DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Accelerates SaaS Revenue Growth and Achieves the "Rule of 40" in Third Quarter 2024

- Grows SaaS Revenue 29% in Q3 2024

- Raises Full Year 2024 SaaS guidance

- Seasoned NDR increases 900 bps year-over-year to 101%

- Closes acquisition of Infusion Software, Inc., "Keap"

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 29% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2024.

"We had a strong third quarter - delivering SaaS revenue growth of 29% year-over-year and record SaaS margins," said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. "We reported 45% year-over-year growth in SaaS clients as we are upgrading our marketing service clients to our SaaS platform and have continued to execute on our transformation strategy. In addition, we achieved a significant milestone that further validates our business model and reached the 'Rule of 40' this quarter.

"With our recent acquisition of Keap, Thryv will be offering an expanded, integrated set of marketing and sales solutions, and a strong global partner channel, to our 100,000-plus SaaS clients," said Walsh.

"In the third quarter, we beat our SaaS Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and are raising our full year SaaS guidance," stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "Our Seasoned NDR increased to 101%, as we continue to increase paid centers per client, which grew 12% this quarter, demonstrating the success of our land-and-expand strategy."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue was $87.1 million, a 29% increase year-over-year

Total Marketing Services revenue was $92.8 million, a 20% decrease year-over-year

Consolidated total revenue was $179.9 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $96.1 million, or $(2.65) per diluted share; which includes a non-cash charge of $83.1 million, or $(2.29) per diluted share, related to a goodwill impairment for our Marketing Services segment; compared to net loss of $27.0 million, or $(0.78) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $112.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 2 was $116.8 million

was $116.8 million SaaS Gross Profit was $60.6 million

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $62.9 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 72.2%

SaaS Metrics

Total SaaS clients increased 45% year-over-year to 96 thousand for the third quarter of 2024

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 3 was 101% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 900 bps year-over-year

was 101% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 900 bps year-over-year SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") 4 was $307 for the third quarter of 2024

was $307 for the third quarter of 2024 ThryvPay total payment volume was $82 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year

Outlook

Based on information available as of November 7, 2024, Thryv is issuing guidance5 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as indicated below:

4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 SaaS Revenue $90.0 - $92.0 $329.5 - $331.5 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $9.5 - $10.5 $33.5 - $34.5

4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 Marketing Services Revenue $81.0 - $83.0 $479.0 - $481.0 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $16.0 - $19.0 $125.0 - $128.0

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company's recent acquisition of Keap is expected to contribute SaaS revenue in the range of $11.0 to $12.0 million, which relates to November and December and is not included in the guidance issued above. Keap's SaaS Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be de minimus for the fourth quarter of 2024 and is also not included in the guidance issued above.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available at this link.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 179,852 $ 183,822 $ 637,560 $ 680,798 Cost of services 67,871 80,178 223,350 262,261 Gross profit 111,981 103,644 414,210 418,537 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 66,484 74,755 201,984 226,781 General and administrative 50,972 48,267 155,229 149,642 Impairment charges 83,094 - 83,094 - Total operating expenses 200,550 123,022 440,307 376,423 Operating (loss) income (88,569 ) (19,378 ) (26,097 ) 42,114 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,194 ) (15,131 ) (31,554 ) (47,911 ) Interest expense, related party (3,320 ) - (5,494 ) - Other components of net periodic pension cost (1,581 ) (1,902 ) (4,743 ) (3,888 ) Other income (expense) 218 (876 ) (7,571 ) (1,242 ) (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) (101,446 ) (37,287 ) (75,459 ) (10,927 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 5,375 10,241 (6,640 ) 9,173 Net (loss) $ (96,071 ) $ (27,046 ) $ (82,099 ) $ (1,754 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 1,330 (1,842 ) 1,132 (4,332 ) Comprehensive (loss) $ (94,741 ) $ (28,888 ) $ (80,967 ) $ (6,086 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2.65 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (2.65 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) per common share: Basic 36,308,992 34,848,899 35,983,826 34,619,794 Diluted 36,308,992 34,848,899 35,983,826 34,619,794

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,453 $ 18,216 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,890 in 2024 and $14,926 in 2023 176,364 205,503 Contract assets, net of allowance of $33 in 2024 and $35 in 2023 9,068 2,909 Taxes receivable 2,706 3,085 Prepaid expenses 18,383 17,771 Deferred costs 10,184 16,722 Other current assets 1,780 2,662 Total current assets 230,938 266,868 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 37,142 38,599 Goodwill 218,884 302,400 Intangible assets, net 3,453 18,788 Deferred tax assets 139,769 128,051 Other assets 24,567 28,464 Total assets $ 654,753 $ 783,170 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,946 $ 10,348 Accrued liabilities 98,439 105,903 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 25,623 23,979 Contract liabilities 32,534 44,558 Current portion of Term Loan 35,783 70,000 Current portion of Term Loan, related party 16,717 - Other current liabilities 5,906 8,402 Total current liabilities 221,948 263,190 Term Loan, net 157,794 230,052 Term Loan, net, related party 75,610 - ABL Facility 21,900 48,845 Pension obligations, net 73,723 69,388 Other liabilities 9,246 18,995 Total long-term liabilities 338,273 367,280 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,840,032 shares issued and 36,322,417 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024; and 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 638 627 Additional paid-in capital 1,177,078 1,151,259 Treasury stock - 27,517,615 shares at September 30, 2024 and 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023 (488,824 ) (485,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,059 ) (15,191 ) Accumulated deficit (580,301 ) (498,202 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,532 152,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 654,753 $ 783,170

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (82,099 ) $ (1,754 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,144 46,940 Amortization of deferred commissions 14,251 10,304 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,151 4,080 Deferred income taxes (11,823 ) 808 Provision for credit losses and service credits 16,496 15,594 Stock-based compensation expense 17,653 16,653 Other components of net periodic pension cost 4,743 3,888 Impairment charges 83,094 - Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 933 164 Non-cash loss from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset - 10,734 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,638 - Other (3,167 ) - Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 18,161 59,238 Contract assets (6,160 ) 1,111 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,079 ) 23,489 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14,108 ) (63,469 ) Other liabilities (18,188 ) (24,132 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,640 103,648 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (24,730 ) (22,920 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - (8,897 ) Other - (215 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,730 ) (32,032 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan 234,256 - Proceeds from Term Loan, related party 109,444 - Payments of Term Loan (345,151 ) (95,000 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party (16,717 ) - Proceeds from ABL Facility 247,579 697,234 Payments of ABL Facility (274,524 ) (694,395 ) Debt issuance costs (5,480 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (499 ) - Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants - 15,899 Other 5,646 4,124 Net cash used in financing activities (45,446 ) (72,138 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (120 ) (707 ) (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,656 ) (1,229 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,530 18,180 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,874 $ 16,951 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 35,299 $ 44,029 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 14,960 $ 7,605 Non-cash investing and financing activities Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset $ - $ 15,760

Segment Information

During first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"). As a result, the Company reevaluated its segment reporting and determined that Thryv U.S. Marketing Services and Thryv International Marketing Services should be reflected as a single reportable segment, and that Thryv U.S. SaaS and Thryv International SaaS should be reflected as a single reportable segment. As such, beginning on January 1, 2024, the results of our Marketing Services and SaaS businesses are presented as two reportable segments. Comparative prior periods have been recast to reflect the current presentation.

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 92,797 $ 116,462 $ (23,665 ) (20.3 )% SaaS 87,055 67,360 19,695 29.2 % Total Revenue $ 179,852 $ 183,822 $ (3,970 ) (2.2 )% Segment Gross Profit Marketing Services $ 51,374 $ 60,776 $ (9,402 ) (15.5 )% SaaS 60,607 42,868 17,739 41.4 % Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 111,981 $ 103,644 $ 8,337 8.0 % Segment EBITDA Marketing Services $ 9,309 $ 7,835 $ 1,474 18.8 % SaaS 10,314 (504 ) 10,818 NM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,623 $ 7,331 $ 12,292 167.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 398,389 $ 491,051 $ (92,662 ) (18.9 )% SaaS 239,171 189,747 49,424 26.0 % Total Revenue $ 637,560 $ 680,798 $ (43,238 ) (6.4 )% Segment Gross Profit Marketing Services $ 252,219 $ 299,305 $ (47,086 ) (15.7 )% SaaS 161,991 119,232 42,759 35.9 % Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 414,210 $ 418,537 $ (4,327 ) (1.0 )% Segment EBITDA Marketing Services $ 109,137 $ 129,717 $ (20,580 ) (15.9 )% SaaS 23,914 5,522 18,392 NM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,051 $ 135,239 $ (2,188 ) (1.6 )%

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income (loss) and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net (loss):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) $ (96,071 ) $ (27,046 ) $ (82,099 ) $ (1,754 ) Interest expense 11,514 15,131 37,048 47,911 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,519 15,842 41,144 46,940 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 6,011 5,462 17,653 16,653 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 4,861 3,584 17,679 12,845 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,375 ) (10,241 ) 6,640 (9,173 ) Transaction costs (3) 1,706 - 1,706 373 Other components of net periodic pension cost (4) 1,581 1,902 4,743 3,888 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5) - - 6,638 - Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (6) - - - 10,734 Impairment charges 83,094 - 83,094 - Other (7) (217 ) 2,697 (1,195 ) 6,822 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,623 $ 7,331 $ 133,051 $ 135,239

(1) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (3) Expenses related to the Keap acquisition during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and the Yellow acquisition during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Other components of net periodic pension cost is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the debt refinancing completed on May 1, 2024, we recorded a Loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of certain unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior Term Loan and prior ABL Facility. (6) In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (7) Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense (income).

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 51,374 $ 60,607 $ 111,981 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,508 2,189 4,697 Stock-based compensation expense 69 92 161 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 53,951 $ 62,888 $ 116,839 Gross Margin 55.4 % 69.6 % 62.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin 58.1 % 72.2 % 65.0 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 60,776 $ 42,868 $ 103,644 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,885 1,901 6,786 Stock-based compensation expense 103 71 174 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 65,764 $ 44,840 $ 110,604 Gross Margin 52.2 % 63.6 % 56.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 56.5 % 66.6 % 60.2 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 252,219 $ 161,991 $ 414,210 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,569 5,770 16,339 Stock-based compensation expense 280 228 508 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 263,068 $ 167,989 $ 431,057 Gross Margin 63.3 % 67.7 % 65.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 66.0 % 70.2 % 67.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 299,305 $ 119,232 $ 418,537 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 16,790 4,603 21,393 Stock-based compensation expense 325 171 496 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 316,420 $ 124,006 $ 440,426 Gross Margin 61.0 % 62.8 % 61.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin 64.4 % 65.4 % 64.7 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses and (ii) SaaS businesses. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 92,797 $ 87,055 $ 179,852 Net (Loss) (96,071 ) Net (Loss) Margin (53.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA 9,309 10,314 19,623 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.0 % 11.8 % 10.9 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 116,462 $ 67,360 $ 183,822 Net (Loss) (27,046 ) Net (Loss) Margin (14.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA 7,835 (504 ) 7,331 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.7 % (0.7 )% 4.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 398,389 $ 239,171 $ 637,560 Net (Loss) (82,099 ) Net (Loss) Margin (12.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA 109,137 23,914 133,051 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 10.0 % 20.9 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 491,051 $ 189,747 $ 680,798 Net (Loss) (1,754 ) Net (Loss) Margin (0.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA 129,717 5,522 135,239 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.4 % 2.9 % 19.9 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow - all in one place - giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv's customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business CenterTM and Marketing CenterTM. Approximately 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit thryv.com.

1 Rule of 40 is defined as year-over-year revenue growth plus Adj. EBITDA Margin.

2 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

3 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.

4 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month.

5 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

