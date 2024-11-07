PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total loan origination volume for the third quarter 2024 was $39.5 billion, of which $26.2 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 3Q24 net income of $31.9 million, inclusive of a $446.1 million decline in fair value of MSRs and a $226.9 million gain on other interest rate derivatives.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "When looking at Q3, I am incredibly proud of our performance and two things jump out at me - first, we exceeded both our volume and margin guidance despite mortgage rates remaining higher than anticipated for most of the quarter. But a dip in rates for just a few weeks pushed us higher than we expected and provided a glimpse into the future. Second, UWM is on pace to have record purchase volume in 2024 despite a generationally slow existing home sales market. The broker channel continues to dominate the purchase market, and our results in Q3 also demonstrate how well UWM and the channel are positioned to capitalize on the inevitable increase in refinance volume when it comes. Right now, UWM is so much better positioned than we were prior to the last refinance boom. We have more capacity, more advanced technology, and even better service than we could offer our broker partners at that time. Simply put, our operational fitness is at an all-time high and you'll only see us accelerate from here."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Originations of $39.5 billion in 3Q24, compared to $33.6 billion in 2Q24 and $29.7 billion in 3Q23

Purchase originations of $26.2 billion in 3Q24, compared to $27.2 billion in 2Q24 and $25.9 billion in 3Q23

Total gain margin of 118 bps in 3Q24 compared to 106 bps in 2Q24 and 97 bps in 3Q23

Net income of $31.9 million in 3Q24 compared to net income of $76.3 million in 2Q24 and net income of $301.0 million in 3Q23

Adjusted EBITDA of $107.2 million in 3Q24 compared to $133.1 million in 2Q24 and $112.1 million in 3Q23

Total equity of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.1 billion at September 30, 2023

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $212.2 billion with a WAC of 4.56% at September 30, 2024, compared to

$189.5 billion with a WAC of 4.31% at June 30, 2024, and $281.4 billion with a WAC of 4.20% at September 30, 2023

Ended 3Q24 with approximately $2.5 billion of available liquidity, including $636.3 million of cash and available borrowing capacity under our secured and unsecured lines of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Loan origination volume(1) $ 39,509,521 $ 33,628,993 $ 29,721,633 Total gain margin(1)(2) 1.18 % 1.06 % 0.97 % Net income $ 31,945 $ 76,286 $ 300,993 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.06 ) 0.03 0.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) 0.01 0.04 N/A Adjusted net income(3) 23,334 59,809 234,713 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 107,181 133,146 112,062 (1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 636,327 $ 680,153 $ 729,616 Mortgage loans at fair value 10,141,683 8,236,183 5,560,039 Mortgage servicing rights 2,800,054 2,650,090 4,352,219 Total assets 15,119,798 12,921,641 12,204,137 Non-funding debt (1) 2,410,714 2,108,426 2,617,903 Total equity 2,180,527 2,329,012 3,092,111 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 1.11 0.91 0.85 (1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below). Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Unpaid principal balance $ 212,218,975 $ 189,482,798 $ 281,373,662 Weighted average interest rate 4.56 % 4.31 % 4.20 % Weighted average age (months) 25 26 20

Third Quarter Business and Product Highlights

KEEP

KEEP is an industry-leading technology that utilizes AI to send pre-validated refinance opportunities as soon as a borrower is able to obtain meaningful savings on their monthly payment, streamlining the speed and efficiency of the mortgage process for both borrowers and UWM's broker partners

BrokerX

BrokerX is a structured development program that transforms individuals with no experience to licensed mortgage loan originators (MLOs) in just 5 weeks. This provides brokers with a streamlined solution for training and licensing new talent, without needing their own training team, and is just another in a long line of programs that UWM has created to support and grow the broker channel

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands) Purchase: Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Conventional $ 15,874,674 $ 15,650,022 $ 16,237,031 Government 7,786,158 8,298,147 8,031,062 Jumbo and other (1) 2,499,626 3,224,482 1,624,824 Total Purchase $ 26,160,458 $ 27,172,651 $ 25,892,917 Refinance: Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Conventional $ 3,552,067 $ 2,506,853 $ 1,736,055 Government 8,271,580 2,573,514 1,528,848 Jumbo and other (1) 1,525,416 1,375,975 563,813 Total Refinance $ 13,349,063 $ 6,456,342 $ 3,828,716 Total Originations $ 39,509,521 $ 33,628,993 $ 29,721,633 (1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products, construction loans, and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens).

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

We anticipate fourth quarter production to be in the $34 to $41 billion range, with gain margin from 85 to 110 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to September 30, 2024, for the sixteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on January 9, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or around January 9, 2025.

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income (loss)," which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, gains or losses on other interest rate derivatives, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the non-cash income/expense impact of the change in the Tax Receivable Agreement liability, and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the non-cash income/expense impact of the change in the Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to

valuation inputs or assumptions as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Earnings before income taxes $ 32,289 $ 77,072 $ 301,727 Adjusted income tax provision (8,955 ) (17,263 ) (67,014 ) Adjusted net income $ 23,334 $ 59,809 $ 234,713

Adjusted diluted EPS Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 99,801,301 95,387,609 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,498,013,741 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,597,815,042 1,597,457,396

Adjusted net income $ 23,334 $ 59,809 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.01 0.04 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Net income $ 31,945 $ 76,286 $ 300,993 Interest expense on non-funding debt 31,544 31,951 42,825 Provision for income taxes 344 786 734 Depreciation and amortization 11,636 11,404 11,563 Stock-based compensation expense 5,768 3,937 3,822 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions 263,893 38,222 (236,044 ) Gain on other interest rate derivatives (226,936 ) (27,166 ) - Deferred compensation, net (11,434 ) (1,169 ) (11,755 ) Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants 5,829 (1,739 ) (2,021 ) Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - - (3,000 ) Change in fair value of investment securities (5,409 ) 634 4,945 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,181 $ 133,146 $ 112,062

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Senior notes $ 1,991,216 $ 1,990,233 $ 1,987,284 Secured lines of credit 300,000 - 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,662 91,406 97,328 Finance lease liability 25,836 26,787 33,291 Total non-funding debt $ 2,410,714 $ 2,108,426 $ 2,617,903 Total equity $ 2,180,527 $ 2,329,012 $ 3,092,111 Non-funding debt to equity 1.11 0.91 0.85

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our investment in our people, products and technology, and the benefits of our results; (3) our beliefs regarding opportunities in 2024 for our business and the broker channel; (4) our beliefs regarding operational profitability; (5) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (6) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (7) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (8) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (9) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (10) our expectations related to production and margin in the fourth quarter of 2024; (11) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (12) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (13) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (14) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (15) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (16) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in

U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of UWM's cybersecurity or information security systems; (xii) the occurrence of data breaches or other cybersecurity failures at our third-party sub-servicers or other third-party vendors; (xiii) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 636,327 $ 497,468 Mortgage loans at fair value 10,141,683 5,449,884 Derivative assets 66,977 33,019 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 108,964 110,352 Accounts receivable, net 561,901 512,070 Mortgage servicing rights 2,800,054 4,026,136 Premises and equipment, net 147,981 146,417 Operating lease right-of-use asset (includes $93,856 and $97,596 with related parties) 95,123 99,125 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $23,253 and $24,802 with related parties) 24,020 29,111 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 391,696 856,856 Other assets 145,072 111,416 Total assets $ 15,119,798 $ 11,871,854 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 9,207,746 $ 4,902,090 Derivative liabilities 93,599 40,781 Secured line of credit 300,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,662 93,814 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 573,865 469,101 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,818 159,572 Senior notes 1,991,216 1,988,267 Operating lease liability (includes $100,566 and $104,495 with related parties) 101,833 106,024 Finance lease liability (includes $25,027 and $26,260 with related parties) 25,836 30,678 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 391,696 856,856 Total liabilities 12,939,271 9,397,183 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued andoutstanding as of September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 113,150,968 and 93,654,269 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 11 10 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,485,027,775 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 1,502,069,787 at December 31, 2023 149 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,644 1,702 Retained earnings 116,561 110,690 Non-controlling interest 2,061,162 2,362,119 Total equity 2,180,527 2,474,671 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,119,798 $ 11,871,854

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 465,548 $ 357,109 $ 288,930 $ 1,121,611 $ 775,111 Loan servicing income 134,753 143,910 200,428 463,365 612,205 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (446,100 ) (142,485 ) 92,909 (604,148 ) (219,730 ) Gain on other interest rate derivatives 226,936 27,166 - 254,102 - Interest income 145,297 121,394 94,849 368,554 258,324 Total revenue, net 526,434 507,094 677,116 1,603,484 1,425,910 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 181,453 160,311 135,333 496,005 387,716 Direct loan production costs 58,398 45,485 36,184 135,319 76,285 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 22,462 24,438 20,117 66,011 58,915 Depreciation and amortization 11,636 11,404 11,563 34,380 34,674 General and administrative 53,664 55,051 44,904 149,524 132,214 Servicing costs 25,009 25,787 33,640 81,120 102,160 Interest expense 141,102 108,651 93,724 348,421 239,445 Other expense (income) 421 (1,105 ) (76 ) (921 ) 2,386 Total expenses 494,145 430,022 375,389 1,309,859 1,033,795 Earnings before income taxes 32,289 77,072 301,727 293,625 392,115 Provision for income taxes 344 786 734 4,863 941 Net income 31,945 76,286 300,993 288,762 391,174 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 38,240 73,236 282,762 283,277 377,326 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (6,295 ) $ 3,050 $ 18,231 $ 5,485 $ 13,848 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,801,301 95,387,609 93,290,736 96,530,282 93,107,576 Diluted 99,801,301 95,387,609 1,596,624,780 96,530,282 93,107,576

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 636,327 $ 680,153 $ 605,639 $ 497,468 $ 729,616 Mortgage loans at fair value 10,141,683 8,236,183 7,338,135 5,449,884 5,560,039 Derivative assets 66,977 54,962 34,050 33,019 92,791 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 108,964 105,593 108,323 110,352 104,526 Accounts receivable, net 561,901 516,838 554,443 512,070 385,922 Mortgage servicing rights 2,800,054 2,650,090 3,191,803 4,026,136 4,352,219 Premises and equipment, net 147,981 146,750 145,265 146,417 146,509 Operating lease right-of-use asset 95,123 96,474 97,801 99,125 100,427 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 24,020 25,061 26,890 29,111 31,803 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 391,696 279,290 577,487 856,856 617,490 Other assets 145,072 130,247 117,498 111,416 82,795 Total assets $ 15,119,798 $ 12,921,641 $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 9,207,746 $ 7,429,591 $ 6,681,917 $ 4,902,090 $ 5,066,900 Derivative liabilities 93,599 26,171 26,918 40,781 38,882 Secured line of credit 300,000 - 200,000 750,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 93,662 91,406 94,064 93,814 97,328 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 573,865 486,138 477,765 469,101 503,890 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,818 159,766 159,702 159,572 159,572 Senior notes 1,991,216 1,990,233 1,989,250 1,988,267 1,987,284 Operating lease liability 101,833 103,247 104,637 106,024 107,389 Finance lease liability 25,836 26,787 28,536 30,678 33,291 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 391,696 279,290 577,487 856,856 617,490 Total liabilities 12,939,271 10,592,629 10,340,276 9,397,183 9,112,026 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 113,150,968 as of September 30, 2024, 95,587,806 as of June 30, 2024, 94,945,635 as of March 31, 2024, 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023 and 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023 11 10 9 10 10 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,485,027,775 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 1,502,069,787 as each of the rest of periods presented 149 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 2,644 2,305 2,085 1,702 1,484 Retained earnings 116,561 111,021 111,980 110,690 130,233 Non-controlling interest 2,061,162 2,215,526 2,342,834 2,362,119 2,960,234 Total equity 2,180,527 2,329,012 2,457,058 2,474,671 3,092,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,119,798 $ 12,921,641 $ 12,797,334 $ 11,871,854 $ 12,204,137

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Revenue Loan production income $ 465,548 $ 357,109 $ 298,954 $ 225,436 $ 288,930 Loan servicing income 134,753 143,910 184,702 206,498 200,428 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (446,100 ) (142,485 ) (15,563 ) (634,418 ) 92,909 Gain on other interest rate derivatives 226,936 27,166 - - - Interest income 145,297 121,394 101,863 87,901 94,849 Total revenue, net 526,434 507,094 569,956 (114,583 ) 677,116 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 181,453 160,311 154,241 142,515 135,333 Direct loan production costs 58,398 45,485 31,436 27,977 36,184 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 22,462 24,438 19,111 25,600 20,117 Depreciation and amortization 11,636 11,404 11,340 11,472 11,563 General and administrative 53,664 55,051 40,809 38,209 44,904 Servicing costs 25,009 25,787 30,324 29,632 33,640 Interest expense 141,102 108,651 98,668 80,811 93,724 Other expense (income) 421 (1,105 ) (237 ) (2,391 ) (76 ) Total expenses 494,145 430,022 385,692 353,825 375,389 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 32,289 77,072 184,264 (468,408 ) 301,727 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 344 786 3,733 (7,452 ) 734 Net income (loss) 31,945 76,286 180,531 (460,956 ) 300,993 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 38,240 73,236 171,801 (433,878 ) 282,762 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (6,295 ) $ 3,050 $ 8,730 $ (27,078 ) $ 18,231 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,801,301 95,387,609 94,365,991 93,654,269 93,290,736 Diluted 99,801,301 95,387,609 1,598,647,205 93,654,269 1,596,624,780

