Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
31 October 2024
454 457 155
454 457 155
454 316 321
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,205 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital 4,544,583.43 euros
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
