BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (NYSE: MPW) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as certain events occurring subsequent to quarter end.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net loss of ($1.34) and Normalized Funds from Operations ("NFFO") of $0.16 for the 2024 third quarter on a per share basis; and

Third quarter net loss included approximately $130 million in real estate gains, offset by approximately $608 million of impairment charges, approximately $131 million of net negative fair value adjustments and $137 million accelerated non-cash amortization of in-place lease intangibles primarily related to Steward real estate. Amounts representing the majority of these totals were previously described in MPT's September 8-K filing related to the Steward global settlement.

Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Third Quarter

Leased in November two additional former Steward facilities in Arizona with a combined lease base of approximately $140 million to College Health;

Sold 18 freestanding emergency department ("FSED") facilities as well as one general acute hospital in Arizona and Colorado for approximately $246 million;

Received a $100 million mortgage repayment related to the April sale of five hospitals to Prime Healthcare;

Settled a property damage insurance claim related to a 2020 storm loss at Norwood Hospital, the expected proceeds of which will offset previously recorded receivables in their entirety;

Completed the sales of Watsonville Community Hospital in Watsonville, California for approximately $40 million and two FSED properties in Texas for approximately $5 million;

Reduced balances of the revolving credit facility and GBP term loan due in 2025 by approximately $300 million and £72 million, respectively;

Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share in October.

Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, " Across our highly diversified, global portfolio, we are excited by the positive trends we continue to see in utilization, acuity mix, and reimbursements. Further, as a result of our recent global settlement and our team's tireless efforts, we successfully re-tenanted 17 Steward hospitals across five states to ensure continuity of patient care and recover our annual cash flows associated with these properties. With Steward's removal from our portfolio, we look forward to demonstrating the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio of hospital real estate and the importance of our business model to an industry in desperate need for more capital solutions."

Included in the financial tables accompanying this press release is information about the Company's assets and liabilities, operating results, and reconciliations of net (loss) income to NFFO, including per share amounts, all on a basis comparable to 2023 results.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Medical Properties Trust has total assets of approximately $15.2 billion, including $9.4 billion of general acute facilities, $2.5 billion of behavioral health facilities and $1.7 billion of post-acute facilities. As of September 30, 2024, MPT's portfolio included 402 properties and approximately 40,000 licensed beds leased to or mortgaged by 55 hospital operating companies across the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Finland, Colombia, Italy and Portugal.

MPT's European general acute portfolio continues to benefit from the expanding role of private hospitals in addressing rapidly growing care needs, particularly in the U.K. with a strong year-over-year increase in surgical volumes, occupancy rates, and reimbursement rates. Swiss Medical Network ("SMN") reported organic growth as well as meaningful benefit from ongoing cost optimization efforts. In September, SMN opened its Genolier Innovation Hub which is expected to serve as a venue for leading industry minds to collaborate to facilitate continuous improvement of healthcare for patients and future generations. Behavioral and post-acute operations have remained consistent, with MEDIAN reporting strong performance across all key revenue metrics and Priory recording increases in revenue due to improved reimbursement and acuity mix.

In the Company's U.S. portfolio, general acute revenue trends continue to benefit from increasing admissions, surgeries, and higher reimbursement rates. Further, coverages in MPT's behavioral portfolio continue to improve due to steadily rising volumes, reduced utilization of contract labor and the ramp-up of expanded facilities. MPT's portfolio of general acute hospitals operated by Lifepoint Health continues to demonstrate accelerating profitability as the operator's self-funded expansion of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania has driven significantly higher volumes while labor costs have continued to moderate. Overall performance of the post-acute segment, which combines inpatient rehabilitation ("IRF") and long-term acute care ("LTACH") facilities, remained stable.

During the third quarter of 2024, Prospect did not pay cash rent related to the six California properties it leases from MPT. Prospect's California properties continue to report improving facility level EBITDARM coverage trends. However, Prospect's operating losses in multiple east coast markets that it is attempting to exit - including Pennsylvania and Rhode Island (a state where MPT does not have any real estate investments) - have adversely impacted overall liquidity. Prospect expects to receive $100 million of quality assurance fund ("QAF") payments in the first quarter of 2025.

STEWARD UPDATE

MPT received approximately $10 million in consolidated cash rent from Steward in the third quarter prior to finalization of its global settlement agreement with Steward and its creditors in September. This global settlement restored MPT's control over its real estate, severed its relationship with Steward, and facilitated the re-tenanting of 17 properties previously leased to Steward.

MPT reached definitive agreements with Healthcare Systems of America, HonorHealth, Quorum Health, Insight Health and most recently College Health to lease and operate these 17 facilities. The five new tenants are in-place and executing on their transition strategies. Since the global settlement, the Company has provided approximately $90 million in overall working capital loans to these operators and is receiving cash interest payments. The short-term loans will provide liquidity until their facility-level receivables are sufficient to raise asset-backed loans. This represents a modest increase versus the $80 million previously disclosed due to larger than expected legal and professional fees as well as other costs related to the hospital operations transition process. MPT expects to begin to receive partial cash rental payments from the re-tenanted portfolio in the first quarter of 2025.

In October, MPT received approximately $45 million in cash related to Steward's sale of three former MPT hospitals on Florida's "Space Coast" to Orlando Health for total consideration of approximately $440 million. As previously disclosed, Steward retained approximately $395 million of proceeds from the sale as part of the global settlement agreement. In turn, Steward and its creditors relinquished all rights to any further allocation of value from transactions related to any other hospital remaining in the portfolio and the parties agreed to mutually dismiss claims against each other and exchange broad general releases.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was ($801 million), or ($1.34) per share, compared to net income of $117 million, or $0.19 per share, in the year earlier period. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included approximately $130 million in real estate gains resulting from asset sale transactions, approximately $608 million of impairment charges, $131 million of net negative fair value adjustments and $137 million accelerated non-cash amortization of in-place lease intangibles (included in real estate depreciation and amortization). These primarily consisted of:

$425 million impairment of Steward working capital loans;

$183 million of impairments, including $180 million of value in three "Space Coast" facilities transferred to Steward pursuant to the global settlement and certain excess properties, with remaining charges for property taxes and other obligations (net of recovery);

$115 million accelerated non-cash amortization of lease intangibles related to the termination of the former Steward master lease; and

$134 million reduction in the fair value of MPT's investment in PHP Holdings based on current market conditions.

NFFO for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $94 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $226 million, or $0.38 per share in the year earlier period.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (A) Real estate assets Land, buildings and improvements, intangible lease assets, and other $ 11,653,954 $ 13,237,187 Investment in financing leases 1,184,992 1,231,630 Real estate held for sale 85,000 - Mortgage loans 298,221 309,315 Gross investment in real estate assets 13,222,167 14,778,132 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,423,702 ) (1,407,971 ) Net investment in real estate assets 11,798,465 13,370,161 Cash and cash equivalents 275,616 250,016 Interest and rent receivables 35,142 45,059 Straight-line rent receivables 685,742 635,987 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures 1,242,772 1,474,455 Investments in unconsolidated operating entities 508,227 1,778,640 Other loans 155,889 292,615 Other assets 534,303 457,911 Total Assets $ 15,236,156 $ 18,304,844 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt, net $ 9,215,751 $ 10,064,236 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 418,339 412,178 Deferred revenue 24,332 37,962 Obligations to tenants and other lease liabilities 136,635 156,603 Total Liabilities 9,795,057 10,670,979 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 10,000 shares; no shares outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 750,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 600,229 shares at September 30, 2024 and 598,991 shares at December 31, 2023 600 599 Additional paid-in capital 8,578,355 8,560,309 Retained deficit (3,197,505 ) (971,809 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 57,114 42,501 Total Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 5,438,564 7,631,600 Non-controlling interests 2,535 2,265 Total Equity 5,441,099 7,633,865 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,236,156 $ 18,304,844 (A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited financial statements.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenues Rent billed $ 169,721 $ 229,306 $ 552,784 $ 724,954 Straight-line rent 36,602 21,511 119,719 38,875 Income from financing leases 9,798 26,066 53,832 107,729 Interest and other income 9,706 29,693 37,368 122,624 Total revenues 225,827 306,576 763,703 994,182 Expenses Interest 106,243 106,709 316,358 308,833 Real estate depreciation and amortization 204,875 77,802 382,701 526,065 Property-related (A) 4,994 6,483 17,475 38,269 General and administrative 36,625 38,110 105,300 115,438 Total expenses 352,737 229,104 821,834 988,605 Other (expense) income Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 91,795 (20 ) 475,196 209 Real estate and other impairment charges, net (607,922 ) (3,750 ) (1,438,429 ) (93,288 ) Earnings (loss) from equity interests 21,643 11,264 (369,565 ) 34,840 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing (costs) benefit (713 ) 862 (3,677 ) 46 Other (including fair value adjustments on securities) (169,790 ) 41,125 (566,821 ) 25,447 Total other (expense) income (664,987 ) 49,481 (1,903,296 ) (32,746 ) (Loss) income before income tax (791,897 ) 126,953 (1,961,427 ) (27,169 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (9,032 ) (10,058 ) (34,538 ) 134,661 Net (loss) income (800,929 ) 116,895 (1,995,965 ) 107,492 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (234 ) (185 ) (1,458 ) (25 ) Net (loss) income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (801,163 ) $ 116,710 $ (1,997,423 ) $ 107,467 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted: Net (loss) income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (1.34 ) $ 0.19 $ (3.33 ) $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 600,229 598,444 600,197 598,363 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 600,229 598,553 600,197 598,406 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.38 $ 0.73 (A) Includes $2.6 million and $3.3 million of ground lease and other expenses (such as property taxes and insurance) paid directly by us and reimbursed by our tenants for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $9.8 million and $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 FFO information: Net (loss) income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (801,163 ) $ 116,710 $ (1,997,423 ) $ 107,467 Participating securities' share in earnings (153 ) (311 ) (807 ) (1,295 ) Net (loss) income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ (801,316 ) $ 116,399 $ (1,998,230 ) $ 106,172 Depreciation and amortization 218,646 96,280 430,128 580,484 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (91,795 ) 20 (475,196 ) (209 ) Real estate impairment charges 179,952 3,750 679,276 55,854 Funds from operations $ (494,513 ) $ 216,449 $ (1,364,022 ) $ 742,301 Write-off of billed and unbilled rent and other (159 ) 52,742 2,846 150,576 Other impairment charges, net 427,970 - 1,169,943 37,434 Litigation and other 28,899 2,759 46,507 12,987 Share-based compensation adjustments - 1,243 - (3,120 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments 130,949 (46,815 ) 511,472 (42,562 ) Tax rate changes and other 8 - 4,596 (164,535 ) Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs (benefit) 713 (862 ) 3,677 (46 ) Normalized funds from operations $ 93,867 $ 225,516 $ 375,019 $ 733,035 Certain non-cash and related recovery information: Share-based compensation $ 14,427 $ 10,210 $ 30,581 $ 32,839 Debt costs amortization $ 4,994 $ 5,016 $ 14,769 $ 15,340 Non-cash rent and interest revenue (A) $ - $ (31,323 ) $ - $ (181,680 ) Cash recoveries of non-cash rent and interest revenue (B) $ 552 $ 2,351 $ 6,840 $ 36,087 Straight-line rent revenue from operating and finance leases $ (41,363 ) $ (61,003 ) $ (129,395 ) $ (184,417 ) Per diluted share data: Net (loss) income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ (1.34 ) $ 0.19 $ (3.33 ) $ 0.18 Depreciation and amortization 0.37 0.16 0.72 0.97 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (0.15 ) - (0.79 ) - Real estate impairment charges 0.30 0.01 1.13 0.09 Funds from operations $ (0.82 ) $ 0.36 $ (2.27 ) $ 1.24 Write-off of billed and unbilled rent and other - 0.09 - 0.25 Other impairment charges, net 0.71 - 1.94 0.06 Litigation and other 0.05 0.01 0.08 0.02 Share-based compensation adjustments - - - (0.01 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments 0.22 (0.08 ) 0.85 (0.07 ) Tax rate changes and other - - 0.01 (0.27 ) Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs (benefit) - - 0.01 - Normalized funds from operations $ 0.16 $ 0.38 $ 0.62 $ 1.22 Certain non-cash and related recovery information: Share-based compensation $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Debt costs amortization $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Non-cash rent and interest revenue (A) $ - $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.30 ) Cash recoveries of non-cash rent and interest revenue (B) $ - $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Straight-line rent revenue from operating and finance leases $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.31 )

Notes:

Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO") as a supplemental performance measure. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We compute FFO in accordance with the definition provided by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) on sales of real estate and impairment charges on real estate assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, including amortization related to in-place lease intangibles, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

In addition to presenting FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, we disclose normalized FFO, which adjusts FFO for items that relate to unanticipated or non-core events or activities or accounting changes that, if not noted, would make comparison to prior period results and market expectations less meaningful to investors and analysts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and the use of normalized FFO makes comparisons of our operating results with prior periods and other companies more meaningful. While FFO and normalized FFO are relevant and widely used supplemental measures of operating and financial performance of REITs, they should not be viewed as a substitute measure of our operating performance since the measures do not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs (if any not paid by our tenants) to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which can be significant economic costs that could materially impact our results of operations. FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.

Certain line items above (such as depreciation and amortization) include our share of such income/expense from unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are included with all activity of our equity interests in the "Earnings (loss) from equity interests" line on the consolidated statements of income.

(A) Includes revenue accrued during the period but not received in cash, such as deferred rent, payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest or other accruals.

(B) Includes cash received to satisfy previously accrued non-cash revenue, such as the cash receipt of previously deferred rent or PIK interest.

