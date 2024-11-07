TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

On October 9, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 40% interest of the Company's Galena Complex ("Acquisition Agreement"). In conjunction with the Acquisition Agreement, the Company announced a bought deal private placement of subscription receipts completed through the raising of gross proceeds of C$50 million at an issue price of C$0.40 per subscription receipt (closed October 30, 2024). The gross proceeds are being held in escrow pending closing of the Acquisition Agreement anticipated to be in December 2024.

Mr. Paul Andre Huet to be appointed Chief Executive Officer effective November 11, 2024. Mr. Huet will be focused on building a strong, experienced technical team to unlock the dormant value of the Galena Complex in pursuit of increased shareholder returns.

Increase in revenue due to higher realized prices. Revenue increased to $21.0 million for Q3-2024 or 31% compared to $18.3 million for Q3-2023, with higher realized silver of $29.71/oz and zinc of $1.27/lb during the period.

Consolidated attributable silver production of 0.4 million ounces with approximately 0.9 million ounces of silver equivalent, including 8.4 million pounds of zinc and 4.1 million pounds of lead.

Increase in net loss to $16.1 million for Q3-2024 (Q3-2023 net loss of $10.5 million), primarily due to higher loss on fair value of the gold-based metals contract liability due to higher gold prices.

Cash flow used in operating activities [1] decreased to $2.2 million in Q3-2024 (Q3-2023 use of cash of $3.9 million), primarily due to higher realized silver prices.

decreased to $2.2 million in Q3-2024 (Q3-2023 use of cash of $3.9 million), primarily due to higher realized silver prices. Reduction of cash costs [2] and all-in sustaining costs [2] in Q3-2024 compared to Q3-2023 to $16.88/oz silver produced and $25.38/oz silver produced, respectively.

"The quarter was challenging with multiple lost operating days due to severe weather at the Cosalá Operations and the decision to focus on development priorities to access high-grade silver ore early next year at the Galena Complex. The lack of operational flexibility with only one shaft available for ore and waste impacted production during the quarter. However, I am thoroughly excited for the future of the Company," stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. "We have seen a tremendous response from shareholders following the announcement in October on the acquisition of the remaining 40% interest in the Galena Complex and highly successful equity raise to recapitalize this project moving forward. As a result, the Board of Directors has made the decision to expediate Paul's transition to CEO to November 11, 2024, allowing for a timelier operational strategy to be implemented aimed at maximizing the Company's assets moving forward."

"I am excited to join Americas Gold and Silver and keen to get to work on the 2025 work plan we have been developing for the Galena Complex," stated incoming Americas CEO Paul Andre Huet. "The Galena Complex is a tremendous operation with huge potential that has been handcuffed for years due to a lack of proper capitalization. With the raise that was recently completed, we are excited to get to work on reviewing the current operation and building on a solid base to deliver what we believe to be one of the premier silver mines in the Americas. I would like to thank Darren Blasutti for his tireless work over the last decade at the helm of the Company during what has been a very difficult silver price environment. Darren will remain as President of the Company and will help me, together with fresh capital and a strong, technical management team, to deliver a revitalized North American based silver mining company during a period of exciting increases in silver prices."

Consolidated Production

Consolidated attributable silver production during Q3-2024 and Q3-2023 were comparable at approximately 386,000 ounces and 387,000 ounces, respectively. The Company also produced 8.4 million pounds of zinc and 4.1 million attributable pounds of lead during Q3-2024. Consolidated attributable silver equivalent production during Q3-2024 decreased by 11% compared to Q3-2023 due to higher silver prices in Q3-2024 compared to Q3-2023 as the Company uses realized quarterly prices in its equivalency calculations. The Company's goal is to generate more than 80% of its revenue from silver production by the end of 2025 which would be among the silver industry leaders in percentage revenue from silver.

Consolidated attributable cash costs and all-in sustaining costs for Q3-2024 were $16.88 per silver ounce and $25.38 per silver ounce, respectively. Cash costs per silver ounce at the Cosalá Operations were reduced because of increased by-product credits from the increased zinc production and prices while Galena Complex cash costs per silver ounce were negatively impacted by lower silver production.

Cosalá Operations

The Company focused on increasing silver while maintaining base metal production from the San Rafael Main and Upper Zones to maximize its revenue and cash flow generation to benefit from the recent increase in silver and zinc prices as the mine prepares for its next evolution of operations in the EC120 silver-copper deposit. Silver production increased in Q3-2024 by 8% to approximately 192,000 ounces of silver compared to approximately 178,000 ounces of silver in Q3-2023 primarily due to increased tonnage offset by lower recoveries. Production during the quarter was impacted primarily by heavy rains and other factors which caused the mill to be shut down for 10.5 days. Silver production is expected to increase in Q4-2024 with more predictable weather and further into 2025 as the development into EC120 progresses with the operation continuing to batch higher development grade ore through the mill.

Production of base metals decreased to 8.4 million pounds of zinc and 2.6 million pounds of lead in Q3-2024, compared to 9.0 million pounds of zinc, and 2.8 million pounds of lead in Q3-2023 which was similarly impacted by the 10.5 missed operating days as noted above.

Cash costs per silver ounce decreased during the quarter to $7.12 per ounce from $14.42 per ounce in Q3-2023 due primarily to increased silver production, and higher by-product credits from a higher zinc realized price during the period.

Galena Complex

The Galena Complex produced approximately 323,000 ounces of silver in Q3-2024 compared to approximately 349,000 ounces of silver in Q3-2023 (a 7% decrease in silver production), and 2.6 million pounds of lead in Q3-2024, compared to 3.1 million pounds of lead in Q3-2023 (a 15% decrease in lead production). Cash costs increased to $26.54 per ounce silver in Q3-2024 from $22.91 per ounce silver in Q3-2023 due to decreased silver production, with an increase in all-in sustaining costs due to an increase in capital expenditures.

Tonnage and silver production both decreased during Q3-2024 primarily due to a focus on development during the quarter which included continued work on the 55-179 decline to develop deeper higher-grade production stopes which will drive long-term production goals, as well as equipment issues and changes to mining sequence and design. Tonnage was also negatively impacted by the build up of waste rock caused by continued hoisting limitations due to the delay in repairs to the Galena shaft.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR+ or www.americas-gold.com.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information relating to the Company's material mining properties contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Chris McCann, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services of the Company. The Company's current Annual Information Form and the NI 43-101 Technical Reports for its mineral properties, all of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov, contain further details regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, classification and reporting parameters, key assumptions and associated risks for each of the Company's material mineral properties, including a breakdown by category.

All mining terms used herein have the meanings set forth in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These standards differ from the requirements of the SEC that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Any mineral reserves and mineral resources reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as such under-SEC standards. Accordingly, information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

1 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. The Company uses the financial measure "net cash generated from operating activities" because it understands that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's liquidity, operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.

This is a financial measure disclosed in the Company's statements of cash flows determined as cash generated from operating activities, after changes in non-cash working capital items.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cash used in operating activities ('000) ($2,153) ($3,882) Changes in non-cash working capital items ('000) 2,107 4,610 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities ('000) ($46) $728

2 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. The Company uses the financial measures, "Cash Cost", "Cash Cost/Ag Oz Produced", "All-In Sustaining Cost", and "All-In Sustaining Cost/Ag Oz Produced" in accordance with measures widely reported in the silver mining industry as a benchmark for performance measurement and because it understands that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's underlying earnings, cash costs and total costs of operations. EBITDA is net income less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Cash costs are determined on a mine-by-mine basis and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, while all-in sustaining costs is the cash costs plus all development, capital expenditures, and exploration spending.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced(a, b) Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cost of sales ('000) $18,957 $17,984 Less non-controlling interests portion ('000) (4,238) (3,614) Attributable cost of sales ('000) 14,719 14,370 Non-cash costs ('000) 1,076 16 Direct mining costs ('000) $15,796 $14,386 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 3,141 5,549 Less by-product credits ('000) (12,428) (12,583) Cash costs ('000) $6,509 $7,352 Divided by silver produced (oz) 385,564 386,615 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $16.88 $19.01 Reconciliation of Cosalá Operations Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced(b) Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cost of sales ('000) $8,364 $8,949 Non-cash costs ('000) 1,203 11 Direct mining costs ('000) $9,567 $8,960 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 2,911 4,420 Less by-product credits ('000) (11,113) (10,820) Cash costs ('000) $1,365 $2,560 Divided by silver produced (oz) 191,739 177,503 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $7.12 $14.42 Reconciliation of Galena Complex Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cost of sales ('000) $10,593 $9,035 Non-cash costs ('000) (212) 8 Direct mining costs ('000) $10,381 $9,043 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 383 1,882 Less by-product credits ('000) (2,192) (2,939) Cash costs ('000) $8,572 $7,986 Divided by silver produced (oz) 323,043 348,521 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $26.54 $22.91 Reconciliation of Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced (a, b) Q3-2024(b) Q3-2023 Cash costs ('000) $6,508 $7,352 Capital expenditures ('000) 2,693 3,434 Exploration costs ('000) 586 640 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $9,787 $11,426 Divided by silver produced (oz) 385,564 386,615 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $25.38 $29.55 Reconciliation of Cosalá Operations All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced(b) Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cash costs ('000) $1,365 $2,560 Capital expenditures ('000) 654 2,077 Exploration costs ('000) 113 198 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $2,132 $4,835 Divided by silver produced (oz) 191,739 177,503 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $11.12 $27.24 Reconciliation of Galena Complex All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q3-2024 Q3-2023 Cash costs ('000) $8,572 $7,986 Capital expenditures ('000) 3,399 2,263 Exploration costs ('000) 788 737 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $12,579 $10,759 Galena Complex Recapitalization Plan costs ('000) - 275 All-in sustaining costs with Galena Recapitalization Plan ('000) $12,579 $11,261 Divided by silver produced (oz) 323,043 348,521 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $39.50 $31.52 All-in sustaining costs with Galena Recapitalization Plan/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $39.50 $32.31

(a) Throughout this press release, consolidated production results and consolidated operating metrics are based on the attributable ownership percentage of each operating segment (100% Cosalá Operations and 60% Galena Complex). (b) Throughout this press release, silver production, silver equivalent production, and cost per ounce measurements during fiscal 2024 include EC120 Project pre-production from the Cosalá Operations.

