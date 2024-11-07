Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
07.11.24
15:36 Uhr
24,770 Euro
+0,500
+2,06 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,73024,78015:37
24,72024,77015:37
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 14:36 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet's website ranked number one in a survey by Comprend

ESPOO, Finland., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's website, valmet.com, has reached the top position in Finland in the Comprend Webranking 2024.

Webranking by Comprend is Europe's leading survey of corporate websites and uses fifty key criteria and more than two hundred measurement points. The survey ranks the websites of Europe's largest listed companies by market capitalization. This year, a total of 642 companies participated.

The ranking of Valmet's website in Comprend's survey has risen steadily, which is a result of the company's long-term and systematic work in developing its website's functionality and user experience. Valmet's score improved by 4.7 points compared to last year and was now 84.8/100.

In 2024, Valmet's website development has focused on engaging stakeholders by providing them with more detailed content and further improving the user experience. The sustainability section and investor pages were renewed, and among other things, diversity and career path content was improved.

"We are proud of our leading position in the Comprend Webranking 2024. This achievement reflects our strong commitment to digital communications and improving the user experience. It supports our vision of becoming the global champion in serving our customers. We will continue ensuring that our online communications are as clear as possible and serve all our stakeholders globally," says Niko Siltanen, Head of Web Development at Valmet.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Niko Siltanen, Head of Web Development, Valmet, tel. +358 40 735 1005

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com |X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Valmet's website ranked number one in a survey by Comprend Valmet Oyj press release, October 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EET Valmet's website, valmet.com, (https:// News Powered by Cision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-website-ranked-number-one-in-a-survey-by-comprend-302298809.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.