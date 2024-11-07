NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE: NCDL) ("NCDL" or the "Company"), a business development company externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC (the "Adviser"), and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"), today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net investment income of $0.58 per share

Net realized and unrealized gain on investments of $0.09 per share

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $0.67 per share

Net asset value ("NAV") per share of $18.15, compared to $18.03 per share as of June 30, 2024

Paid third quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share and the second of four special distributions of $0.10 per share on October 28, 2024, which represents a 12.1% total annualized yield based on the third quarter NAV per share

Declared fourth quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share

"We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, including $0.58 per share of net investment income, which fully covered our regular quarterly and special distributions, and an increase in our net asset value per share quarter-over-quarter," said Ken Kencel, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "Deal activity and originations across the Churchill platform continued at a strong pace this quarter, which benefited NCDL, and we believe the beginning of a rate reduction cycle will spur increased M&A activity in 2025. Looking ahead, we are excited about NCDL's future prospects, as we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunity we see in the private credit market and continue to deliver an attractive yield to our shareholders."

"Our investment portfolio remains strong and healthy, reflecting the quality of the deal flow we have seen over the last several years, as well as our focus on diversification, a continued high-level of selectivity and a differentiated sourcing model," said Shai Vichness, Chief Financial Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "With the strong originations we experienced during the quarter, we were able to increase our leverage ratio to the mid-point of our target range. Additionally, NCDL continues to have a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, as we have constructed a diversified capital structure that is match-funded to our floating rate assets with no near-term debt maturities."

Distribution Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a fourth quarter 2024 regular distribution of $0.45 per share payable on January 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. On January 10, 2024, the Board declared four special distributions of $0.10 per share, to be paid over a one-year period, with the next distribution payable on January 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of September 30, 2024, the fair value of the Company's portfolio investments was $2.05 billion across 202 portfolio companies and 26 industries. This compares to $1.99 billion as of June 30, 2024 across 198 portfolio companies and 26 industries.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of approximately 90.1% first-lien loans, 8.3% subordinated debt investments, and 1.7% equity investments. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of 90.6% first-lien loans, 7.8% subordinated debt investments, and 1.6% equity investments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company funded $203.2 million of portfolio investments and received $155.6 million of proceeds from principal repayments and sales, compared to $305.0 million and $100.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of the portfolio at fair value was 4.2 and 4.1 (4.0 being the initial rating assigned at origination), respectively, and loans on non-accrual status represented 1.4% of total investments at amortized cost (or 0.5% of total investments at fair value) and 1.4% at amortized cost (or 0.5% at fair value), respectively. No new portfolio companies were put on non-accrual status during the quarter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment Income

Investment income, primarily attributable to interest and fees on our debt investments, increased to $60.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $41.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increased investment activity driven by an increase in deployed capital, slightly offset by a decrease in the weighted average yield of debt and income producing investments. As of September 30, 2024, the weighted average yield of debt and income producing investments at fair value decreased to 10.9%, compared to 11.9% as of September 30, 2023, as a result of market spread tightening and a decline in base rates.

Net Expenses

Net expenses increased to $28.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest and debt financing expenses and management fees. Interest and debt financing expenses increased due to higher average daily borrowings, higher average interest rates, and the completion of two debt securitizations on December 7, 2023 and March 14, 2024, respectively. The increase in management fees was driven by the Company's increase in total assets. Under the terms of the advisory agreement, the Adviser is waiving the incentive fee on income and the incentive fee on capital gains for the first five quarters beginning with the calendar quarter in which the IPO was consummated (i.e., beginning with the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2024 through the calendar quarter ending March 31, 2025).

Net Realized Gain (Loss) and Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.1 million compared to a realized loss of $(13.1) million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the net realized gain was primarily driven by full or partial repayments and sales of certain of our investments. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net change in unrealized gain of $4.1 million, which resulted from an increase in fair value primarily attributable to market spread tightening and net positive credit performance of our portfolio companies in the third quarter of 2024. This compares to a net unrealized gain of $11.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Condition, Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $69.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.1 billion in total aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding. Subject to borrowing base and other conditions, the Company had approximately $291.5 million available for additional borrowings under its existing credit facilities, as of September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company's debt to equity ratio was 1.11x compared to 1.04x at June 30, 2024. On November 5, 2024, the SMBC Financing Facility was paid down using proceeds from a drawdown under the Company's Corporate Revolving Credit Facility and subsequently terminated.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ("NCDL") is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. NCDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. NCDL is externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC, and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"). Both the investment adviser and sub-adviser are affiliates and subsidiaries of Nuveen, LLC ("Nuveen") the investment management division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ("TIAA") and one of the largest asset managers globally. Churchill is a leading capital provider for private equity-backed middle market companies and operates as the exclusive U.S. middle market direct lending and private capital business of Nuveen and TIAA. Churchill is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of TIAA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and "forward-looking statements" with respect to the business and investments of NCDL, including, but not limited to, statements about NCDL's future performance and financial performance and financial condition, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about us, our current and prospective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs, and our assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond NCDL's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NCDL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; general economic, political and industry trends and other external factors, and the dependence of NCDL's future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which it invests. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which NCDL makes them. NCDL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Investments Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,075,365 and $1,666,169, respectively) $ 2,046,887 $ 1,641,686 Cash and cash equivalents 69,304 67,395 Restricted cash 50 50 Interest receivable 18,127 17,674 Receivable for investments sold 5,657 3,919 Prepaid expenses 85 13 Other assets - 127 Total assets $ 2,140,110 $ 1,730,864 Liabilities Secured borrowings (net of $7,503 and $7,941 deferred financing costs, respectively) (See Note 6) $ 1,094,461 $ 943,936 Payable for investments purchased 2,545 - Interest payable 15,462 9,837 Due to adviser for expense support (See Note 5) - 632 Management fees payable 3,873 3,006 Distributions payable 30,037 22,683 Directors' fees payable 128 96 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,995 2,789 Total liabilities $ 1,149,501 $ 982,979 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 7) Net Assets: (See Note 8) Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,571,650 and 41,242,105 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 546 $ 412 Paid-in-capital in excess of par value 1,017,248 776,719 Total distributable earnings (loss) (27,185 ) (29,246 ) Total net assets $ 990,609 $ 747,885 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,140,110 $ 1,730,864 Net asset value per share (See Note 10) $ 18.15 $ 18.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments: Interest income $ 57,317 $ 40,370 $ 159,413 $ 110,049 Payment-in-kind interest income 2,503 951 6,024 1,823 Dividend income 16 16 357 56 Other income 444 409 1,170 879 Total investment income 60,280 41,746 166,964 112,807 Expenses: Interest and debt financing expenses 23,198 16,048 58,860 43,089 Management fees (See Note 5) 3,873 2,722 10,727 7,503 Incentive fees on net investment income 5,496 - 13,030 - Professional fees 912 730 2,315 2,284 Directors' fees 128 96 383 287 Administration fees (See Note 5) 535 370 1,561 1,029 Other general and administrative expenses 145 125 888 653 Total expenses before expense support and incentive fees waived 34,287 20,091 87,764 54,845 Expense support (See Note 5) - - - (158 ) Incentive fees waived (See Note 5) (5,496 ) - (13,030 ) - Net Expenses after expense support 28,791 20,091 74,734 54,687 Net investment income 31,489 21,655 92,230 58,120 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments 1,086 (13,107 ) (1,522 ) (6,408 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments 4,050 11,574 (3,995 ) (3,805 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 18 27 159 (735 ) Total net change in unrealized gain (loss) 4,068 11,601 (3,836 ) (4,540 ) Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 5,154 (1,506 ) (5,358 ) (10,948 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 36,643 $ 20,149 $ 86,872 $ 47,172 Per share data: Net investment income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.62 $ 1.71 $ 1.85 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 1.61 $ 1.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,688.86 34,812.72 54,080.979 31,409.296

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net funded investment activity New gross commitments at par 1 $ 225,612 $ 216,710 Net investments funded 203,159 150,866 Investments sold or repaid (155,616 ) (20,490 ) Net funded investment activity $ 47,543 $ 130,376 Gross commitments at par 1 First-Lien Debt $ 221,097 $ 193,794 Subordinated Debt 3,145 17,852 Equity Investments 1,370 5,064 Total gross commitments $ 225,612 $ 216,710 Portfolio company activity Portfolio companies, beginning of period 198 161 Number of new portfolio companies 18 14 Number of exited portfolio companies (14 ) (1 ) Portfolio companies, end of period 202 174 Count of investments 457 363 Count of industries 26 24 New Investment Activity Weighted average annual interest rate on new debt investments at par 9.63 % 12.07 % Weighted average annual interest rate on new floating rate debt investments at par 9.59 % 11.50 % Weighted average spread on new debt investments at par 5.00 % 6.10 % Weighted average annual coupon on new debt investments at par 13.67 % 13.80 %

__________________________ 1 Gross commitments at par includes unfunded investment commitments.

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

