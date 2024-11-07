NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, today reported earnings per diluted share of $2.31, up 5% to prior year on a reported basis and $2.54, up 21% on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges, for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025. This compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.19 on a reported basis and $2.10 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

"A spirit of optimism and the easy elegance of timeless style -- these are elements that have come to define our brand," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. "This summer was a celebration of all that we cherish, and as we turn our focus to holiday, we will continue inspiring people around the world to come together and step into their dreams."

"Our teams are executing well on our long-term strategy, injecting energy and excitement behind our storied brand through what continues to be a choppy global operating environment," said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong business performance across every geography this quarter underscores the resilience of our diversified growth drivers and our elevated consumer base, giving us confidence to take up our financial outlook for the full fiscal year ahead of the all-important holiday season."

Key Achievements in Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

We delivered the following highlights across our Next Great Chapter: Accelerate priorities in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025:

Elevate and Energize Our Lifestyle Brand Drove continued momentum in new customer acquisition and loyalty with 1.5 million new consumers in our direct-to-consumer businesses, increases in brand consideration and net promoter scores, and more than 62 million social media followers, a low double-digit increase to last year Created powerful, authentic connections with consumers through key moments, notably: our 2024 Paris Olympics campaign as official outfitter of Team USA; iconic sponsorships of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships; and our Spring 2025 World of Ralph Lauren fashion show, inspired by the natural beauty and quiet sophistication of coastal living in the Hamptons

Drive the Core and Expand for More Drove continued momentum in our Core business, up low double-digits, along with our high-potential categories (Women's Apparel, Outerwear, and Handbags), which increased mid-teens to last year in constant currency and outpaced total company growth Product highlights this quarter included: our U.S. Open capsule, featuring modern sportswear inspired by the tournament's bold energy and timeless Polo style; "Denim Daydream," the 3rd drop in our Artist in Residence collaboration with Naiomi Glasses; and our Pink Pony collection, supporting Ralph Lauren's longstanding commitment to cancer care and research Increased average unit retail ("AUR") by 10% across our direct-to-consumer network in the second quarter, above expectations and on top of a 9% increase last year, reflecting continued mix shift toward our full-price businesses and the durability of our multi-pronged elevation approach

Win in Key Cities with Our Consumer Ecosystem By geography, revenue growth was led by Asia, up 9% on a reported basis and 10% in constant currency, exceeding our expectations with China up low-teens on a reported and constant currency basis. Europe sales grew 7% on a reported basis and 6% in constant currency driven by continued brand momentum across the region. North America inflected to 3% growth as stronger direct-to-consumer performance more than offset a modest planned decline in wholesale Continued to expand and scale our key city ecosystems with the opening of 25 new owned and partnered stores in the second quarter. Key store openings during the period included: Tulsa, Oklahoma; Giverny, France; and Shenzhen, China



Our business is supported by our fortress foundation, which we define through our five key enablers, including: our people and culture, best-in-class digital technology and analytics, superior operational capabilities, a powerful balance sheet, and leadership in citizenship and sustainability.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Income Statement Review

Net Revenue. In the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, revenue increased 6% to $1.7 billion on a reported basis and was also up 6% in constant currency. Foreign currency favorably impacted revenue growth by approximately 10 basis points in the second quarter.

Revenue performance for the Company's reportable segments in the second quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Revenue. North America revenue in the second quarter increased 3% to $739 million. In retail, comparable store sales in North America increased 6%, with a 9% increase in brick and mortar stores more than offsetting a 2% decrease in digital commerce. North America wholesale revenue decreased 3%, in-line with our outlook.

Europe Revenue. Europe revenue in the second quarter increased 7% to $566 million on a reported basis and 6% in constant currency. In retail, comparable store sales in Europe increased 15%, significantly exceeding our expectations, with a 15% increase in brick and mortar stores and a 14% increase in digital commerce. Europe wholesale revenue increased 2% to prior year on a reported basis and increased slightly on a constant currency basis, with stronger re-order trends more than offsetting a timing shift of receipts into the second half of the year.

Asia Revenue. Asia revenue in the second quarter increased 9% to $380 million on a reported basis and 10% in constant currency, ahead of our expectations. Comparable store sales in Asia increased 11%, with a 10% increase in our brick and mortar stores and a 19% increase in digital commerce.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 was $1.2 billion and gross margin was 67.0%. Adjusted gross margin was also 67.0%, 160 basis points above the prior year. Gross margin expansion was driven by favorable product, channel and geographic mix shifts, lower cotton costs and AUR growth across all regions.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 were $977 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses were $958 million, up 7% to last year. Adjusted operating expense rate was 55.5%, compared to 54.9% in the prior year period, driven by higher marketing investments due to the planned timing of key campaigns. Excluding marketing expenses, adjusted operating expense rate was flat compared to the prior year period.

Operating Income. Operating income for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 was $179 million and operating margin was 10.4% on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $197 million and operating margin was 11.4%, 90 basis points above the prior year. Operating income for the Company's reportable segments in the second quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Operating Income. North America operating income in the second quarter was $122 million on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted North America operating margin was 16.5%, up 140 basis points to last year.

Europe Operating Income. Europe operating income in the second quarter was $146 million on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted Europe operating margin was 25.8%, up 70 basis points to last year. Foreign currency negatively impacted adjusted operating margin rate by 20 basis points in the second quarter.

Asia Operating Income. Asia operating income in the second quarter was $86 million on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted Asia operating margin was 22.7%, up 310 basis points to last year. Foreign currency negatively impacted adjusted operating margin rate by 80 basis points in the second quarter.

Net Income and EPS. Net income in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 was $148 million, or $2.31 per diluted share on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, net income was $162 million, or $2.54 per diluted share. This compared to net income of $147 million, or $2.19 per diluted share on a reported basis, and net income of $141 million, or $2.10 per diluted share on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

In the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company had an effective tax rate of approximately 21% on both a reported and adjusted basis. This compared to an effective tax rate of approximately 11% on a reported basis and 18% on an adjusted basis in the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by the absence of favorable discrete tax benefits realized in the prior year period, more than offsetting a favorable stock compensation adjustment as compared to prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

The Company ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 with $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion in total debt, compared to $1.5 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Inventory at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 was $1.1 billion, down 6% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by strategic reductions in North America.

The Company repurchased approximately $100 million of Class A Common Stock in the second quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 and Third Quarter Outlook

The Company's outlook is based on its best assessment of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressures, other consumer spending-related headwinds, global supply chain disruptions and foreign currency volatility, among others. The full year Fiscal 2025 and third quarter guidance excludes any potential restructuring-related and other net charges that may be incurred in future periods, as described in the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

For Fiscal 2025, the Company now expects constant currency revenues to increase in a range of approximately 3% to 4%. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenues by approximately 40 to 60 basis points in Fiscal 2025.

The Company now expects operating margin for Fiscal 2025 to expand approximately 110 to 130 basis points in constant currency, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 80 to 120 basis points in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact gross and operating margins by approximately 20 basis points.

For the third quarter, the Company expects constant currency revenues to grow approximately 3% to 4%. Foreign currency is expected to benefit revenue growth by approximately 10 to 50 basis points.

Operating margin for the third quarter is expected to expand approximately 100 to 140 basis points in constant currency, driven by gross margin expansion. Foreign currency is expected to have a roughly neutral impact on gross and operating margins in the third quarter.

The Company's full year Fiscal 2025 tax rate is now expected to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%, increasing from 19% in the prior year, following discrete tax benefits recognized in the prior year period. The third quarter tax rate is expected to be approximately 22%.

The Company expects capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025 of approximately $250 million to $300 million.

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) September 28,

2024 March 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,355.0 $ 1,662.2 $ 1,381.8 Short-term investments 334.7 121.0 85.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 517.9 446.5 461.1 Inventories 1,127.9 902.2 1,195.3 Income tax receivable 56.2 56.0 50.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212.9 171.9 221.2 Total current assets 3,604.6 3,359.8 3,394.5 Property and equipment, net 832.1 850.4 875.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,013.9 1,014.6 1,088.2 Deferred tax assets 281.1 288.3 262.7 Goodwill 900.6 888.1 883.0 Intangible assets, net 69.3 75.7 82.2 Other non-current assets 98.4 125.7 136.9 Total assets $ 6,800.0 $ 6,602.6 $ 6,723.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 399.3 $ - $ - Accounts payable 495.7 332.2 460.1 Current income tax payable 61.4 79.8 56.3 Current operating lease liabilities 240.3 245.5 270.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 895.7 809.7 823.1 Total current liabilities 2,092.4 1,467.2 1,610.4 Long-term debt 742.2 1,140.5 1,139.5 Long-term finance lease liabilities 246.0 256.1 266.9 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,020.1 1,014.0 1,079.0 Non-current income tax payable - 42.2 42.2 Non-current liability for unrecognized tax benefits 132.7 118.7 100.7 Other non-current liabilities 124.3 113.6 115.2 Total liabilities 4,357.7 4,152.3 4,353.9 Equity: Common stock 1.3 1.3 1.3 Additional paid-in-capital 2,983.8 2,923.8 2,875.0 Retained earnings 7,265.4 7,051.6 6,779.7 Treasury stock, Class A, at cost (7,582.5 ) (7,250.3 ) (7,024.0 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (225.7 ) (276.1 ) (262.8 ) Total equity 2,442.3 2,450.3 2,369.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,800.0 $ 6,602.6 $ 6,723.1 Net Cash & Short-term Investments(a) $ 548.2 $ 642.7 $ 327.4 Cash & Short-term Investments 1,689.7 1,783.2 1,466.9

___________________ (a) Calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus short-term investments, less total debt.

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,726.0 $ 1,633.0 $ 3,238.2 $ 3,129.5 Cost of goods sold (570.3 ) (562.9 ) (1,016.7 ) (1,027.4 ) Gross profit 1,155.7 1,070.1 2,221.5 2,102.1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (958.4 ) (896.3 ) (1,808.3 ) (1,726.3 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (18.4 ) (9.3 ) (25.8 ) (44.9 ) Total other operating expenses, net (976.8 ) (905.6 ) (1,834.1 ) (1,771.2 ) Operating income 178.9 164.5 387.4 330.9 Interest expense (11.4 ) (10.0 ) (22.3 ) (20.0 ) Interest income 17.9 15.8 38.0 31.5 Other income (expense), net 2.7 (4.8 ) 1.6 (6.3 ) Income before income taxes 188.1 165.5 404.7 336.1 Income tax provision (40.2 ) (18.6 ) (88.2 ) (57.1 ) Net income $ 147.9 $ 146.9 $ 316.5 $ 279.0 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.36 $ 2.24 $ 5.03 $ 4.24 Diluted $ 2.31 $ 2.19 $ 4.93 $ 4.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 62.6 65.6 62.9 65.7 Diluted 63.9 67.2 64.3 67.3 Dividends declared per share $ 0.825 $ 0.75 $ 1.65 $ 1.50

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 316.5 $ 279.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 110.3 116.8 Deferred income tax expense 19.4 6.1 Stock-based compensation expense 60.0 50.7 Bad debt expense 2.1 0.3 Other non-cash charges (benefits) (3.7 ) 16.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (63.4 ) (26.5 ) Inventories (203.6 ) (151.0 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (40.4 ) (37.8 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 225.8 154.7 Income tax receivables and payables (49.3 ) (41.8 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (0.5 ) (18.2 ) Other balance sheet changes 1.3 (5.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 374.5 343.6 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (75.1 ) (82.4 ) Purchases of investments (496.5 ) (158.6 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 290.8 108.1 Other investing activities 1.0 - Net cash used in investing activities (279.8 ) (132.9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligations (10.8 ) (11.2 ) Payments of dividends (98.9 ) (98.2 ) Repurchases of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings (330.2 ) (225.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (439.9 ) (335.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 36.8 (23.9 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (308.4 ) (148.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,670.6 1,536.9 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,362.2 $ 1,388.6

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (millions) Net revenues: North America $ 739.5 $ 717.8 $ 1,347.7 $ 1,349.5 Europe 565.9 526.8 1,045.0 977.3 Asia 380.2 348.4 771.1 725.9 Other non-reportable segments 40.4 40.0 74.4 76.8 Total net revenues $ 1,726.0 $ 1,633.0 $ 3,238.2 $ 3,129.5 Operating income: North America $ 121.9 $ 110.2 $ 241.7 $ 235.5 Europe 145.9 132.4 266.5 229.6 Asia 86.3 68.4 193.5 161.7 Other non-reportable segments 33.5 34.1 63.1 67.9 387.6 345.1 764.8 694.7 Unallocated corporate expenses (190.3 ) (171.3 ) (351.6 ) (318.9 ) Unallocated restructuring and other charges, net (18.4 ) (9.3 ) (25.8 ) (44.9 ) Total operating income $ 178.9 $ 164.5 $ 387.4 $ 330.9

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSTANT CURRENCY FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Comparable Store Sales Data September 28, 2024 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % Change % Change Constant Currency Constant Currency North America: Digital commerce (2 %) (3 %) Brick and mortar 9 % 6 % Total North America 6 % 4 % Europe: Digital commerce 14 % 14 % Brick and mortar 15 % 11 % Total Europe 15 % 12 % Asia: Digital commerce 19 % 20 % Brick and mortar 10 % 9 % Total Asia 11 % 10 % Total Ralph Lauren Corporation 10 % 7 % Operating Segment Net Revenues Data Three Months Ended % Change September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 As Reported Constant Currency North America $ 739.5 $ 717.8 3.0 % 3.1 % Europe 565.9 526.8 7.4 % 6.3 % Asia 380.2 348.4 9.1 % 10.4 % Other non-reportable segments 40.4 40.0 0.9 % 0.9 % Net revenues $ 1,726.0 $ 1,633.0 5.7 % 5.6 % Six Months Ended % Change September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 As Reported Constant Currency North America $ 1,347.7 $ 1,349.5 (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Europe 1,045.0 977.3 6.9 % 6.7 % Asia 771.1 725.9 6.2 % 9.9 % Other non-reportable segments 74.4 76.8 (3.1 %) (3.1 %) Net revenues $ 3,238.2 $ 3,129.5 3.5 % 4.3 %

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION NET REVENUES BY SALES CHANNEL (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 North America Europe Asia Other Total North America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 467.3 $ 272.9 $ 356.2 $ - $ 1,096.4 $ 437.8 $ 238.4 $ 318.1 $ - $ 994.3 Wholesale 272.2 293.0 24.0 - 589.2 280.0 288.4 30.3 - 598.7 Licensing - - - 40.4 40.4 - - - 40.0 40.0 Net revenues $ 739.5 $ 565.9 $ 380.2 $ 40.4 $ 1,726.0 $ 717.8 $ 526.8 $ 348.4 $ 40.0 $ 1,633.0 Six Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 North America Europe Asia Other Total North America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 884.0 $ 518.0 $ 727.0 $ - $ 2,129.0 $ 848.8 $ 465.1 $ 670.2 $ - $ 1,984.1 Wholesale 463.7 527.0 44.1 - 1,034.8 500.7 512.2 55.7 - 1,068.6 Licensing - - - 74.4 74.4 - - - 76.8 76.8 Net revenues $ 1,347.7 $ 1,045.0 $ 771.1 $ 74.4 $ 3,238.2 $ 1,349.5 $ 977.3 $ 725.9 $ 76.8 $ 3,129.5

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION GLOBAL RETAIL STORE NETWORK (Unaudited) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 North America Ralph Lauren Stores 50 49 Outlet Stores 178 187 Total Directly Operated Stores 228 236 Concessions 1 1 Europe Ralph Lauren Stores 44 44 Outlet Stores 60 60 Total Directly Operated Stores 104 104 Concessions 27 27 Asia Ralph Lauren Stores 144 128 Outlet Stores 94 96 Total Directly Operated Stores 238 224 Concessions 654 682 Global Directly Operated Stores and Concessions Ralph Lauren Stores 238 221 Outlet Stores 332 343 Total Directly Operated Stores 570 564 Concessions 682 710 Global Licensed Partner Stores Total Licensed Partner Stores 106 99

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(b) As Adjusted (Reported $) Foreign Currency Impact As Adjusted (Constant $) (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,726.0 $ - $ 1,726.0 $ (0.8 ) $ 1,725.2 Gross profit 1,155.7 - 1,155.7 2.3 1,158.0 Gross profit margin 67.0 % 67.0 % 67.1 % Total other operating expenses, net (976.8 ) 18.4 (958.4 ) 1.5 (956.9 ) (f) Operating expense margin 56.6 % 55.5 % 55.5 % Operating income 178.9 18.4 197.3 3.8 201.1 Operating margin 10.4 % 11.4 % 11.7 % Income before income taxes 188.1 18.4 206.5 Income tax provision (40.2 ) (4.2 ) (44.4 ) Effective tax rate 21.4 % 21.5 % Net income $ 147.9 $ 14.2 $ 162.1 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.31 $ 2.54 SEGMENT INFORMATION REVENUE: North America $ 739.5 $ - $ 739.5 $ 0.4 $ 739.9 Europe 565.9 - 565.9 (5.7 ) 560.2 Asia 380.2 - 380.2 4.5 384.7 Other non-reportable segments 40.4 - 40.4 - 40.4 Total revenue $ 1,726.0 $ - $ 1,726.0 $ (0.8 ) $ 1,725.2 OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 121.9 $ - $ 121.9 Operating margin 16.5 % 16.5 % Europe 145.9 - 145.9 Operating margin 25.8 % 25.8 % Asia 86.3 - 86.3 Operating margin 22.7 % 22.7 % Other non-reportable segments 33.5 - 33.5 Operating margin 82.9 % 82.9 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (208.7 ) 18.4 (190.3 ) Total operating income $ 178.9 $ 18.4 $ 197.3

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 28, 2024 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(c) As Adjusted (Reported $) Foreign Currency Impact As Adjusted (Constant $) (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 3,238.2 $ - $ 3,238.2 $ 25.3 $ 3,263.5 Gross profit 2,221.5 - 2,221.5 27.1 2,248.6 Gross profit margin 68.6 % 68.6 % 68.9 % Total other operating expenses, net (1,834.1 ) 25.8 (1,808.3 ) (12.3 ) (1,820.6 ) Operating expense margin 56.6 % 55.8 % 55.8 % Operating income 387.4 25.8 413.2 14.8 428.0 Operating margin 12.0 % 12.8 % 13.1 % Income before income taxes 404.7 25.8 430.5 Income tax provision (88.2 ) (5.6 ) (93.8 ) Effective tax rate 21.8 % 21.8 % Net income $ 316.5 $ 20.2 $ 336.7 Net income per diluted common share $ 4.93 $ 5.24 SEGMENT INFORMATION REVENUE: North America $ 1,347.7 $ - $ 1,347.7 $ 0.9 $ 1,348.6 Europe 1,045.0 - 1,045.0 (2.0 ) 1,043.0 Asia 771.1 - 771.1 26.4 797.5 Other non-reportable segments 74.4 - 74.4 - 74.4 Total revenue $ 3,238.2 $ - $ 3,238.2 $ 25.3 $ 3,263.5 OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 241.7 $ - $ 241.7 Operating margin 17.9 % 17.9 % Europe 266.5 - 266.5 Operating margin 25.5 % 25.5 % Asia 193.5 - 193.5 Operating margin 25.1 % 25.1 % Other non-reportable segments 63.1 - 63.1 Operating margin 84.8 % 84.8 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (377.4 ) 25.8 (351.6 ) Total operating income $ 387.4 $ 25.8 $ 413.2

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(d) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,633.0 $ - $ 1,633.0 Gross profit 1,070.1 (1.8 ) 1,068.3 Gross profit margin 65.5 % 65.4 % Total other operating expenses, net (905.6 ) 9.0 (896.6 ) (g) Operating expense margin 55.5 % 54.9 % Operating income 164.5 7.2 171.7 Operating margin 10.1 % 10.5 % Income before income taxes 165.5 7.2 172.7 Income tax provision (18.6 ) (13.2 ) (31.8 ) Effective tax rate 11.2 % 18.5 % Net income $ 146.9 $ (6.0 ) $ 140.9 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.19 $ 2.10 SEGMENT INFORMATION OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 110.2 $ (2.1 ) $ 108.1 Operating margin 15.4 % 15.1 % Europe 132.4 - 132.4 Operating margin 25.1 % 25.1 % Asia 68.4 - 68.4 Operating margin 19.6 % 19.6 % Other non-reportable segments 34.1 - 34.1 Operating margin 85.2 % 85.2 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (180.6 ) 9.3 (171.3 ) Total operating income $ 164.5 $ 7.2 $ 171.7

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(e) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 3,129.5 $ - $ 3,129.5 Gross profit 2,102.1 (3.6 ) 2,098.5 Gross profit margin 67.2 % 67.1 % Total other operating expenses, net (1,771.2 ) 44.5 (1,726.7 ) Operating expense margin 56.6 % 55.2 % Operating income 330.9 40.9 371.8 Operating margin 10.6 % 11.9 % Income before income taxes 336.1 40.9 377.0 Income tax provision (57.1 ) (21.0 ) (78.1 ) Effective tax rate 17.0 % 20.7 % Net income $ 279.0 $ 19.9 $ 298.9 Net income per diluted common share $ 4.15 $ 4.44 SEGMENT INFORMATION OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 235.5 $ (3.8 ) $ 231.7 Operating margin 17.4 % 17.2 % Europe 229.6 (0.2 ) 229.4 Operating margin 23.5 % 23.5 % Asia 161.7 - 161.7 Operating margin 22.3 % 22.3 % Other non-reportable segments 67.9 - 67.9 Operating margin 88.4 % 88.4 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (363.8 ) 44.9 (318.9 ) Total operating income $ 330.9 $ 40.9 $ 371.8

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION FOOTNOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (a) Adjustments for non-routine inventory-related charges (benefits) are recorded within cost of goods sold in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for non-routine bad debt expense (benefit) are recorded within selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for one-time income tax events are recorded within the income tax benefit (provision) in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for all other charges are recorded within restructuring and other charges, net in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) Adjustments for the three months ended September 28, 2024 include (i) charges of $9.0 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $5.7 million in connection with the Company's Next Generation Transformation project; (iii) other charges of $4.1 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations in connection with the Company's restructuring activities for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; and (iv) income of $0.4 million related to consideration received from Regent, L.P. in connection with the Company's previously sold Club Monaco business. (c) Adjustments for the six months ended September 28, 2024 include (i) charges of $12.3 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $8.0 million in connection with the Company's Next Generation Transformation project; (iii) other charges of $6.9 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations in connection with the Company's restructuring activities for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; and (iv) income of $1.4 million related to consideration received from Regent, L.P. in connection with the Company's previously sold Club Monaco business. (d) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include (i) charges of $6.8 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $4.5 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations in connection with the Company's restructuring activities for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) income of $2.0 million related to consideration received from Regent, L.P. in connection with the Company's previously sold Club Monaco business; (iv) non-routine inventory benefits of $1.8 million primarily related to reversals of amounts previously recognized in connection with delays in U.S. customs shipment reviews and approvals; and (v) benefit of $0.3 million primarily related to Russia-related bad debt reserve adjustments. Additionally, the income tax provision reflects a benefit of $11.8 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform and the European Union's anti-tax avoidance directive. (e) Adjustments for the six months ended September 30, 2023 include (i) charges of $37.3 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily associated with severance and benefit costs; (ii) other charges of $9.6 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations in connection with the Company's restructuring activities for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) non-routine inventory benefits of $3.6 million primarily related to reversals of amounts previously recognized in connection with delays in U.S. customs shipment reviews and approvals and the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) income of $2.0 million related to consideration received from Regent, L.P. in connection with the Company's previously sold the Club Monaco business; and (v) benefit of $0.4 million primarily related to Russia-related bad debt reserve adjustments. Additionally, the income tax provision reflects a benefit of $11.8 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform and the European Union's anti-tax avoidance directive. (f) Total adjusted other operating expenses, net excluding marketing and advertising ("Marketing") expenses for the three months ended September 28, 2024 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 As Adjusted in Constant $ (incl. Marketing) Marketing Expenses As Adjusted in Constant $ (excl. Marketing) (millions) Total other operating expenses, net $ (956.9 ) $ 150.2 $ (806.7 ) Operating expense margin 55.5 % 46.8 %

(g) Total adjusted other operating expenses, net excluding Marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Adjusted (incl. Marketing) Marketing Expenses As Adjusted (excl. Marketing) (millions) Total other operating expenses, net $ (896.6 ) $ 133.1 $ (763.5 ) Operating expense margin 54.9 % 46.8 %

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Because Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global company, the comparability of its operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which it transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. Such fluctuations can have a significant effect on the Company's reported results. As such, in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company's discussions often contain references to constant currency measures, which are calculated by translating current-year and prior-year reported amounts into comparable amounts using a single foreign exchange rate for each currency. The Company presents constant currency financial information, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as a supplement to its reported operating results. The Company uses constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how its businesses performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes this information is useful to investors for facilitating comparisons of operating results and better identifying trends in the Company's businesses. The constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or superior to, the Company's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This earnings release also includes certain other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures relating to the impact of charges and other items as described herein. The Company uses non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and to better represent the manner in which it conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding items that are not comparable from period to period helps investors and others compare operating performance between two periods. While the Company considers non-U.S. GAAP measures useful in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any presentation included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-U.S. GAAP measures reported by other companies.

Adjustments made during the fiscal periods presented include charges recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, as well as certain other charges (benefits) associated with other non-recurring events, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. The income tax benefit (provision) has been adjusted for the tax-related effects of these charges, which were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for each applicable jurisdiction. The income tax benefit (provision) has also been adjusted for certain other one-time income tax events and other adjustments, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. Included in this earnings release are reconciliations between the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures before and after these adjustments.

Additionally, the Company's full year Fiscal 2025 and third quarter guidance excludes any potential restructuring-related and other charges that may be incurred in future periods. The Company is not able to provide a full reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP as it is not known at this time if and when any such charges may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP based financial measure guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures cannot be provided at this time given the uncertain nature of any such potential charges that may be incurred in future periods.

