain existing assets at current productive capacity and constant planned levels of productive output without resulting in an increase in the life of assets, future earnings, or improvements in recovery or grade. Sustaining capital includes costs required to improve/enhance assets to minimum standards for reliability, environmental or safety requirements. Sustaining capital expenditures excludes all expenditures at the Company's new projects and certain expenditures at current operations which are deemed expansionary in nature."

Consolidated AISC includes total production cash costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, including treatment and refining charges and selling costs, which forms the basis of the Company's total cash costs. Additionally, the Company includes sustaining capital expenditures and corporate general and administrative expenses. AISC by mine does not include certain corporate and non-cash items such as general and administrative expense and share-based payments. The Company believes that this measure represents the total sustainable costs of producing copper from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders of the Company with additional information of the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flows. As the measure seeks to reflect the full cost of copper production from current operations, new project capital and expansionary capital at current operations are not included. Certain other cash expenditures, including tax payments, dividends and financing costs are also not included.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash costs to cost of sales, as reported in the Company's condensed interim consolidated statement of income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended Three months ended (In thousand of US dollars, unless stated) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Yauricocha Bolivar Yauricocha Bolivar Cash Cost per Tonne of Processed Ore Cost of Sales 28,199 19,746 25,754 22,860 Reverse: Workers Profit Sharing - 513 - (906 ) Reverse: D&A/Other adjustments (5,900 ) (3,554 ) (5,958 ) (3,414 ) Reverse: Variation in Inventory (858 ) 172 (84 ) (1,295 ) Total Cash Cost 21,441 16,877 19,712 17,245 Tonnes Processed 266,917 401,731 259,732 362,890 Cash Cost per Tonne Processed US$ 80.33 42.01 75.89 47.52

Nine months ended Nine months ended (In thousand of US dollars, unless stated) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Yauricocha Bolivar Yauricocha Bolivar Cash Cost per Tonne of Processed Ore Cost of Sales 73,463 62,780 72,276 57,232 Reverse: Workers Profit Sharing - 16 - (906 ) Reverse: D&A/Other adjustments (17,579 ) (10,158 ) (16,729 ) (9,109 ) Reverse: Variation in Inventory 4,766 (175 ) 1,042 79 Total Cash Cost 60,650 52,463 56,589 47,296 Tonnes Processed 760,751 1,173,828 723,192 1,067,894 Cash Cost per Tonne Processed US$ 79.72 44.69 78.25 44.29

The following table provides detailed information on Yauricocha's cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per copper equivalent payable pound for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

YAURICOCHA Three months ended Nine months ended (In thousand of US dollars, unless stated) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Cost per Copper equivalent payable pound Total Cash Cost 21,441 19,712 60,650 56,589 Variation in Finished inventory 858 84 (4,766 ) (1,042 ) Treatment and Refining Charges 7,868 6,661 17,502 18,099 Selling Costs 924 816 2,274 2,235 G&A Costs(1) 2,820 1,787 5,956 4,914 Total Cash Cost of Sales 33,911 29,060 81,616 80,795 Sustaining Capital Expenditures 5,301 5,005 9,492 9,946 All-In Sustaining Cash Costs 39,212 34,065 91,108 90,741 Copper Equivalent Payable Pounds (000's)(2) 10,448 9,520 24,857 25,994 Cash Cost per Copper Equivalent Payable Pound (US$) 3.25 3.05 3.28 3.11 All-In Sustaining Cash Cost per Copper Equivalent Payable Pound (US$) 3.75 3.58 3.67 3.49 (1) G&A Costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to include site G&A only. Allocation of corporate G&A costs have been excluded for consistency with the G&A costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and those used in the 2024 guidance cash costs and AISC. (2) Copper equivalent payable pounds were calculated using the following realized prices: Q3 2024: $4.19/lb Cu, $1.27/lb Zn, $29.64/oz Ag, $2,470/oz Au, $0.94/lb Pb. Q3 2023: $3.78/lb Cu, $1.10/lb Zn, $23.56/oz Ag, $1,927/oz Au, $0.98/lb Pb. 9M 2024: $4.12/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $27.29/oz Ag, $2,277/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. 9M 2023: $3.94/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $23.44/oz Ag, $1,932/oz Au, $0.97/lb Pb.

The following table provides detailed information on Bolivar's cash cost, and all-in sustaining cost per copper equivalent payable pound for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

BOLIVAR Three months ended Nine months ended (In thousand of US dollars, unless stated) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Cost per copper equivalent payable pound Total Cash Cost 16,877 17,245 52,463 47,296 Variation in Finished inventory (172 ) 1,295 175 (79 ) Treatment and Refining Charges 2,512 3,064 7,222 8,048 Selling Costs 2,627 2,067 7,242 5,938 G&A Costs(1) 1,564 1,706 5,509 3,579 Total Cash Cost of Sales 23,408 25,377 72,611 64,782 Sustaining Capital Expenditures 7,764 5,025 21,137 15,923 All-In Sustaining Cash Costs 31,172 30,402 93,748 80,705 Copper Equivalent Payable Pounds (000's)(2) 9,666 8,650 28,418 25,350 Cash Cost per Copper Equivalent Payable Pound (US$) 2.42 2.93 2.56 2.56 All-In Sustaining Cash Cost per Copper Equivalent Payable Pound (US$) 3.23 3.51 3.30 3.18 (1) G&A Costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to include site G&A only. Allocation of corporate G&A costs have been excluded for consistency with the G&A costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and those used in the 2024 guidance cash costs and AISC. (2) Copper equivalent payable pounds were calculated using the following realized prices: Q3 2024: $4.19/lb Cu, $1.27/lb Zn, $29.64/oz Ag, $2,470/oz Au, $0.94/lb Pb. Q3 2023: $3.78/lb Cu, $1.10/lb Zn, $23.56/oz Ag, $1,927/oz Au, $0.98/lb Pb. 9M 2024: $4.12/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $27.29/oz Ag, $2,277/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. 9M 2023: $3.94/lb Cu, $1.23/lb Zn, $23.44/oz Ag, $1,932/oz Au, $0.97/lb Pb.

Additional non-IFRS measures

The Company uses other financial measures, the presentation of which is not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. The following other financial measures are used:

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital - excludes the movement from period-to-period in working capital items including trade and other receivables, prepaid expenses, deposits, inventories, trade and other payables and the effects of foreign exchange rates on these items.

The terms described above do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's management believes that their presentation provides useful information to investors because cash flows generated from operations before changes in working capital excludes the movement in working capital items. This, in management's view, provides useful information of the Company's cash flows from operations and are considered to be meaningful in evaluating the Company's past financial performance or its future prospects. The most comparable IFRS measure is cash flows from operating activities.

