Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 14:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Comprehensive Cancer Network: Cancer Genetic Risk Assessment Guidelines Expand to Meet Growing Understanding of Hereditary Risk

National Comprehensive Cancer Network overhauls two major resources to help cancer care providers and other stakeholders stay current on cutting edge research into genetic/familial high-risk assessment.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-an alliance of leading cancer centers focusing on maintaining evidence-based expert consensus driven guidelines for care-announces the publication of the expanded NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate. This closely follows the recent publication of the expanded NCCN Guidelines® for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric.

NCCN announces publication of the expanded NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate. This closely follows the recent publication of the expanded NCCN Guidelines® for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric. Available at NCCN.org.

Additional cancer types were added to the title and content for both guidelines. These updates account for the growing use of genetic testing in cancer prevention, screening, and treatment.

"These expanded guidelines reflect the recommendations from leading experts on genetic testing based on the latest scientific research across the cancer spectrum, consolidated into two convenient resources," explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "This information is critical for guiding shared decision-making between health care providers and their patients, enhancing screening practices as appropriate, and potentially choosing options for prevention and targeted treatment choices. Genetic testing guidelines enable us to better care for people with cancer and their family members."

The NCCN Guidelines include information on when genetic testing is recommended, and which type of testing may be best. They detail which hereditary conditions and genetic mutations are associated with elevated cancer risk and include follow-up on what to do for people who have them. Those next steps can include instructions for increased screening, or even preventive surgeries or other interventions.

"NCCN has played a major role in the field by creating guideline panels specifically devoted to the genetics of major cancers, and by developing scientifically based guidelines to help providers offer the best genetic-based care to their patients," said Mary B. Daly, MD, PhD, FACP, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate. "These guideline panels are continuously active and engaged, constantly responding to new evidence as it becomes available to provide the most up-to-date information to NCCN Guidelines users. These updates include the spectrum of genes associated with genetic syndromes, the range of risk associated with each pathogenic variant, the improvements in screening and prevention strategies, the role of genetic data to inform cancer treatment, and the expansion of the role of genetic counseling as this field moves forward."

"The recently updated NCCN Guidelines for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric takes into account the latest published research and expert opinions from more than 30 experts on caring for individuals with risk for hereditary cancer," said Samir Gupta, MD, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel forGenetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric. "For the first time, we feature enhanced recommendations for evaluation for endometrial and gastric cancer risk, including: 1) new recommendations for consideration for hereditary cancer screening for all individuals with newly diagnosed endometrial cancer; 2) new recommendations for evaluation and management of CDH1 associated gastric cancer risk; 3) de-implementation of intense colorectal cancer screening for individuals with CHEK2 pathogenic variants; and 4) enhanced recommendations for managing gastric cancer risk in patients with APC pathogenic variants."

The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical recommendations and policy in cancer care and the most frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. There are 88 separate subject-specific guidelines, which are maintained by more than 1,900 subject matter experts from across the 33 NCCN Member Institutions. Panels may also include primary care physicians and patient advocates. The NCCN Guidelines are available free-of-charge for non-commercial use at NCCN.org or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® App.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550848/GenFam_CEG_BOPP_vert.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cancer-genetic-risk-assessment-guidelines-expand-to-meet-growing-understanding-of-hereditary-risk-302298811.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.