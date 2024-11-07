TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Real delivered another exceptional quarter underpinned by industry-leading growth and innovation," said Tamir Poleg, Real's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our technology leadership was on full display at our recent RISE 2024 conference, with the official launch of Real Wallet, our first fintech product, and the announcement of Leo AI for clients. These innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to creating a seamless, technology-first real estate experience that empowers both agents and their clients."

"Even with current market challenges, Real's ability to attract high-performing agents highlights the strength of our value proposition," said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. "Our focus on providing agents with world-class tools, support, and training - evidenced by our preparation for the recent NAR practice changes - ensures they can navigate shifts in the industry and grow their businesses with confidence."

"Our strong top- and bottom-line performance this quarter reflects a balanced approach of disciplined cost control and strategic investments in high-impact areas," said Michelle Ressler, Real's Chief Financial Officer. "We remain focused on executing our value-creation strategy and building on our recent momentum as we prepare for an even stronger 2025."

Q3 2024 Operational Highlights1

The total value of completed real estate transactions reached $14.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 78% from $8.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

The total number of transactions closed was 35,832 in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 76% from 20,397 in the third quarter of 2023.

The total number of agents on the platform increased to 21,770 at the end of the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 79% from the third quarter of 2023. As of November 7, 2024, approximately 22,500 agents are now on the Real platform.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue rose to $372.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 74% from $214.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit reached $32.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 71% from $18.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $(2.6) million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $(4.0) million in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

was $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, and Research and Development expenses, totaled $34.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 52% increase from $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 47% increase compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted operating expenses, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock-based compensation, depreciation, expenses related to the settlement of antitrust litigation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 47% from $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating expense per transaction was $468 in the third quarter of 2023, a decline of 16% from $558 in the third quarter of 2023.

Loss per share was $(0.01) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a loss per share of $(0.02) in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company repurchased 2.7 million common shares for $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

As of September 30, 2024, Real held cash and cash equivalents of $32.0 million, consisting of $21.6 million of unrestricted cash and $10.4 million held in investments in financial assets.

Real continues to have no debt.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, in October, Real unveiled an array of innovative products and features at its annual RISE agent conference in Las Vegas. Highlights included:

Real Wallet - Real announced the official launch of its cutting-edge fintech product. Real Wallet was built specifically for Real agents. Real Wallet allows U.S. agents to access their earnings instantly, eliminating delays caused by legacy banking systems, and provides financial insights that enable agents to manage their business finances more effectively, while also reinvesting in growth opportunities. Real Wallet is available to select agents in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. agents can open a business checking account with Thread Bank, Member FDIC, featuring a Real-branded debit card, while Canadian agents will be offered a credit line based on their earnings history with Real. Future phases of Real Wallet aim to unify these offerings into a comprehensive financial solution for all business banking needs. Banking services in the U.S. are provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC, and the Canadian credit line will be offered directly by Real.

- Real announced the official launch of its cutting-edge fintech product. Real Wallet was built specifically for Real agents. Real Wallet allows U.S. agents to access their earnings instantly, eliminating delays caused by legacy banking systems, and provides financial insights that enable agents to manage their business finances more effectively, while also reinvesting in growth opportunities. Real Wallet is available to select agents in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. agents can open a business checking account with Thread Bank, Member FDIC, featuring a Real-branded debit card, while Canadian agents will be offered a credit line based on their earnings history with Real. Future phases of Real Wallet aim to unify these offerings into a comprehensive financial solution for all business banking needs. Banking services in the U.S. are provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC, and the Canadian credit line will be offered directly by Real. Leo CoPilot - The next evolution of Real's AI-powered assistant, Leo CoPilot acts as an agent's personal command center. It anticipates individual agent needs, streamlines daily tasks, and serves as the primary interface for reZEN, Real's proprietary agent software platform, enhancing productivity and simplifying business operations.

- The next evolution of Real's AI-powered assistant, Leo CoPilot acts as an agent's personal command center. It anticipates individual agent needs, streamlines daily tasks, and serves as the primary interface for reZEN, Real's proprietary agent software platform, enhancing productivity and simplifying business operations. Leo for Clients - Designed to transform client-agent interactions, Leo for Clients will enable direct communication between agents and clients through SMS and iMessage. Building on the same concept as Leo CoPilot, Leo for Clients will offer 24/7 access to property information and services through a dedicated phone line for each agent. At launch, clients will be able to interact with Leo for Clients enabling them to receive recommendations for available properties based on their search criteria, access open house information, schedule tours and initiate mortgage applications. This tool streamlines communication, enhances the client experience, and allows agents to focus their time on strategic efforts and relationship building, while maintaining seamless client engagement.

_________________________ 1All dollar references are in U.S. dollars. 2There are references to "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Operating Expense" in this press release, which are non-IFRS measures. See accompanying note under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of these non-IFRS measures.

The Company will discuss the third quarter results on a conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted Operating Expense", which are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items, such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers unique and/or non-operating in nature.

Adjusted Operating Expense is used as an alternative to operating expenses by removing major non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, depreciation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, while retaining ongoing fixed operating expenses and excluding variable cash expenses associated with revenue share.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense have no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and is presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company to Adjusted EBITDA. Our Adjusted Operating Expense reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure is presented for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and on a quarterly basis for the prior two fiscal years in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Adjusted Operating Expense.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,580 $ 14,707 Restricted cash 27,516 12,948 Funds held in restricted escrow account 9,250 - Investments in financial assets 10,398 14,222 Trade receivables 17,305 6,441 Other receivables 43 63 Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,391 2,132 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 88,483 50,513 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 2,788 3,442 Goodwill 8,993 8,993 Property and equipment 2,209 1,600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 13,990 14,035 TOTAL ASSETS 102,473 64,548 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 1,133 571 Accrued liabilities 30,991 13,374 Customer deposits 27,516 12,948 Other payables 12,843 302 Warrants outstanding - - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 72,483 27,195 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Warrants outstanding - 269 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES - 269 TOTAL LIABILITIES 72,483 27,464 EQUITY EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS Share premium 67,683 62,567 Stock-based compensation reserves 61,255 52,937 Deficit (98,103 ) (78,205 ) Other reserves 195 (167 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,228 ) (257 ) EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS 29,802 36,875 Non-controlling interests 188 209 TOTAL EQUITY 29,990 37,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 102,473 64,548

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 372,488 $ 214,640 $ 914,009 $ 507,817 Commissions and other agent-related costs 340,359 195,865 829,253 460,475 Gross Profit 32,129 18,775 84,756 47,342 General and administrative expenses 16,301 9,234 42,452 27,526 Marketing expenses 15,261 11,577 43,779 29,527 Research and development expenses 3,045 1,931 8,115 5,034 Settlement of litigation - - 9,250 - Operating Loss (2,478 ) (3,967 ) (18,840 ) (14,745 ) Other income 151 38 381 106 Finance expenses, net (214 ) (10 ) (1,289 ) (587 ) Net Loss (2,541 ) (3,939 ) (19,748 ) (15,226 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 45 85 150 311 Net Loss Attributable to the Owners of the Company (2,586 ) (4,024 ) (19,898 ) (15,537 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Cumulative (gain)/loss on investments in debt instruments classified as FVTOCI reclassified to profit or loss 3 79 97 214 Foreign currency translation adjustment (230 ) (52 ) 265 10 Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (2,813 ) (3,997 ) (19,536 ) (15,313 ) Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI 45 85 150 311 Total Comprehensive Loss (2,768 ) (3,912 ) (19,386 ) (15,002 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 ) (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 196,668 180,611 188,864 180,158

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (2,541 ) $ (3,939 ) $ (19,748 ) $ (15,226 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 358 277 1,024 830 Equity-settled share-based payment 15,417 7,144 37,797 18,980 Finance costs (33 ) (143 ) 638 156 Changes in operating asset and liabilities: Funds Held in Restricted Escrow Account - - (9,250 ) - Trade receivables 1,326 (614 ) (10,864 ) (992 ) Other receivables 13 (23 ) 20 (1 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (850 ) (266 ) (259 ) (796 ) Accounts payable (63 ) (493 ) 562 179 Accrued liabilities (2,638 ) 2,654 17,617 12,068 Customer deposits (5,608 ) (13,247 ) 14,568 8,852 Other payables 1,815 718 12,541 1,684 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,196 (7,932 ) 44,646 25,734 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (367 ) (197 ) (964 ) (448 ) Investment Deposits in Debt Instruments held at FVTOCI (1,134 ) (3,037 ) (2,847 ) (6,766 ) Investment Withdrawals in Debt Instruments held at FVTOCI 1,014 - 6,766 845 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (487 ) (3,234 ) 2,955 (6,369 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of common shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (15,110 ) (350 ) (30,336 ) (1,761 ) Shares withheld for taxes (736 ) - (1,477 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,994 380 5,617 592 Payment of lease liabilities - - - (96 ) Payment of contingent consideration - - - (800 ) Cash disbursements for non-controlling interest (119 ) (303 ) (171 ) (303 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (13,971 ) (273 ) (26,367 ) (2,368 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,262 ) (11,439 ) 21,234 16,997 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 56,440 46,745 27,655 18,327 Fluctuations in foreign currency (82 ) 33 207 15 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 49,096 $ 35,339 $ 49,096 $ 35,339

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (2,813 ) (3,997 ) (19,536 ) (15,313 ) Add/(Deduct): Finance Expenses, net 214 10 1,289 587 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 45 85 150 311 Cumulative (Gain)/Loss on Investments in Debt Instruments Classified as at FVTOCI Reclassified to Profit or Loss (3 ) (79 ) (97 ) (214 ) Depreciation and Amortization 358 277 1,024 830 Stock-Based Compensation 15,417 7,144 37,797 18,980 Restructuring Expenses - 80 - 165 Expenses related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement 33 - 10,259 - Adjusted EBITDA 13,251 3,520 30,886 5,346

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. BREAKOUT OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Main revenue streams Commissions 369,890 213,319 907,716 504,456 Title 1,400 964 3,450 2,510 Mortgage Income 1,198 357 2,843 851 Total Revenue 372,488 214,640 914,009 507,817

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE BY QUARTER (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited 2022 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Operating Expense 13,496 12,886 15,184 17,846 21,499 22,742 26,796 36,477 32,512 34,607 Less: Revenue Share Expense 4,376 3,876 4,020 5,434 7,684 7,946 6,840 9,064 12,475 11,651 Revenue Share Expense (% of revenue) 3.9 % 3.5 % 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.1 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.5 % 3.7 % 3.1 % Less: Stock-Based Compensation - Employees 897 281 608 1,019 1,214 285 6,543 1,493 2,265 3,139 Stock-Based Compensation - Agent 547 1,776 2,614 1,541 1,640 2,769 1,830 2,137 2,335 2,665 Depreciation Expense 135 87 108 269 284 277 298 326 340 358 Restructuring Expense - 62 160 41 44 80 58 - - - Expenses Related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement - - - - - - - 9,857 369 33 Subtotal 1,579 2,206 3,490 2,870 3,182 3,411 8,729 13,813 5,309 6,195 Adjusted Operating Expense1 7,541 6,804 7,674 9,542 10,633 11,385 11,227 13,600 14,728 16,761 Adjusted Operating Expense (% of revenue) 6.7 % 6.1 % 8.0 % 8.8 % 5.7 % 5.3 % 6.2 % 6.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 1Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS BY QUARTER (Dollar amounts expressed in U.S. dollars) Unaudited 2022 2023 2024 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Transaction Data Closed Transaction Sides 10,224 11,233 9,745 10,963 17,537 20,397 17,749 19,032 30,367 35,832 Total Value of Home Side Transactions ($, billions) 4.2 4.2 3.5 4.0 7.0 8.1 6.8 7.5 12.6 14.4 Median Home Sales Price ($, thousands) $ 375 $ 360 $ 348 $ 350 $ 369 $ 370 $ 355 $ 372 $ 384 $ 383 Agent Metrics Total Agents 5,600 6,700 8,200 10,000 11,500 12,175 13,650 16,680 19,540 21,770 Agent Churn Rate (%) 7.2 7.3 4.4 8.3 6.5 10.8 6.2 7.9 7.5 7.3 Revenue Churn Rate (%) 2.1 2.5 2.4 4.3 3.8 4.5 4.9 1.9 1.6 2.0 Headcount and Efficiency Metrics Full-Time Employees 121 122 118 127 145 162 159 151 231 240 Full-Time Employees, Excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage 91 87 84 88 102 120 118 117 142 155 Headcount Efficiency Ratio 1:62 1:77 1:98 1:114 1:113 1:101 1:116 1:143 1:138 1:140 Revenue Per Full Time Employee ($, thousands) $ 1,235 $ 1,283 $ 1,144 $ 1,226 $ 1,817 $ 1,789 $ 1,537 $ 1,716 $ 2,400 $ 2,403 Operating Expense Excluding Revenue Share ($, thousands) $ 9,120 $ 9,010 $ 11,164 $ 12,412 $ 13,815 $ 14,796 $ 19,956 $ 27,413 $ 20,037 $ 22,956 Operating Expense Per Transaction Excluding Revenue Share ($) $ 892 $ 802 $ 1,146 $ 1,132 $ 788 $ 725 $ 1,124 $ 1,440 $ 660 $ 641 Adjusted Operating Expense ($, thousands) $ 7,541 $ 6,804 $ 7,674 $ 9,542 $ 10,633 $ 11,385 $ 11,226 $ 13,600 $ 14,728 $ 16,761 Adjusted Operating Expense Per Transaction ($) $ 738 $ 606 $ 787 $ 870 $ 606 $ 558 $ 632 $ 715 $ 485 $ 468 1Defined as the ratio of full-time brokerage employees (excludes One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees) to the number of agents on our platform.

2Reflects total company revenue divided by full-time brokerage employees (excludes One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees).

3Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real's expectation regarding increasing the number of agents, revenue growth and profitability and the business, strategic plans of Real and expectations regarding Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients, including their anticipated features.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real's ability to attract new agents and retain current agents, Real's inability to successfully launch new products and features, including Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients and those risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2024, copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life's most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 22,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

The Real Brokerage is a real estate technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC. The Real Wallet Visa debit card is issued by Thread Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

