Software company Aether Energy has launched in Europe to support residential and commercial rooftop solar PV installer businesses, from pre-sales to after-sales and energy monitoring. It recently secured seed capital to finance its plan to expand its business. Aether Energy, a U. S. -based startup with operations in France, has launched a subscription-based software platform for solar installers to support their pre-sales, design, engineering, after-sales, and home energy monitoring business activities. The software is based on a unique combination of technologies, such as spatial modeling, computer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...