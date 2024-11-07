Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has launched a tender for 800 MW of solar across six proposed projects. The deadline for applications is Jan. 27, 2025. Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has kicked off a tender for 800 MW of solar. The total capacity covers six proposed projects, consisting of 385 MW in the region of Karapinar, 200 MW in Karaman, 75 MW in Malatya, 60 MW in Van and 40 MW each in Antalya and Kutahya. An initial ceiling price of $0. 055/kWh has been set, with a base price of $0. 0325/kWh applicable to each project. Bids can be submitted until Jan. ...

