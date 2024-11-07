WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (the "Company") today reported an increase of 77% in net income available to shareholders to $33.9 million or $2.48 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $19.2 million or $1.39 per share for the same period in 2023.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net income available to shareholders increased 77% to $33.9 million or $2.48 per share in 2024 compared to $19.2 million or $1.39 per share in 2023.

Operating income increased 57% to $33.8 million in 2024 compared to $21.5 million in 2023.

Book value per share increased to $49.88 at September 30, 2024 from $47.53 at December 31, 2023; increased 7.1% including dividends paid of $1.05 per share in 2024.

Investment income increased 18% to $46.3 million in 2024 compared to $39.4 million in 2023 due to an increase in book yield on the Company's bond portfolio to 4.6% at September 30, 2024 from 4.0% at September 30, 2023 and growth of 7% in the investment portfolio to $1.47 billion driven primarily by operating cash flow.

Annualized return on equity, including unrealized gains on fixed-income securities included in stockholders' equity, was 9.8% in 2024 compared to 5.2% in 2023.

Annualized investment return was 6.1% for the first nine months of 2024.

GBLI's current accident year underwriting income increased to $15.3 million for 2024 compared with $5.0 million in 2023 driven by: The Company's Penn-America segment that posted $17.6 million of underwriting income (combined ratio of 93.9%), higher than 2023 underwriting income of $9.7 million (combined ratio of 96.7%) driven by improved non-catastrophe and catastrophe property results. GBLI's catastrophe losses declined 35%; $10.3 million in 2024 from $15.8 million in 2023. 2024 includes $1.5 million related to Hurricane Helene.

Penn-America gross written premiums, excluding products terminated, increased 12% to $293.0 million in 2024 compared to $262.8 million in 2023. InsurTech grew 17% to $41.9 million in 2024 compared with $35.7 million in 2023 from organic agency growth, new agency appointments and new products. Wholesale Commercial's policy premiums, excluding audit premiums, is higher by 12% in 2024 driven by aggregate premium rate increase of 9%. Assumed Re increased 131% from $8.4 million in 2023 to $19.3 million in 2024 due to new treaties commencing in both 2023 and 2024.

Prior accident year loss development was slightly favorable at $0.1 million for the first nine months of 2024.

AM Best affirmed Global Indemnity Group, LLC's A (Excellent) rating for its U.S. insurance subsidiaries on August 1, 2024.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated: Net income available to shareholders $ 12.7 $ 7.6 $ 33.9 $ 19.2 Net income available to shareholders per share $ 0.92 $ 0.55 $ 2.48 $ 1.39 Operating income $ 13.2 $ 7.8 $ 33.8 $ 21.5 Operating income per share $ 0.95 $ 0.56 $ 2.45 $ 1.53 Underwriting income, current accident year $ 6.6 $ 1.8 $ 15.3 $ 5.0 Underwriting income $ 5.8 $ 0.7 $ 14.6 $ 3.9 Gross written premiums $ 99.8 $ 98.9 $ 294.0 $ 332.0 Investment income $ 16.5 $ 14.2 $ 46.3 $ 39.4 Annualized investment return 7.9 % 3.8 % 6.1 % 4.2 % Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 54.9 % 58.3 % 56.0 % 60.7 % Expense ratio 39.4 % 41.4 % 39.2 % 38.5 % Combined ratio 94.3 % 99.7 % 95.2 % 99.2 % Combined ratio, current accident year 93.5 % 98.6 % 95.0 % 98.9 % Penn-America Segment: Underwriting income, current accident year $ 7.7 $ 3.4 $ 17.6 $ 9.7 Underwriting income (loss) $ 7.3 $ (4.5 ) $ 17.6 $ (1.5 ) Penn-America gross written premiums (1) $ 103.1 $ 84.0 $ 293.0 $ 262.8 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 54.7 % 67.1 % 55.6 % 62.9 % Expense ratio 37.9 % 38.6 % 38.3 % 38.0 % Combined ratio 92.6 % 105.7 % 93.9 % 100.9 % Combined ratio, current accident year 92.1 % 96.3 % 93.9 % 96.7 %

As of

September 30,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 As of

March 31,

2024 As of

December 31,

2023 Consolidated: Book value per share $ 49.88 $ 48.56 $ 48.18 $ 47.53 Book value per share plus cumulative dividends and excluding AOCI $ 57.50 $ 56.58 $ 56.00 $ 55.22 Shareholders' equity $ 686.7 $ 667.5 $ 659.5 $ 648.8 Cash and invested assets $ 1,468.0 $ 1,435.2 $ 1,417.3 $ 1,390.4 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 13.7 13.7 13.6 13.6 (1) Excludes $0.2 million and $3.0 million of gross written premiums for terminated products for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $4.8 million and $14.7 million of gross written premiums for terminated products for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross written premiums $ 99,767 $ 98,926 $ 293,961 $ 332,011 Net written premiums $ 97,177 $ 95,623 $ 287,013 $ 317,480 Net earned premiums $ 95,413 $ 111,695 $ 284,806 $ 380,923 Net investment income 16,488 14,200 46,319 39,424 Net realized investment gains (losses) (512 ) (133 ) 540 (2,414 ) Other income 372 299 1,074 935 Total revenues 111,761 126,061 332,739 418,868 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 52,400 65,116 159,446 231,199 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 37,553 46,202 111,790 146,781 Corporate and other operating expenses 5,923 5,280 18,662 16,638 Interest expense - - 17 12 Income before income taxes 15,885 9,463 42,824 24,238 Income tax expense 3,125 1,763 8,605 4,707 Net income 12,760 7,700 34,219 19,531 Less: Preferred stock distributions 110 110 330 330 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,650 $ 7,590 $ 33,889 $ 19,201 Per share data: Net income available to common shareholders Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.56 $ 2.49 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.55 $ 2.48 $ 1.39 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Basic 13,665 13,523 13,618 13,557 Diluted 13,801 13,814 13,684 13,799 Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 1.05 $ 0.75 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 54.9 % 58.3 % 56.0 % 60.7 % Expense ratio 39.4 % 41.4 % 39.2 % 38.5 % Combined ratio 94.3 % 99.7 % 95.2 % 99.2 %

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Fixed maturities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,404,854 and $1,322,092; net of

allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ 1,395,229 $ 1,293,793 Equity securities, at fair value 12,347 16,508 Other invested assets 29,459 38,236 Total investments 1,437,035 1,348,537 Cash and cash equivalents 31,019 38,037 Premium receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,486 at September 30, 2024 and $4,796 at December 31, 2023 73,425 102,158 Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $8,992 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 76,393 80,439 Funds held by ceding insurers 27,194 16,989 Deferred federal income taxes 24,491 36,802 Deferred acquisition costs 40,855 42,445 Intangible assets 14,191 14,456 Goodwill 4,820 4,820 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,260 4,958 Receivable for securities 19 3,858 Federal income tax receivable 1,062 - Lease right of use assets 8,519 9,715 Other assets 18,834 26,362 Total assets $ 1,761,117 $ 1,729,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 840,176 $ 850,599 Unearned premiums 183,362 182,852 Ceded balances payable 963 2,642 Federal income tax payable - 1,595 Contingent commissions 5,203 5,632 Lease liabilities 10,836 12,733 Other liabilities 33,851 24,770 Total liabilities $ 1,074,391 $ 1,080,823 Shareholders' equity: Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000 and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $1,000 per share, respectively 4,000 4,000 Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares authorized; class A common shares issued: 11,181,998 and 11,042,670, respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 9,894,230 and 9,771,429, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 3,793,612 and 3,793,612, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital (1) 458,714 454,791 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (7,847 ) (22,863 ) Retained earnings (1) 264,551 244,988 Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 1,287,768 and 1,271,241 shares, respectively (32,692 ) (32,163 ) Total shareholders' equity 686,726 648,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,761,117 $ 1,729,576 (1) Since the Company's initial public offering in 2003, the Company has returned $624 million to shareholders, including $522 million in share repurchases and $102 million in dividends/distributions.

Segment Data for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in millions) Underwriting Income for the Nine Months Ended September 30, Penn-America Non-Core Operations Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 297.9 $ 277.4 $ (3.9 ) $ 54.6 $ 294.0 $ 332.0 Net written premiums $ 290.9 $ 266.8 $ (3.9 ) $ 50.7 $ 287.0 $ 317.5 Net earned premiums $ 272.5 $ 266.7 $ 12.3 $ 114.2 $ 284.8 $ 380.9 Underwriting income (loss), current accident year $ 17.6 $ 9.7 $ (2.3 ) $ (4.7 ) $ 15.3 $ 5.0 Underwriting income (loss) $ 17.6 $ (1.4 ) $ (3.0 ) $ 5.3 $ 14.6 $ 3.9 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 55.7 % 58.8 % 62.6 % 65.1 % 56.0 % 60.7 % Prior accident year (0.1 %) 4.1 % 2.5 % (9.5 %) - - Calendar year loss ratio 55.6 % 62.9 % 65.1 % 55.6 % 56.0 % 60.7 % Expense ratio 38.3 % 38.0 % 59.4 % 39.8 % 39.2 % 38.5 % Combined ratio 93.9 % 100.9 % 124.5 % 95.4 % 95.2 % 99.2 % Combined ratio, current accident year 93.9 % 96.7 % 118.9 % 104.2 % 95.0 % 98.9 %

Gross Written Premiums for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Penn-America: Wholesale Commercial $ 186.9 $ 174.4 7% InsurTech 41.9 35.7 17% Assumed Reinsurance 19.3 8.4 131% 248.1 218.5 14% Specialty Products 49.8 58.9 (16%) Penn-America 297.9 277.4 7% Non-Core Operations (3.9 ) 54.6 (107%) Total $ 294.0 $ 332.0 (12%)

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) Market Value as of (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Fixed maturities $ 1,395.2 $ 1,293.8 Cash and cash equivalents 31.0 38.0 Total fixed maturities and cash and cash equivalents 1,426.2 1,331.8 Equities and other invested assets 41.8 54.7 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,468.0 1,386.5 Receivable for securities - 3.9 Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,468.0 $ 1,390.4

Total Pre-Tax Investment Return For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net investment income $ 16.5 $ 14.2 $ 46.3 $ 39.4 Net realized investment gains (losses) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) 0.5 (2.4 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 12.8 (1.3 ) 18.8 6.1 Net realized and unrealized investment return 12.3 (1.4 ) 19.3 3.7 Total investment return $ 28.8 $ 12.8 $ 65.6 $ 43.1 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,451.6 $ 1,355.1 $ 1,429.3 $ 1,354.7 Total annualized investment return % 7.9 % 3.8 % 6.1 % 4.2 %

SUMMARY OF OPERATING INCOME (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income, net of tax (1) $ 13,162 $ 7,801 $ 33,790 $ 21,493 Net realized investment gains (losses) (402 ) (101 ) 429 (1,962 ) Net income $ 12,760 $ 7,700 $ 34,219 $ 19,531 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,801 13,814 13,684 13,799 Operating income per share - diluted (2) $ 0.95 $ 0.56 $ 2.45 $ 1.53 (1) Operating income, net of tax, excludes preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and $0.3 million for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) The operating income per share calculation is net of preferred shareholder distributions of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and $0.3 million for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Note Regarding Operating Income

Operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Operating income is not a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. The insurance companies manage the distribution of the Company's core product offerings through Penn-America. The Company also has a Non-Core Operations segment that contains lines of business that have been de-emphasized or are no longer being written.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gbli.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release3 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the Company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[3] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

