ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media" or "Liberty") (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) today reported third quarter 2024 results. Headlines include(1):

Completed combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group and SiriusXM on September 9 th

Attributed to Formula One Group Refinanced F1 debt facilities, extending maturities and reducing margin on Term Loan B from 2.25% to 2.00% with anticipated future step down to 1.75% Secured all funding for MotoGP transaction and on track to close by year-end 2024 Completed public offering of 12.2 million FWONK shares for $949 million gross proceeds in lieu of issuing equity to sellers Raised deal-contingent incremental $850 million Term Loan B and $150 million Term Loan A commitments F1 announced several new and expanded sponsorship agreements, including LVMH and Lenovo as Global Partners and American Express and Santander as Official Partners Signed multi-year licensing deals with LEGO and Mattel Hot Wheels which will see both brands launch F1 products in scale in 2025

Attributed to Liberty Live Group Fair value of Live Nation investment was $7.6 billion as of September 30 th



"The third quarter was active both at the corporate level and at our operating businesses. We closed the Liberty SiriusXM merger with SiriusXM, refinanced the F1 debt facilities and secured all necessary funding for our planned acquisition of MotoGP," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. "Formula 1's commercial progress is incredible and we were thrilled to announce a number of hallmark deals beginning in 2025, including our new multi-year partnership with LVMH. Live Nation continues to see high global demand for their events and is already positioned for a very strong 2025 with increased stadium activity."

Corporate Updates

On September 9, 2024, Liberty Media completed the split-off (the "Split-Off") of its wholly owned subsidiary, Liberty Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ("Liberty Sirius XM Holdings"). Liberty Sirius XM Holdings was comprised of the businesses, assets and liabilities attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group immediately prior to the Split-Off. Following the Split-Off, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Sirius XM Holdings merged with and into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ("Sirius XM Holdings"), with Sirius XM Holdings surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Sirius XM Holdings. As a result of these transactions, Liberty Sirius XM Holdings is an independent company separate from Liberty Media and has been renamed Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Liberty Sirius XM Holdings is presented as a discontinued operation in Liberty Media's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023.

FORMULA ONE GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to Formula One Group for the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter, Formula One Group incurred $21 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense).

3Q23 3Q24 amounts in millions Formula One Group Revenue Formula 1 $ 887 $ 861 Corporate and other - 70 Intergroup elimination - (20 ) Total Formula One Group $ 887 $ 911 Operating Income (Loss) Formula 1 $ 132 $ 146 Corporate and other (25 ) (36 ) Total Formula One Group $ 107 $ 110 Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) Formula 1 $ 215 $ 221 Corporate and other (18 ) (14 ) Total Formula One Group $ 197 $ 207

F1 Operating Results

"Our business is benefitting from excellent competitive and financial momentum. We signed a ground-breaking partnership with LVMH for 2025, expanded our relationships with Lenovo and American Express, and secured licensing agreements with LEGO and Mattel's Hot Wheels which expand F1 beyond our race calendar into the homes of our fans," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO. "The thrilling racing and tight championship has benefitted viewership and digital engagement as the season has progressed. Race attendance is up season-to-date at 5.8 million with sellout crowds at nearly all races. It is great to see the on-track talent of both our seasoned drivers as well as young talent who hopefully have long F1 careers ahead."

The following table provides the operating results of Formula 1 ("F1").

3Q23 3Q24 % Change amounts in millions Primary Formula 1 revenue $ 790 $ 758 (4 )% Other Formula 1 revenue 97 103 6 % Total Formula 1 revenue $ 887 $ 861 (3 )% Operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation): Team payments (432 ) (371 ) 14 % Other cost of Formula 1 revenue (183 ) (190 ) (4 )% Cost of Formula 1 revenue $ (615 ) $ (561 ) 9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (57 ) (79 ) (39 )% Adjusted OIBDA $ 215 $ 221 3 % Stock-based compensation (1 ) (1 ) - % Depreciation and Amortization(a) (82 ) (74 ) 10 % Operating income (loss) $ 132 $ 146 11 % Number of races in period 8 7

_________________________ a) Includes $74 million and $61 million of amortization related to purchase accounting for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively, that is excluded from calculations for purposes of team payments.

Primary F1 revenue represents the majority of F1's revenue and is derived from (i) race promotion revenue, (ii) media rights fees and (iii) sponsorship fees.

There were seven races held in the third quarter of 2024, compared to eight races held in the third quarter of 2023. There are 24 events scheduled for the 2024 race calendar, compared to 22 events held in 2023.

Primary F1 revenue decreased in the third quarter due to less media rights and sponsorship revenue driven by one fewer race held in the current period which resulted in a lower proportion of season-based revenue recognized. Sponsorship revenue also decreased due to the impact of the mix of races on event specific fees, partially offset by recognition of revenue from new sponsors. The decline in media rights revenue recognized was partially offset by contractual increases in fees and continued growth in F1 TV subscription revenue. Race promotion revenue grew in the third quarter due to fees from the different mix of events held compared to the prior year period. Other F1 revenue increased in the third quarter primarily due to higher licensing revenue and revenue generated from third-party events at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, partially offset by lower hospitality income due to the mix of events in the current period.

Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA(2) increased in the third quarter. Team payments decreased due to the pro rata recognition of payments across the race season with one fewer race held in the current period, partially offset by the expectation of higher team payments for the full year. Other cost of F1 revenue is largely variable in nature and is mostly derived from servicing both Primary and Other F1 revenue opportunities. These costs increased due to higher commissions and partner servicing costs associated with servicing Primary F1 revenue streams and higher digital costs, partially offset by lower FIA regulatory, technical, hospitality and travel costs due to the mix of events held. Other cost of F1 revenue in the third quarter was also impacted by higher costs associated with F1 Academy and lease expense for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza which wasn't incurred in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expense increased due to higher personnel, IT, property and marketing costs as well as legal and other professional fees, partially offset by foreign exchange favorability.

Corporate and Other Operating Results

Corporate and Other revenue increased in the second quarter due to the inclusion of Quint results and $7 million of rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza. In the third quarter, Quint results were primarily driven by F1 Experiences across the seven races held. Quint's revenue is seasonal around its largest events, which are generally during the second and fourth quarters. Corporate and Other Adjusted OIBDA for the third quarter of 2024 includes the rental income related to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, Quint results and other corporate overhead.

The businesses and assets attributed to Formula One Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's subsidiaries, F1 and Quint.

LIBERTY LIVE GROUP - In the third quarter, $3 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to Liberty Live Group.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty Live Group consist of Liberty Media's interest in Live Nation and other minority investments.

Share Repurchases

There were no repurchases of Liberty Media's common stock from August 1 through October 31, 2024. The total remaining repurchase authorization for Liberty Media as of November 1, 2024 is $1.1 billion and can be applied to repurchases of common shares of any of the Liberty Media tracking stocks.

FOOTNOTES

1) Liberty Media will discuss these headlines and other matters on Liberty Media's earnings conference call that will begin at 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) on November 7, 2024. For information regarding how to access the call, please see "Important Notice" later in this document. 2) For a definition of Adjusted OIBDA (as defined by Liberty Media) and the applicable reconciliation, see the accompanying schedule.

NOTES

The following financial information with respect to Liberty Media's equity affiliates, available for sale securities, cash and debt is intended to supplement Liberty Media's condensed consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations to be included in its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Fair Value of Corporate Public Holdings

(amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 Formula One Group Other Monetizable Public Holdings(a) 50 - Total Formula One Group $ 50 $ - Liberty Live Group Live Nation Investment(b) 6,529 7,625 Total Liberty Live Group $ 6,529 $ 7,625 Total Liberty Media $ 6,579 $ 7,625

_________________________ a) Represents the carrying value of other public holdings that are accounted for at fair value. Formula One Group liquidated $50 million of time deposits during the third quarter of 2024. b) Represents the fair value of the equity investment in Live Nation. In accordance with GAAP, Liberty Media accounts for its investment in the equity of Live Nation using the equity method of accounting and includes it in its condensed consolidated balance sheet at $319 million and $422 million as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents Attributable to: Formula One Group(a) $ 1,491 $ 2,666 Liberty Live Group 406 388 Total Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (GAAP) $ 1,897 $ 3,054 Debt: 2.25% convertible notes due 2027(b) 475 475 Formula 1 term loan and revolving credit facility 2,389 2,384 Other corporate level debt 56 54 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt $ 2,920 $ 2,913 Fair market value adjustment (8 ) 15 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt (GAAP) $ 2,912 $ 2,928 Formula 1 leverage(c) 1.3x 1.1x 0.5% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2050(b) 62 50 2.375% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2053(b) 1,150 1,150 Live Nation margin loan - - Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt $ 1,212 $ 1,200 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 91 237 Total Attributed Liberty Live Group Debt (GAAP) $ 1,303 $ 1,437 Total Liberty Media Corporation Debt (GAAP) $ 4,215 $ 4,365

_________________________ a) Includes $1,245 million and $1,383 million of cash held at F1 as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and $58 million and $65 million of cash held at Quint as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. b) Face amount of the convertible notes and exchangeable debentures with no fair market value adjustment. The 0.5% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2050 were redeemed in September 2024 and remaining exchange obligations were settled in October 2024. c) Net leverage as defined in F1's credit facilities for covenant calculations.

Liberty Media and F1 are in compliance with their debt covenants as of September 30, 2024.

In August, Liberty Media issued 12.2 million shares of Series C Formula One common stock for $949 million gross proceeds to increase the cash consideration related to its planned acquisition of Dorna Sports, S.L., the parent company of MotoGP. Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Formula One Group increased $1,175 million during the third quarter primarily due to the August equity issuance and cash from operations at F1.

Total debt at Formula One Group was relatively flat in the third quarter. In September, F1 refinanced its Term Loan B and extended the maturities of its facilities. The Term Loan A and revolving credit facility have been extended to mature in September 2029 and the Term Loan B has been extended to mature in September 2031. The margin on F1's Term Loan B was permanently reduced from 2.25% to 2.00% with the potential to permanently step down to 1.75% if a certain leverage test is met on or after the earlier of the closing or termination of the MotoGP acquisition. As part of the terms obtained under the September refinancing, F1 also raised an incremental $850 million of Term Loan B commitment in addition to the incremental $150 million Term Loan A commitment obtained in April. The incremental term loans will be used to fund a portion of the MotoGP acquisition and are conditioned upon transaction close.

Total cash and cash equivalents attributed to Liberty Live Group decreased $18 million during the third quarter primarily due to net debt repayment, interest payments and corporate overhead. Total debt attributed to Liberty Live Group decreased $12 million during the quarter due to the redemption of a portion of the 0.5% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050. In August 2024, Liberty Media issued a redemption notice for all of its 0.5% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050. Any debentures that were not so purchased or properly surrendered for exchange were redeemed in full on September 1, 2024. In October 2024, Liberty Live Group settled the $50 million principal amount of the 0.5% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050 surrendered for exchange with cash on hand.

Important Notice: Liberty Media Corporation (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) will discuss Liberty Media's earnings release on a conference call which will begin at 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) on November 7, 2024. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 704-2829 or (215) 268-9864, passcode 13744092 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be broadcast live across the Internet and archived on our website. To access the webcast go to https://www.libertymedia.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Links to this press release will also be available on the Liberty Media website.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential, future financial performance and prospects, the planned acquisition of MotoGP, Formula 1 debt matters, expectations regarding Live Nation's business and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the satisfaction of all conditions to closing for the transaction with MotoGP, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, the unfavorable outcome of future litigation, the failure to realize benefits of acquisitions, rapid industry change, failure of third parties to perform, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Liberty Media and changes in law, including consumer protection laws, and their enforcement. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Liberty Media expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Media's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty Media, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Liberty Media and about the risks and uncertainties related to Liberty Media's business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION September 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Formula Liberty One Live Intergroup Consolidated Group Group Eliminations Liberty amounts in millions Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,666 388 - 3,054 Trade and other receivables, net 122 - - 122 Other current assets 503 - - 503 Total current assets 3,291 388 - 3,679 Investments in affiliates, accounted for using the equity method 35 448 - 483 Property and equipment, at cost 1,010 - - 1,010 Accumulated depreciation (183 ) - - (183 ) 827 - - 827 Goodwill 4,192 - - 4,192 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 2,757 - - 2,757 Other assets 878 419 (27 ) 1,270 Total assets $ 11,980 1,255 (27 ) 13,208 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 404 - - 404 Current portion of debt 21 55 - 76 Deferred revenue 756 - - 756 Other current liabilities 37 - - 37 Total current liabilities 1,218 55 - 1,273 Long-term debt 2,907 1,382 - 4,289 Deferred income tax liabilities 27 - (27 ) - Other liabilities 186 1 - 187 Total liabilities 4,338 1,438 (27 ) 5,749 Equity / Attributed net assets 7,642 (206 ) - 7,436 Noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries - 23 - 23 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,980 1,255 (27 ) 13,208

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Formula Liberty Liberty One Live SiriusXM Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Formula 1 revenue $ 848 - - 848 Other revenue 63 - - 63 Total revenue 911 - - 911 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 554 - - 554 Other cost of sales 41 - - 41 Other operating expenses 2 - - 2 Selling, general and administrative (1) 113 3 - 116 Impairment and acquisition costs 3 - - 3 Depreciation and amortization 88 - - 88 801 3 - 804 Operating income (loss) 110 (3 ) - 107 Other income (expense): Interest expense (54 ) (8 ) - (62 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (1 ) 117 - 116 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net 39 (94 ) - (55 ) Other, net 21 8 - 29 5 23 - 28 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 115 20 - 135 Income tax (expense) benefit 2 (5 ) - (3 ) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 117 15 - 132 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations - - (3,002 ) (3,002 ) Net earnings (loss) 117 15 (3,002 ) (2,870 ) Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests - - (502 ) (502 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 117 15 (2,500 ) (2,368 ) (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Selling, general and administrative $ 6 1 - 7

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Formula Liberty Liberty One Live SiriusXM Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Formula 1 revenue $ 887 - - - 887 Other revenue - - - 49 49 Total revenue 887 - - 49 936 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of Formula 1 revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 615 - - - 615 Other operating expenses - - - 38 38 Selling, general and administrative (1) 79 5 - 9 93 Depreciation and amortization 86 - - 3 89 780 5 - 50 835 Operating income (loss) 107 (5 ) - (1 ) 101 Other income (expense): Interest expense (56 ) (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (62 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net 2 90 50 1 143 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net 66 (72 ) 45 - 39 Unrealized gains (losses) on intergroup interests 16 - - (20 ) (4 ) Other, net 14 (35 ) 1 1 (19 ) 42 (19 ) 95 (21 ) 97 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 149 (24 ) 95 (22 ) 198 Income tax (expense) benefit (31 ) 5 (21 ) 1 (46 ) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 118 (19 ) 74 (21 ) 152 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations - - 291 - 291 Net earnings (loss) 118 (19 ) 365 (21 ) 443 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests - - 58 - 58 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 118 (19 ) 307 (21 ) 385 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Selling, general and administrative 4 1 - 1 6

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited) Attributed Formula Liberty Liberty One Live SiriusXM Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 218 76 (2,412 ) (2,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations - - 2,412 2,412 Depreciation and amortization 263 - - 263 Stock-based compensation 24 3 - 27 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net 6 (181 ) - (175 ) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net (86 ) 75 - (11 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 22 22 - 44 Intergroup tax allocation (97 ) (1 ) - (98 ) Intergroup tax (payments) receipts 128 3 - 131 Other, net 25 (4 ) - 21 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets (71 ) - - (71 ) Payables and other liabilities 155 (4 ) - 151 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 587 (11 ) - 576 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (7 ) (3 ) - (10 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions - 107 - 107 Cash (paid) received for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (205 ) - - (205 ) Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (52 ) - - (52 ) Other investing activities, net (13 ) 1 - (12 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (277 ) 105 - (172 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 644 - - 644 Repayments of debt (671 ) (12 ) - (683 ) Issuance of Series C Liberty Formula One common stock 939 - - 939 Other financing activities, net 42 1 - 43 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 954 (11 ) - 943 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 - - 1 Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations: Cash provided (used) by operating activities - - 879 879 Cash provided (used) by investing activities - - (709 ) (709 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities - - (485 ) (485 ) Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations - - (315 ) (315 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,265 83 (315 ) 1,033 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,408 305 315 2,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,673 388 - 3,061 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,666 388 - 3,054 Restricted cash included in other current assets 7 - - 7 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,673 388 - 3,061

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited) Attributed Formula Liberty Liberty One Live SiriusXM Braves Consolidated Group Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 124 (19 ) 802 (109 ) 798 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations - - (757 ) - (757 ) Depreciation and amortization 254 - - 37 291 Stock-based compensation 14 1 - 7 22 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net 1 (90 ) (127 ) (12 ) (228 ) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net (83 ) 72 59 (3 ) 45 Unrealized (gains) losses on intergroup interests, net (15 ) - - 83 68 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 19 (4 ) 14 (5 ) 24 Intergroup tax allocation (135 ) (1 ) (1 ) - (137 ) Intergroup tax (payments) receipts 91 - - (1 ) 90 Other, net 6 34 6 4 50 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets (122 ) (10 ) - (34 ) (166 ) Payables and other liabilities 400 14 1 65 480 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 554 (3 ) (3 ) 32 580 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (173 ) - - - (173 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions 110 1 - - 111 Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (308 ) - - (35 ) (343 ) Other investing activities, net (20 ) - - - (20 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (391 ) 1 - (35 ) (425 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt - 1,135 - 30 1,165 Repayments of debt (64 ) (918 ) - (20 ) (1,002 ) Settlement of intergroup interests (273 ) - - - (273 ) Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. Split-Off - - - (188 ) (188 ) Reclassification (100 ) 100 - - - Other financing activities, net 11 - 3 8 22 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (426 ) 317 3 (170 ) (276 ) Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations: Cash provided (used) by operating activities - - 1,301 - 1,301 Cash provided (used) by investing activities - - (565 ) - (565 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities - - (771 ) - (771 ) Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations - - (35 ) - (35 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (263 ) 315 (35 ) (173 ) (156 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,733 NA 370 173 2,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,470 315 335 - 2,120 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,470 315 - NA 1,785 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets of discontinued operations - - 327 NA 327 Restricted cash included in noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - - 8 NA 8 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,470 315 335 NA 2,120

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES

SCHEDULE 1

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of Adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for Formula One Group, Liberty Live Group and the former Braves Group, together with reconciliations to operating income, as determined under GAAP. Liberty Media defines Adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, separately reported litigation settlements, restructuring, acquisition and other related costs and impairment charges.

Liberty Media believes Adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business' performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because Adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, Liberty Media views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that Liberty Media's management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA for Liberty Media to operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY (amounts in millions) 3Q23 3Q24 Formula One Group Operating income $ 107 $ 110 Depreciation and amortization 86 88 Stock compensation expense 4 6 Impairment and acquisition costs(a) - 3 Adjusted OIBDA $ 197 $ 207 Liberty Live Group Operating income $ (5 ) $ (3 ) Stock compensation expense 1 1 Adjusted OIBDA $ (4 ) $ (2 ) Braves Group Operating income $ (1 ) N/A Depreciation and amortization 3 N/A Stock compensation expense 1 N/A Adjusted OIBDA $ 3 N/A Liberty Media Corporation (Consolidated) Operating income $ 101 $ 107 Depreciation and amortization 89 88 Stock compensation expense 6 7 Impairment and acquisition costs - 3 Adjusted OIBDA $ 196 $ 205

_________________________ a) During the three months ended September 30, 2024, Formula One Group incurred $3 million of costs related to corporate acquisitions.

